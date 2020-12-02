Tumble 22’s Hot Chicken Sandwich
Tumble 22 Spread
Tumble 22’s hot chicken and sides
01
03

This is what a food sensation looks like. Tumble 22's Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich in a basket makes an impression.

02
03

Nashville Hot Chicken, fries, and sides from Tumble 22.

03
03

Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, tenders, and sides from Tumble 22.

Tumble 22’s Hot Chicken Sandwich
Tumble 22 Spread
Tumble 22’s hot chicken and sides
Restaurants / Openings

Nashville Hot Chicken Expands its Houston Reach With New Austin Import — Tumble 22 is Here

The Hottest Food Trend Ever?

BY // 12.02.20
This is what a food sensation looks like. Tumble 22's Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich in a basket makes an impression.
Nashville Hot Chicken, fries, and sides from Tumble 22.
Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, tenders, and sides from Tumble 22.
1
3

This is what a food sensation looks like. Tumble 22's Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich in a basket makes an impression.

2
3

Nashville Hot Chicken, fries, and sides from Tumble 22.

3
3

Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, tenders, and sides from Tumble 22.

Nashville hot chicken entered the Texas food scene with a bang — and it’s not slowing down. This is a food trend that’s definitely not cooling. The latest? Tumble 22 opened its first Houston area restaurant in Vintage Park today (Wednesday, December 2).

Tumble 22 brought Nashville hot chicken to Austin to great success and now its bringing its version of the fried spicy chicken to the Bayou City.

The idea for Tumble 22 first came from a trip to the birthplace of the hot chicken recipe. Larry Foles — one half of Guy + Larry Restaurants, which created Tumble 22 — almost stumbled upon it.

“We were in Nashville four or five years ago. We were there looking for sites for this burger place we have and we saw this line down the block and we were going ‘What is that?’ ” Foles tells PaperCity.

Turns out to was a Nashville hot chicken joint and it inspired them to launch Tumble 22 in Austin. 

What started out as a food truck, has quickly grown to three restaurants in Austin, and now a fourth in Houston. It’s really no surprise that a menu centered around crispy hot chicken is a hit in Texas, where the more fried and the spicer the better.

Shop Jewelry

Swipe
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck

To achieve the amount of crispiness needed for true hot chicken is no simple task.

“It actually makes the chicken crispier when you dip it in the oil for some reason,” Foles says. “And when we saw that we went ‘Wow, that’s a very unique way of doing chicken.’ It really does add an addicting flavor.

“I can’t hardly eat fried chicken anymore unless it’s dipped in hot oil with some hot seasonings on it.”

Tumble 22's hot chicken and sides
Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, tenders, and sides from Tumble 22.

Nashville hot chicken comes in many different forms. It’s not all super hot.

“It’s kinda fun too because you can go real, real, real hot or you can go mild or wimpy without it being dipped so it’s a little bit for everybody,” Foles says.

As Tumble 22’s name suggests, this particular  fried chicken is tossed in a secret spice blend coating 22 times. “You use a wet mix,” Foles says. “Sometimes its eggs, some buttermilk and milk — and I’m not gonna say exactly what it is, but it’s a wet mix. You go from the flour to the wet mix then you go back to the flour. Then you toss it 22 times in the flour.”

The tedious process is worth the work. “If you really want a fluffy crispy product, you have to work it so we toss it 22 times in flour,” Foles says.

Tumble 22 serves up hot chicken in sandwiches, tenders and if you’re looking for something a little healthier, on top of a salad.

Tumble 22’s Houston restaurant has a drive-thru, making a largely contactless hot chicken runs possible.

Nashville’s tastiest export sure seems like it’s here to stay. Tumble 22 is not the first hot chicken contender in Houston — and it certainly won’t be the last.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6357 Edloe Street
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X