The Christmas King of Texas Restaurants — Ben Berg Makes Sure His Eateries Have Plenty of Holiday Jingle

During the holiday season, every corner of B&B Butchers is decorated to the hilt. (Photo by Bonner Rhoden)

John Friedman Flowers provides the lavish holiday decor for all of Berg Hospitality's restaurants. (Photo by Bonner Rhoden)

Guests return to B&B Butchers each holiday season to be photographed with the gilded Christmas tree. (Photo by Jacob Power)

B&B Butchers is wrapped up like a gift for the holiday season. It's a vivid expression of Benjamin Berg's love of Christmas. (Photo by Jacob Power)

We must say that restaurateur Benjamin Berg is embracing the holiday season with such gusto that we feel like christening him Texas’ Kris Kringle. The maestro of hospitality was on hand when we dropped into Turner’s on Tuesday, launch day for the chic Houston boîte’s holiday lunch service.

With Santa making star turns at Berg’s restaurants this month, a holiday spectacular set for this Sunday at The Annie Café, and B&B Butchers in both Houston and Fort Worth wrapped in ribbons like Cartier in Manhattan, we had to ask what’s with all the jingle jingle.

“I grew up loving Christmas,” Berg says, perched on a stool in Turner’s petite bar. “My mom always decorated and I would actually work for the flower guy on Christmas breaks delivering poinsettias in New York.”

The holiday enthusiasm runs in Berg’s family. His grandmother would decorate four trees every Christmas and, eventually, her golden tree remained up all year round.

It’s that holiday heritage that explains the lavish decor at B&B Butchers, the beautiful touches in Turners and The Annie Café and the playful decor at B.B. Lemon.

In fact, Berg allows, “I design restaurants to look good for Christmas.”

John Friedman is the talent behind the beautiful wreaths and oversized bows, the gilded decorations and the magnificent Christmas trees that adorn Berg Hospitality restaurants including B&B Butchers in Fort Worth.

“It brings a warmth and it makes people happy. You don’t want to leave. You want to stay and enjoy,” Berg tells PaperCity.

“And I think this year more than any year, people need something to celebrate. And if they are willing to go out, I want them to feel great and get into the spirit.”

He adds that the decorations at popular steakhouse are so popular that diners return every year to have their photos taken in front of the Christmas tree or on the patio.

“Last year, I did my most favorite thing at B&B. I always loved the Cartier building in New York and how they wrapped it with a ribbon,” Berg says. “I got a company here to figure it out and light it up. It’s the best.”

Ben Berg’s Holiday Spirit

During the month of December only, Turner’s opens for lunch with new menu highlights from executive chef Robert Del Grande. We love the new menu and the decor is dreamy.

It’s going to be a busy weekend for Berg Hospitality, with several holiday happenings on tap for December 5 and 6. Both B&B Butchers (Houston and Fort Worth) offer brunch and photos with Santa this Saturday, December 5 from 9 am to 2 pm; Christmas eve lunch and dinner service; and holiday lunch for 16 days in December. The full details are available here.

Santa’s Brunch with photo ops is on the menu at The Annie Café & Bar for Saturday, December 5 from 9 am to 2 pm with the addition of live entertainment. Sunday evening, The Annie presents a holiday-themed dinner and show as part of its Supper Club series. Entertainment will be provided by The Richard Brown Band with singers Kelley Peters, Bob Luna, Evelyn Rubio and Clayton Mabin. The tunes will include holiday favorites, along with big band and swing classics. Dinner is a three-course prix-fixe meal. Seatings at 5 and 8 pm. The full schedule of Annie Café holiday happenings is available here.

Also this Saturday, B.B. Lemon hosts a tacky Christmas sweater bash on the patio where Bad Santa will gin up the party atmosphere and DJ Melodic will spin the holiday discs. Hours are from 7 to midnight. More details can be found here.