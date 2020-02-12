Fort Worth’s Newest Cocktail Bar Channels New Orleans, Brings Late Night Fun to Foundry District

Co-owners Amanda Jones and Daniel Zapata are finally ready to throw open the doors of their New Orleans style cocktail lounge at 2708 Weisenberger Street in Fort Worth this Saturday, February 15. And with Fat Tuesday now only weeks away (it’s on February 25), Tulane’s debut comes not a moment too soon.

The night life options are improving in The Foundry District as of late. Tulane’s joins Blackland Distilling, Thirty Eight and Vine wine bar, (which opened just before Christmas), and the soon-to-open Maple Branch Craft Brewing. It is next door to Craft Work Coffee.

Neither Jones nor Zapata attended the famous New Orleans university for which their Tulane’s lounge is named, but they know it has an instant connection to The Big Easy that they wanted to emulate. The bar will focus on barrel-aging and infusions ― including some signature infused cocktails.

“The attraction to New Orleans is the experience, character and culture. NOLA nightlife is a whole other experience,” Amanda Jones tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We hope to capture our guests by familiarizing New Orleans from the moment you step into our space.”

The space is finished in the style of a black box theater, with a few sparkly chandeliers overhead. There are high backed stools lining the bar, where bottles glow against purples and greens, with a few incandescent drop lights overhead. There is both high and low-top seating, a pool table and even an arcade game set up in the far corner.

Tulane’s boasts a full bar with craft cocktails, like a barrel aged Old Fashioned, as well as draft beer. The food will consist of pizza by the slice and eventually a seasonal menu throughout the year ― all with a New Orleans vibe. Food service is coming soon, but Zapata says Tulane’s will open relying on food trucks as they focus on the drink service to start.

After all, true New Orleans devotees know there are priorities. Tulane’s will be open from 3 pm to 2 am daily. Yes, The Foundry has a true late night spot.