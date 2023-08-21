Beloved Fort Worth Diner Gets New Ownership, But Promises to Keep Its Distinct Charms — West Side Cafe Adds a New Chapter

Fort Worth locals swear by West Side Cafe for its no-frills diner atmosphere and nostalgic country cooking menu. Now a familiar face is taking over the reins of the beloved diner. After serving as the general manager of West Side Cafe for more than 20 years, Joel Hancock has become its new owner.

Hancock’s plan is for his regulars to not notice much of anything in the way of change.

“Joel, together with his son, Brian Hancock, who will be joining him in this new endeavor, and in partnership with Westland Restaurant Group, ensures a seamless transition that honors the cafe’s legacy since its beginning in 1996,” a release promises. Amid the changes, Stacy Phillips becomes the restaurant’s new general manager.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Westland Restaurant Group partner Gigi Howell tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Not one thing is going to change. The staff is fabulous. The food is fabulous. And the price is fabulous. So there’s no need to make any changes.”

West Side Cafe devotees have enjoyed sitting side by side with military heroes and naval aviators dressed in their jumpsuits at the diner for decades. So Air Force and military service memorabilia will continue to decorate the walls. Meet your family and co-workers at your regular table or booth. Or grab a counter seat and a fresh cup of coffee to make new friends. It’s that kind of place ― a classic American diner, where the world slows down a bit and conversations get lively.

The incandescent arrow on West Side Cafe’s signage will still point to country cooking like buttermilk pancakes, biscuits and gravy, chicken ‘n’ dumplings and chicken fried steak. West Side Cafe, located at 7950 Camp Bowie West Boulevard, will still be open every day from 7 am to 3 pm. This iconic Fort Worth diner is also continuing one of its beloved hallmarks ― serving breakfast all day.

Of course, West Side Cafe also will continue its partnership with DoorDash delivering favorite dishes right to front doors.

The West Side Cafe History

West Side Cafe’s story began with Tracey Sanford, who purchased the 3-month-old establishment in 1996. Sanford passed away in 2021, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to shape West Side. Now Hancock takes ownership, aiming to honor Sanford’s vision and continue to build upon the Fort Worth diner’s already strong community ties.

“Tracey’s mentorship and friendship mean the world to me, and partnering with Westland Restaurant Group, led by Bourke Harvey and Gigi Howell, aligns with our values,” Hancock says. “I’ve always felt a sense of ownership in my work at West Side Cafe, even before taking the keys. Now, as an owner, my connection to this place and the people we serve deepens further.”

At this iconic Fort Worth diner, all that’s changing is the owner.