Top Houston Restaurant Brings Back its Crazy Popular Lunch — Turner’s Makes Splurges Special

Restaurateur extraordinaire Ben Berg had planned for a one-off lunch program for his charming boîte Turner’s over the holidays, dubbing the brief lunch interlude as 16 Days of Christmas. It was wildly successful even though some complained of the tariff. No one complained of the divine menu offerings or the romantic Houston restaurant setting.

Sophisticated diners, social mavens and deep-pocketed entrepreneurs roosted on the cushy banquettes, savored the fare and begged for more. Even in this crazy time of COVID-19, diners have been asking for the return of Turner’s midday repast since the experiment ended on Christmas Eve.

So it is with no small amount of glee that we share the news that Berg has succumbed to the hue and cry. Turner’s lunch service returns this Wednesday with a new enticing menu created by Chef Robert Del Grande.

“Executive Chef Robert Del Grande and I set out to create the ultimate experience for a special occasion lunch like nowhere else in Houston,” Berg says in a statement. “While it certainly may not be an everyday lunch spot for everyone, we hope Houstonians will consider our intimate, elegant dining room with first-class service to celebrate closing a deal, a birthday, any important milestone. . . or even just to take an afternoon off to splurge on yourself.”

The sophisticated, intimate atmosphere of Turner’s welcomes diners for over-the-top romantic luncheons in Houston’s Uptown District. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Indeed, not for the feint of pocketbook but certainly for high rollers with an appreciation for the good things of life or anyone embracing that splurge, Turner’s menu tops out with three levels of Petrossian caviar service ranging from $95 to $195 depending on the type of caviar.

The menu includes a Wagyu ribeye plate, lobster salad, Turner’s tartare and at the other end of dining spectrum, diners can feast on a hot dog plate or cheeseburger, which we heard during the holidays was the best in Houston.

“For the menu, we really took those classic diner and country club-style dishes (i.e. chicken salad, Reuben, cheeseburger, hot dog, ham and cheese sandwich) and turned them into a classier ‘fork and knife’ style dish with tableside service,” Chef Del Grande says in a statement. “The menu allows for a laid back and fun vibe where everyone feels comfortable, but it still meshes with the overall glamour and glitz of the Turner’s environment.”

Lunch service at Turner’s is offered Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 am to 3 pm. Dinner is served Tuesdays through Saturdays.