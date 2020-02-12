Tulane’s
Tulanes will serve barrel aged old-fashioneds.
Tulane interior
01
03

The NOLA style bar will focus on craft cocktails.

02
03

Tulane's will serve a barrel-aged old fashioned.

03
03

Tulane's black box style interior with purple and green back-lit bar and sparkling chandelier.

Tulane’s
Tulanes will serve barrel aged old-fashioneds.
Tulane interior
Restaurants / Bars

Fort Worth’s Newest Cocktail Bar Channels New Orleans, Brings Late Night Fun to Foundry District

Tulane's Promises Distinctive Drinks and NOLA Vibes

BY // 02.12.20
The NOLA style bar will focus on craft cocktails.
Tulane's will serve a barrel-aged old fashioned.
Tulane's black box style interior with purple and green back-lit bar and sparkling chandelier.
1
3

The NOLA style bar will focus on craft cocktails.

2
3

Tulane's will serve a barrel-aged old fashioned.

3
3

Tulane's black box style interior with purple and green back-lit bar and sparkling chandelier.

Co-owners Amanda Jones and Daniel Zapata are finally ready to throw open the doors of their New Orleans style cocktail lounge at 2708 Weisenberger Street in Fort Worth this Saturday, February 15. And with Fat Tuesday now only weeks away (it’s on February 25), Tulane’s debut comes not a moment too soon.

The night life options are improving in The Foundry District as of late. Tulane’s joins Blackland Distilling, Thirty Eight and Vine wine bar, (which opened just before Christmas), and the soon-to-open Maple Branch Craft Brewing. It is next door to Craft Work Coffee.

Neither Jones nor Zapata attended the famous New Orleans university for which their Tulane’s lounge is named, but they know it has an instant connection to The Big Easy that they wanted to emulate. The bar will focus on barrel-aging and infusions ― including some signature infused cocktails.

“The attraction to New Orleans is the experience, character and culture. NOLA nightlife is a whole other experience,” Amanda Jones tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We hope to capture our guests by familiarizing New Orleans from the moment you step into our space.”

The space is finished in the style of a black box theater, with a few sparkly chandeliers overhead. There are high backed stools lining the bar, where bottles glow against purples and greens, with a few incandescent drop lights overhead. There is both high and low-top seating, a pool table and even an arcade game set up in the far corner.

Tulane’s boasts a full bar with craft cocktails, like a barrel aged Old Fashioned, as well as draft beer. The food will consist of pizza by the slice and eventually a seasonal menu throughout the year ― all with a New Orleans vibe. Food service is coming soon, but Zapata says Tulane’s will open relying on food trucks as they focus on the drink service to start.

After all, true New Orleans devotees know there are priorities. Tulane’s will be open from 3 pm to 2 am daily. Yes, The Foundry has a true late night spot.

Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
11613 Monica
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

11613 Monica
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11613 Monica
1225 Rutland
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1225 Rutland
Houston, TX

$1,180,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1225 Rutland
5648 Shady River
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River
5330 Cherokee
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5330 Cherokee
Houston, TX

$4,799,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5330 Cherokee
2315 Bolsover
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2315 Bolsover
Houston, TX

$2,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Michele Scheffer
2315 Bolsover
6626 Westchester
West University Place
FOR SALE

6626 Westchester
Houston, TX

$2,635,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6626 Westchester
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X