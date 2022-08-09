America’s Best Burger is Popping Up in Houston — Trill Burgers Returns Home For Two Special Events

Ta Da! It's the first-place winner of the Good Morning America hunt for the best burger in the country--Trill Burgers. (Photo by Rebecca Wright)

Music star Bun B, also known as Bernard Freeman is also the co-owner of a Trill Burgers food truck which this month pops-up two Sundays in August. (Photo by Rebecca Wright)

Longing to try the Houston burger that Good Morning America recently deemed the best in the U.S.A. in its nationwide United States of Burger competition? Bun B’s Trill Burgers still does not have a permanent Houston restaurant space. But it’s popping up at two different venues in town this month.

Winner winner, it’s a burger dinner.

Next Sunday, August 14 from 12 to 6 pm, the owners of the Houston-based Trill Burgers — Bun B (aka Bernard Freeman, the famed hip hop star), restauranteur Andy Nguyen and publicist Nick Scurfield — will be on site grilling up those now famous smash burgers at the 8th Wonder Brewery (2202 Dallas Street). Trill Burgers also will be serving up the Trillionaire Watermelon Herbal Seltzer and the limited-release Brew GK Apple Kolsch drinks. Each is created by the brewers at 8th Wonder.

Then, later in the month on Sunday, August 28, Trill Burgers will take over the space in front of Houston City Hall (901 Bagby Street) from 3 to 7 pm. This time, the burger boys will be working in conjunction with the powers-that-be at the city to host a family-friendly pop-up. Discover not only the first place burger’s food truck offerings (made with Texas’ own 44 Farms beef), but also food from a bevy of local food trucks that Bun B himself selected to join Trill Burgers.

Partnering with Kroger for the City Hall event, you can expect Trill Burgers to offer up its entire menu, including the OG Trill Burger, the Grilled Onion Burger and a meatless marvel for vegans. Not to mention the requisite burger side of seasoned fries.

With Trill Burger beloved by both locals and some of Bun B’s more famous friends — including Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and David Hasselhoff — the food will be limited to a first-come, first-served basis at both pop-up events. With these burgers, it’s best to get them while you can.