Buzzy New Houston Hangout Brings Coffee, Alcohol and CBD Perks — A Look at the Unique Wild in The Heights

When is a coffee bar more than a coffee bar? When it is Wild also offering CBD and alcoholic drinks.

The special elixirs offered a Wild, were created by Laurie Harvey and Kris Sowell of Ladies of Libation.

The Wild dispensary, aka the Bud Bar, offers what is aid to be Houston's largest selection of hemp products.

One month to the day since it’s opening, Wild in The Heights — the coffee, alcohol and CBD hangout — was buzzing. No pun intended. The reception for this rare triple threat of ingestibles was beyond the expectations of cousins Adyson Alvis and Andrew Alvis, who opened the intriguing lounge in late February.

Need a shot of CBD in your house-blend coffee for a mellow ride? Looking for something more powerful such as the hemp-derived product which carries a psycho-active high? Or do you want simply an orange crush with a splash of vodka? The options are mightily varied at Wild, but you won’t find any mixing of CBD and alcohol. That is a no-no.

Adyson Alvis is the man on site throughout the week. He honed his knowledge of hemp products while working in California after graduating from college. The Cypress, Texas native wanted to introduce the California concept to Houstonians and partnered with Andrew Alvis in opening Grinder’s Coffee Bar & The CBD Apothecary in West University.

That success encouraged the duo to expand their brand to include alcohol with the addition of Wild.

Midday on this Friday, Wild in The Heights was busy. But of course we couldn’t tell who was enjoying the special coffee blends made from a signature line of locally roasted beans in partnership with Heights-based coffee company Tenfold, with CBD or without. The bountiful coffee menu also includes Coffee Cocktails like the ever-popular Espresso Martini and Lucky Charms featuring a signature blend coffee, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Drambuie honey and marshmallows.

“What we really wanted to do here,” Adyson tells PaperCity, “was to have a really unique place where people could come and enjoy their time, have fun, socialize no matter what their preference. Alcohol, coffee, CBD. There’s something for everybody here.”

The menu at Wild in The Heights includes a tasty selection of flower-decked, alcohol-free cocktails devined by Ladies of Libation, elixirs that can be, if you wish, combined with alcohol or CBD. Flower Power, Glazed & Confused and Hanoi High Five are among the creative offerings.

At the moment, the coffee bar offers pastries and breakfast tacos but is working on adding quick bites including sandwiches, ham and cheese croissants and bacon, ham and egg biscuits.

The site includes a drive-through window where all offerings from the bar to the apothecary are available for pickup.

“Everyone on the staff is trained to assist if you are looking for a high or looking for something calm,” Alvis says. “You get a deep dive into education in the dispensary, learn about hemp and CBD and help relieve the stigma. We really want people to become educated on such a new concept.”

The dispensary, dubbed the Bud Bar, has what the owners boast as the largest selection of hemp product in the city, including nine strains from which to select. The offerings include a full line of Wild branded tinctures, gummies, flower, pre-rolls and hemp-derived delta 8 and delta 9 products.

“We were looking to create a unique experience for our customers, while also being able to educate Houstonians on the healing properties of CBD,” Alvis said prior to opening. “Wild brings a one-of-a-kind experience.

“Whether you’re looking to grab a coffee or cocktails with friends or looking for a product to help with muscle pain or relaxation, we wanted to create a space where everyone has a unique and enjoyable experience unlike anywhere in Houston.”