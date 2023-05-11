Houston’s $1.6 million Victory Party Turns POST Houston Into a Rollicking Wonderland — Two Bands, Two Bars & Two Dream Trucks

VictoryRally_DOrtizPhoto_042923-203
Susan & Mark Ryan at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
25

Victory Rally Ball chairs Elizabeth Fulghum, Stephanie Morris, Melissa Hobbs with auctioneer Johnny Bravo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
25

Victory founding members Glenda Nicholaon, Jessica Younger at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
25

Karen Tellepsen, Ken Hardin at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
25

Eliane Finger, Sherri Zucker at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
25

Victory Rally Ball auction chair Diane Cain, Jo Anne Petersen at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
25

Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
25

Melisa Herring, Gabriela Gerhardt, Katie Cullen at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
25

Rachel & Tom Regan at the Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
25

Jerre Williams, Beth Wolff at the Victory Rally Ball (Photo Daniel Ortiz)

11
25

Alex & Robin Brennan-Martin at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
25

Regina & Matt Reynolds, Jo & Matt Farina, Frank Billingsley & Kevin Gilliard at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
25

Camilla Cubero, Disney Harris at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
25

Victory president Joni Ballis & John Ballis at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

15
25

Anne Neeson & Craig Janies at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

16
25

Keith & Brooke Lubojasky at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

17
25

Brad & Joanna Marks at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
25

Charlie Gandy & Darby Hopson at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
25

Tiffany Halik, Amanda Moreno, Laurie Cacioppo, Krista Shamaly, Krista Borstell at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

20
25

Riley Canfield, Cindy Romero at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

21
25

Sonic Automotive's Jeff Quisenberry, Keri Jo McCrory at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

22
25

Hallie Vanderhider, Ana Ortiz, Genevieve Carter at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

23
25

Remington Bruce, Diana Fisher, Dom McGhee, Jeré Meaux at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

24
25

Shelby Kibodeaux, Bruce Padilla at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

25
25

Elizabeth Stein, Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s $1.6 million Victory Party Turns POST Houston Into a Rollicking Wonderland — Two Bands, Two Bars & Two Dream Trucks

These Determined Women Keep the Party — and Epic Fundraising — Going

BY // 05.11.23
Susan & Mark Ryan at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Victory Rally Ball chairs Elizabeth Fulghum, Stephanie Morris, Melissa Hobbs with auctioneer Johnny Bravo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Victory founding members Glenda Nicholaon, Jessica Younger at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen Tellepsen, Ken Hardin at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Eliane Finger, Sherri Zucker at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Victory Rally Ball auction chair Diane Cain, Jo Anne Petersen at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth & Alan Stein at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melisa Herring, Gabriela Gerhardt, Katie Cullen at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel & Tom Regan at the Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jerre Williams, Beth Wolff at the Victory Rally Ball (Photo Daniel Ortiz)
Alex & Robin Brennan-Martin at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Regina & Matt Reynolds, Jo & Matt Farina, Frank Billingsley & Kevin Gilliard at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Camilla Cubero, Disney Harris at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Victory president Joni Ballis & John Ballis at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Anne Neeson & Craig Janies at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Keith & Brooke Lubojasky at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Brad & Joanna Marks at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Charlie Gandy & Darby Hopson at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tiffany Halik, Amanda Moreno, Laurie Cacioppo, Krista Shamaly, Krista Borstell at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Riley Canfield, Cindy Romero at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Sonic Automotive's Jeff Quisenberry, Keri Jo McCrory at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Hallie Vanderhider, Ana Ortiz, Genevieve Carter at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Remington Bruce, Diana Fisher, Dom McGhee, Jeré Meaux at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Shelby Kibodeaux, Bruce Padilla at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Elizabeth Stein, Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Divorce can be such a messy thing and then who knows what really goes on behind closed doors? So when Victory, the volunteer group that has been putting on the Cattle Barons’ Ball for more than 35 years, received the end-of-relationship letter from beneficiary the American Cancer Society, it was a shock. But rather than putting on a hair shirt or going to the mattresses, the Victory women regrouped, went to work, and organized a stellar $1.6 million gala for pediatric cancer research and initiatives in the Greater Houston area.

_DSC9815
Tiffany Halik, Amanda Moreno, Laurie Cacioppo, Krista Shamaly, Krista Borstell at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Applause, applause for all 850-plus supportive partygoers and in particular Elizabeth Fulghum, Melissa Hobbs and Stephanie Morris, chairs of the inaugural “Victory Rally Ball,” and Victory president Joni Ballis.

The American Cancer Society is retaining the Cattle Baron’s Ball moniker, that event is scheduled for next fall. Chin up, everyone. There is plenty of fun and fundraising resources to go around.

It was a lively throng that poured into the 713 Music Hall at the POST Houston mixed-use development where there was as much entertainment, as many auction items and as much flowing food as have been at any of the past Cattle Baron’s Balls. Art Attack jazzed up the arena while Churrascos peppered the space with enough food stations to provide all with a feast without standing in line.

There were gaming tables; tequila and whiskey tastings from Beam Suntory; wine, tequila and whiskey pulls; and a massive silent auction. Two bars kept thirsts happily slaked. The large bar, sponsored by Ensign Drilling, was decorated with Oil Derricks while a second bar sponsored by New Orleans’ Monteleone Hotel and its historic Carousel Bar was decked out in Mardi Gras beads and colorful lights.

VictoryRally_DOrtizPhoto_042923-260
Regina & Matt Reynolds, Jo & Matt Farina, Frank Billingsley & Kevin Gilliard at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

KPRC meteorologist Frank Billingsley served as emcee of the evening that saluted the founders of Victory with a video featuring a handful of the original members — Gayle Bentsen, Glenda Nicholson, Karen Tellepsen, Cynthia Urquhart, Cyvia Wolff and Jessica Younger. The emotional clip showed the women sharing their inspiration for starting Victory and their determination to keep the party going. With 250 members on board, the important fundraising for cancer research is a sure thing.

As is tradition with Victory’s fundraising nights, two bands kept the energy high. First Yacht Rock Review filled the hall with upbeat tunes. They were followed by the live auction in the talented hands of Johnny Bravo, who donning his signature gold sequined jacket worked a few financial miracles.

Tops was the auction of a 2023 Ford F-150 King Ranch custom truck, donated by presenting sponsor Sonic Automotive. The bidding went so well that Sonic added a second truck to the pot — with both going for $95,000. That alone adding $190,000 to the Victory bottom line.

The evening closed out with dancing to the sounds of Disco Expressions and with attendees departing with swag bags compliments of Texas Children’s Hospital.

_DSC9310
Victory president Joni Ballis & John Ballis at the inaugural Victory Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

PC Seen: Judi and Jack Johnson of the David and Eula Wintermann Foundation, Zachary Isaacks of the Deborah and Edward Koehler/ Small Difference Foundation, Sonic Automotive regional VP Jeff Quinsenberry, Blue Bell Ice Cream president Rob Hungate, Hallie Vanderhider, Diane Cain, Samantha and Michael Derrett, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Katie and Harry Cullen, Elaine Finger, Susie and Scott Bender, Carol and Bill Lawler, Robin and Danny Klaes, and Sallie Morian and Michael Clark.

