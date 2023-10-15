Foodie Events / Restaurants

The Tastiest Fall Food Treats In The Woodlands — From Pumpkin Pancakes to Halloween Candy and Wine Pairings, These Marvels Go Far Beyond Pumpkin Spice

Your Top Picks For a Season Like No Other

BY // 10.15.23
Fielding’s Local in Creekside Park has just introduced five new fall cocktails to its menu. And that’s one of the special fall food treats available in The Woodlands.

Once again, it’s that magical time of year when everything suddenly becomes pumpkin flavored. From cheesecake cookies to spiced lattes and a surprising wine pairing option, this is the season to treat yourself to some sweet, seasonal comfort food. And The Woodlands is certainly a hub of these fall food treats.

These are The Tastiest Fall Food Treats In The Woodlands:

The famed pumpkin-spiced latte is an absolute favorite at this time of year, and a great place to grab one is at one of The Woodlands’ newest spots — Bluestone Lane. The Aussie coffee shop offers its own take on the classic with a pumpkin spiced draught latte, made from a silky, oat-milk infused draught coffee, pumpkin syrup and warming spices. Then it is all topped with cinnamon.

The best news? It is only 120 calories. Don’t ask me how.

Pumpkin Pecan Pie Pancakes at Snooze

Sometimes, it’s a better idea to forget about calories and head to Snooze, an AM Eatery. This breakfast restaurant favorite in The Woodlands brings indulgent pumpkin pancakes, with a vanilla cream cheese filling topped with caramel sauce, a drizzle of sweet cream and candied pecans.

Why not start the day with something delicious more than once this fall too? Snooze’s fall menu also includes a sweet potato veggie smash up or the ‘Monte Cristo’ brioche toast. Sip on a blood orange punch or pumpkin martini as you enjoy a truly legendary breakfast.

Seasonal Treats at Twisted Sugar


At Twisted Sugar, the sheer amounts of sugary options will delight the sweetest of sweet tooths. With everything freshly baked every day at Twisted Sugar, pop in to choose from the many flavors of cookies or stock up for your next home party or get together.

The seasonal specials include pumpkin cheesecake or ‘Monster Mash’ cookies. Twisted Sugar also makes delicious Twisters — ice cream smoothies topped with whipped cream. October’s special is the Cookies and Cream.

Fall-Inspired Cocktails at Fielding’s Local Kitchen + Bar

The cocktail menu at Fielding’s Local Kitchen + Bar in Creekside Park is always full of tempting choices, but if you’re looking for a little taste of autumnal spice, look no further. With fall-inspired twists on all the classics, there are five new fall cocktails to enjoy at Fielding’s.

These include the Pumpkin Tini, Fall Rita, The Last Sage, Pecan Cocktail and The Pumpkin White Ruski.

Pumpkin Ravioli at Via Emilia

Via Emilia’s scratch-made pumpkin and ricotta ravioli is one of the highlights of The Woodlands restaurant’s specials board this month. Sautéed in a brown butter sage sauce, with crumbled Italian sausage, dried cranberries and toasted walnuts, the dish is a gorgeous combination of seasonal goodness.

The cozy restaurant has regular live piano music making it the perfect spot for a romantic date this holiday season.

Wine and Halloween Candy Pairings at Postino

Postino's Halloween Wine &amp; Candy Pairings (Photo by Brandon Amato)
Postino’s Halloween Wine & Candy Pairings (Photo by Brandon Amato)

This spooky season, Postino’s advanced sommelier and vice president of beverage Brent Karlicek has picked the wines that pair best with popular Halloween candy. Some of his selections include Holly’s Way, a chardonnay from Sonoma which brings out the fruitful tangs of caramel apple pops. Then there’s the Italian sparkling wine called Fiore Moscato D’Asti, which delivers powerful aromas of ripe citrus that beautifully complement the very berry and tropical flavors of Starburst.

Yes, pairing wines and Halloween candy is now a thing. It’s Fall in The Woodlands. Of course, some creative food and drink fun is going on.

Presented by Allie Beth Allman
