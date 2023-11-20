UnderPar – Unique hitting bays will be fitted with Trackman technology. (Rendering by 97w)
UnderPar Life's unique hitting bays at Hawks Creek will be fitted with Trackman technology. (Rendering by 97w)

UnderPar Life has big plans of expanding golf-centric entertainment venues with realistic Trackman technology and upscale dining. (Rendering by 97w)

With casual dining at the hitting bays, and bars on both levels this will be an entertainment magnet at Hawk's Creek. (Rendering by 97w)

Golfers will enjoy the historic General's Quarter's and Carriage House as a new amenity at the turn. (Rendering by 97w)

A view of the future Bombers - a new golf, dining and entertainment venue planned for Hawk's Creek. (Rendering by 97w)

Restaurants / Bars

Bryson DeChambeau and Food Stars Team Up On New Golf & Gaming Center Near Fort Worth — Historic Hawks Creek to Be Transformed

UnderPar Life And Its New Bombers Restaurant Get Into the Swing Of Things — A PaperCity Sneak Peek

BY // 11.20.23
UnderPar Life's unique hitting bays at Hawks Creek will be fitted with Trackman technology. (Rendering by 97w)

UnderPar Life has big plans of expanding golf-centric entertainment venues with realistic Trackman technology and upscale dining. (Rendering by 97w)

With casual dining at the hitting bays, and bars on both levels this will be an entertainment magnet at Hawk's Creek. (Rendering by 97w)

Golfers will enjoy the historic General's Quarter's and Carriage House as a new amenity at the turn. (Rendering by 97w)

A view of the future Bombers - a new golf, dining and entertainment venue planned for Hawk's Creek. (Rendering by 97w)

Hawks Creek Golf Course, located in the Fort Worth suburb of Westworth Village, is getting a first-of-its-kind high-tech golf range and some much-needed table-service dining. A new golf and gaming venue will rise above the historic golf course. The modern American restaurant tentatively named Bombers and state-of-the-art golf range will add to the amenities of the public golf course, according to the partners of UnderPar Life, the group behind it.

Once home to the historic Carswell Air Force Base Golf Course, this golf course got renovated in 2000 and reopened by its new owner the City of Westworth Village as a convenient and lush public golf course in 2002. Its historic red brick clubhouse ― the former general’s quarters ― was built in the 1920s. Most North Texans only know Westworth Village as a place where you want to keep a close eye on your speed. This could put the town on the map for more favorable reasons.

UnderPar Life founder Mike Flynn, who also works as a professional golf agent, has tapped a well-known Fort Worth chef to kick the dining up a notch at the new Bombers at Hawks Creek — Christian Lehrmann. Major winner  and golf rebel Bryson DeChambeau is also partnering with Flynn and Lehrmann.

This new Fort Worth area center will serve as the flagship for this new golf-centric hospitality group UnderPar Life.

“Our goal is to build the brand, by opening between five and seven locations in Texas and possibly surrounding states,” Lehrmann, an avid golfer himself, tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

Lehrmann is familiar to local foodies from his lengthy career at restaurants such as Brownstone, CBD Provisions and Wheelhouse. He later partnered with restauranteurs Sarah Castillo and Glen Keely on Taco Heads, Sidesaddle Saloon and Tinie’s Mexican Cuisine. Together that trio formed Neon Light District Hospitality Group Partners (Lehrmann remains a partner). Lehrmann also formulated the elegant yet casual menu for another successful food and gaming restaurant. That would be Courtside Kitchen, Fort Worth’s pickleball restaurant.

“We are building from the ground up, and hope to be turning dirt in the next couple of months, so UnderPar Life and Bomber’s will open in about 18 months in 2025,” Lehrmann says. “It will be about 30,000 square feet and it will be two stories, with bars located on both levels, a sit-down restaurant element and a casual outdoor grill.

“There will be 42 golf bays, utilizing Trackman Range technology. So you can still play games, or practice with real golf balls and a more realistic feel. There’s nothing like this anywhere in the state of Texas. And we feel like people will prefer it to other golf gaming venues once they’ve tried it.”

The golf setup is where DeChambeau comes in. He’s the partner and investor in UnderPar Life who is focused on the design and the growth of the brand. DeChambeau graduated from SMU with a physics degree and the now 30-year-old has a Major win (the 2020 U.S. Open). He’s also one of only three golfers in history who have won a US Amateur Championship, an NCAA individual championship and a Major. The other two are Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, widely considered the two best golfers of all time.

DeChambeau is currently playing on the controversial LIV Golf tour and his name recognition gives some serious golf bonafides to this new venture that is something of a Topgolf competitor. One that is definitely thinking long term.

“We have a 99 year lease on the property, with Westworth Village retaining ownership,” Lehrmann notes.

UnderPar Life is working with local architecture firm 97w on its design. Lehrmann has worked with 97w on past projects, including Side Saddle Saloon and Tinies Mexican restaurant. The plan is to renovate and reimagine the historic building as a casual gathering space and turn the old carriage house into a convenient drive-thru halfway house to pick up beverages at the turn during rounds of golf.

The large new restaurant will be a modern counterpart to the historic touches. The restaurant will be both airy and light-filled thanks to its two-story dining area and expansive windows. For those who prefer the outdoors, Bombers also will boast one of the largest patios in North Texas. One where diners can enjoy meals beneath the shade of mature oak trees and oversized umbrellas. The patio will also be home to a wood-fired grill.

“It will have a Katy Trail Ice House feel,” Lehrmann says. “We’ll serve more casual sports bar food in the golf bays, of course. But plan for the dining room to be reserved for more elevated dining, with steaks and seafood. There will be something for everyone.”

Bombers plans to capitalize on its vantage point overlooking the eighth and ninth holes of the golf course. The bar will serve craft cocktails and a wine list with selections available both by the glass and by the bottle.

Look for UnderPar Life’s flagship venue to arrive by mid 2025, upping the game in the Fort Worth suburb of Westworth Village.

