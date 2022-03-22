Restaurants

The Dallas Dish — Khao Noodle Shop’s Asian Fried Chicken Replacement Opens in East Dallas

Plus, More Openings and a Spotlight on Black Restaurant Week

BY // 03.22.22
Darkoo’s Dallas

Darkoo's Chicken Shack has opened in the former Khao Noodle Shop space in East Dallas. (Courtesy)

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

 

Darkoo’s Dallas
Darkoo’s Chicken Shack has opened in the former Khao Noodle Shop space in East Dallas. (Courtesy)

A new Asian fried chicken concept from the owner of Khao Noodle Co. debuts in East Dallas.

Earlier this year, we learned that beloved East Dallas noodle shop Khao would be closing for good, but — fortunately — a new concept by owner Donny Sirisavath would be taking its place. Now, the Bryan Street space has been replaced by Darkoo’s Chicken Shack, serving Asian-style fried chicken like Lao Gai, Karaage, and Panko tenders. You can pair on sides like spicy cucumber salad, fries, sticky rice, macaroni salad, and more.

 

Black-Owned Restaurants Dallas Smokey John’s BBQ
Brothers Brent and Juan Reaves own Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que. (Courtesy)

It’s Black Restaurant Week in North Texas and here’s who is participating.

From March 18 through 25, Black Restaurant Week is an eight-day event to bring awareness to Black-owned restaurants. Co-founded in 2016 by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson, the Houston-originated event features around 14 local restaurants — and some will have discounted menu items throughout the week. This year, Dallas spots Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que, Brunchaholics, Kookie Haven, Soirée Coffee, and other DFW restaurants are participating so make sure to stop by your favorites this week.

La Stella Cucina Verace
La Stella Cucina Verace will be a new Italian restaurant in the Dallas Arts District. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

La Stella Cucina Verace opens in the former Flora Street Cafe space in the Dallas Arts District.

One of our most anticipated new restaurants in Dallas this spring, La Stella Cucina Verace has finally opened. This Italian spot comes from Tricolore Pride LLC and is led by chef Luigi Iannuario (formerly of Da Mario Ristorante Autentico at The Star). La Stella serves authentic, nostalgic Italian family recipes including Gnocco Fritto con Salumi e Formaggi Misti, Paccheri All’Astice, and Risotto Oro del Maestro. Taking over the former Flora Street Café space, the new restaurant includes a centerpiece bar, cozy booths, and a privacy screen for more intimate parties. Expect an extensive wine list and cocktail program to round out the experience.

