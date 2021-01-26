Group Dishes_JennDuncan (Photo by Jenn Duncan)
In response to popular demand, Turner's marks its opening for lunch with a fresh menu created by executive chef Robert Del Grande. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

The sophisticated, intimate atmosphere of Turner's welcomes diners for over-the-top romantic luncheons in Houston's Uptown District. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

King Crab with all the accoutrements is one of the entrees on Turner's new luncheon menu. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Turner's on Post Oak Boulevard offers three tiers of Petrossian caviar, cost based on type of caviar. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

While some might lunch on Petrossian caviar, others might opt for hot dogs or cheese burgers as Turner's launches its lunch service. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

The bar at Turner's begins welcoming diners to lunch on Wednesday. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Turner's tartare is on the menu at the Post Oak Boulevard petite restaurant. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

(Photo by Jenn Duncan)

The lobster salad with avocado is one of several tempting salads on Turner's lunch menu. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Turner's Sashima ahi tuna with avocado seaweed salad and sesame miso dressing on the new menu. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Restaurants

Top Houston Restaurant Brings Back its Crazy Popular Lunch — Turner’s Makes Splurges Special

Keeping Some of the Holiday Magic Alive

BY // 01.25.21
photography Jenn Duncan
In response to popular demand, Turner's marks its opening for lunch with a fresh menu created by executive chef Robert Del Grande. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

The sophisticated, intimate atmosphere of Turner's welcomes diners for over-the-top romantic luncheons in Houston's Uptown District. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

King Crab with all the accoutrements is one of the entrees on Turner's new luncheon menu. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Turner's on Post Oak Boulevard offers three tiers of Petrossian caviar, cost based on type of caviar. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

While some might lunch on Petrossian caviar, others might opt for hot dogs or cheese burgers as Turner's launches its lunch service. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

The bar at Turner's begins welcoming diners to lunch on Wednesday. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Turner's tartare is on the menu at the Post Oak Boulevard petite restaurant. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

(Photo by Jenn Duncan)

The lobster salad with avocado is one of several tempting salads on Turner's lunch menu. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Turner's Sashima ahi tuna with avocado seaweed salad and sesame miso dressing on the new menu. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Restaurateur extraordinaire Ben Berg had planned for a one-off lunch program for his charming boîte Turner’s over the holidays, dubbing the brief lunch interlude as 16 Days of Christmas. It was wildly successful even though some complained of the tariff. No one complained of the divine menu offerings or the romantic Houston restaurant setting.

Sophisticated diners, social mavens and deep-pocketed entrepreneurs roosted on the cushy banquettes, savored the fare and begged for more.  Even in this crazy time of COVID-19, diners have been asking for the return of Turner’s midday repast since the experiment ended on Christmas Eve.

So it is with no small amount of glee that we share the news that Berg has succumbed to the hue and cry. Turner’s lunch service returns this Wednesday with a new enticing menu created by Chef Robert Del Grande.

“Executive Chef Robert Del Grande and I set out to create the ultimate experience for a special occasion lunch like nowhere else in Houston,” Berg says in a statement. “While it certainly may not be an everyday lunch spot for everyone, we hope Houstonians will consider our intimate, elegant dining room with first-class service to celebrate closing a deal, a birthday, any important milestone. . .  or even just to take an afternoon off to splurge on yourself.”

The sophisticated, intimate atmosphere of Turner’s welcomes diners for over-the-top romantic luncheons in Houston’s Uptown District. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Indeed, not for the feint of pocketbook but certainly for high rollers with an appreciation for the good things of life or anyone embracing that splurge, Turner’s menu tops out with three levels of Petrossian caviar service ranging from $95 to $195 depending on the type of caviar.

The menu includes a Wagyu ribeye plate, lobster salad, Turner’s tartare and at the other end of dining spectrum, diners can feast on a hot dog plate or cheeseburger, which we heard during the holidays was the best in Houston.

“For the menu, we really took those classic diner and country club-style dishes (i.e. chicken salad, Reuben, cheeseburger, hot dog, ham and cheese sandwich) and turned them into a classier ‘fork and knife’ style dish with tableside service,” Chef Del Grande says in a statement. “The menu allows for a laid back and fun vibe where everyone feels comfortable, but it still meshes with the overall glamour and glitz of the Turner’s environment.” 

Lunch service at Turner’s is offered Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 am to 3 pm. Dinner is served Tuesdays through Saturdays.

