Restaurants

15 Restaurants For Great Late-Night Food in Dallas

Night Owls, You Deserve Better Than Drive-Thru

BY // 03.21.23
best dallas late night food

Looking for something more elevated than drive-thru to wrap up your night? Dallas has plenty of great, late night food options for night owls. We rounded up 15 of our favorite local spots that keep their kitchens open until the early hours — some even until 3 am. Whether you’re craving pizza, tacos, kimchi tater tots, or popcorn chicken, this list has you covered.

Sfuzzi

Knox-Henderson

2401 N. Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Bolognese (Photo by Kathy Tran)

On Henderson Avenue, Sfuzzi is a great late night spot for pizza and pasta. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

This Henderson Avenue pizza bar serves its full menu from Monday through Sunday until 11 pm, and an edited pizza menu until 2 am. Don’t miss The Original Frozen Sfuzzi, Espress Yourself Martini, pesto fusilli, and hot honey pizza when dining late.

The Standard Pour

2900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-935-1370

Website

The Standard Pour

The Standard Pour is a popular spot in Uptown for a late-night bite. (Courtesy of The Standard Pour)

Been drinking in Uptown and looking for a late-night bite? This neighborhood craft cocktail bar and restaurant is open until 2 am. Favorite items include chicken strips with peppered gravy, TSP Burger, and chicken brie wrap. Also, make sure to try one of Standard Pour’s 21 creative cocktails.

Harwood Arms

Harwood District

2850 N. Harwood Street, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Harwood Arms Dallas

Harwood Arms features British favorites on their menu like fish & chips, chicken tikka, and other pub food. (Photo by Marquel Plavan)

Dinner is available at this Harwood District spot every day until 2 am. A British-style pub, Harwood Arms offers fish and chips, Guinness-braised short rib, Shepherd’s Pie, and more classic comfort foods. If you’re looking for something a little different, make sure to try the chicken tikka masala or kebabs.

DaLat Restaurant

East Dallas

2537 N. Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-827-3200

Website

best dallas late night food

DaLat is a great late-night spot for Vietnamese food. (Courtesy)

This East Dallas Vietnamese restaurant is also open until midnight on weekdays, and 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays. Opened in 2012 by Khanh Nguyen (also the owner of Zalat), DaLat is known for its potstickers, pork eggrolls, spring rolls, and pho.

Ruins

Deep Ellum

2653 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

Website

Ruins Dallas

Ruins is a great late night restaurant for food, drinks, and live music in Dallas. (Courtesy)

With the kitchen open every day until 2 am, this Deep Ellum bar is a great late-night spot for food. The Oaxacan-style Mexican restaurant serves tacos, tortas, nachos, and more. The drink menu boasts tons of cocktails including mezcal-based creations, frozen mixtures, and margaritas. You’ll also find live music in The Limbo Room several nights a week.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

Multiple Locations

1923 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-826-5404

Website

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company opened in Dallas in 2007. (Courtesy)

In 2007, this popular pizza shop opened its first location on Lower Greenville. The brand has since expanded to East Dallas and Richardson. GAPCO is open until 1 am on Sunday through Wednesday and until 3 am on Thursday through Saturday. Make sure to try some of the more inventive pies like chicken spinach Alfredo, Mexican with hamburger, and Butcher’s Revenge featuring lots of meat and hot honey.

Brick & Bones

Deep Ellum

2713 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

Website

Brick and Bones Fried Chicken Dallas

Deep Ellum's Brick & Bones is a must-try spot for fried chicken. (Courtesy)

One of our favorite spots for fried chicken is also open until 2 am every day. Located in Deep Ellum, the dive bar-style restaurant is filled with Mexican-inspired rooster knick-knacks, loteria imagery, and dishes like habanero bacon mac and poblano mashed potatoes. To achieve its maximal flavor potential, Brick & Bones’ fried chicken is brined for 24 hours.

Velvet Taco

Multiple Locations

3411 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco creates some delicious gourmet tacos.

With locations all over Dallas now, this favorite taco spot offers innovative takes on the Mexican staple until 3 am (4 am in Deep Ellum) Friday and Saturday, midnight on Thursday, and 11 pm on Sunday through Wednesday. Must-tries are the spicy tikka chicken, kobe bacon burger, and Mexi-cali shrimp.

The Porch

Knox-Henderson

2912 N. Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-828-2916

Website

The Porch Dallas

The Late Night Snacks menu is available at The Porch until midnight on weekends. (Courtesy)

Open until midnight Thursday through Saturday (and 10 pm all other days), this Henderson Avenue restaurant just recently reopened after a renovation. The Late Night Snacks menu served after 10 pm includes spinach parmesan dip, brisket tacos, a housemade giant pretzel, popcorn chicken, and a short rib slider trio.

Nova

Oak Cliff

1417 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

Nova Dallas

Nova Dallas offers a late-night menu until midnight. (Courtesy)

Located in Oak Cliff, this gastropub serves an eclectic menu until midnight every day — and is open ’til 2 am. A few things you can find on the limited menu (after 10 pm) include snacks, pizza, and cocktails, of course.

E Bar Tex-Mex

East Dallas

1901 N. Haskell Avenue, Suite 120
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

E Bar Dallas

E Bar Tex-Mex is a favorite restaurant in East Dallas for fajitas, enchiladas, and more. (Courtesy)

This favorite East Dallas Tex-Mex spot is open until 1 am on Thursday through Saturday (and midnight every other day). Get your favorite tacos, enchiladas, and margs after normal dinner hours.

Thunderbird Station

Deep Ellum

3400 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Thunderbird Station

Thunderbird Station serves up throwback bites like the bologna sandwich. (Courtesy)

This retro Deep Ellum bar is open until 2 am Tuesday through Sunday. The former gas station-turned-restaurant offers specialty cocktails as well as bites like Frito Chili Pie, bologna sandwiches, Sloppy Joes, boards, dips, and more.

Shug’s Bagels

Park Cities

3020 Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Shug’s Bagels – BLT bagel sandwich with avocado and egg.

Shug's Bagels' BLT bagel sandwich with avocado and egg is a real meal.

Opened in 2020 by SMU, this New York-style bagel shop has quickly become a popular spot for breakfast and late-night eats. Make sure to try one of the bagel sandwiches with egg, deli meats, lox, and more. From Tuesday through Saturday, Shug’s is open until 2 am.

Cosmo’s

Lakewood

1212 Skillman Street
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Cosmo’s Bar Dallas

Don't miss the Vietnamese bites at Cosmo's Bar and Lounge. (Courtesy)

This favorite Lakewood dive bar is a go-to spot for specialty cocktails, killer Vietnamese bites, and pizza. Opened in 2000 by brother and sister Gerald Stogsdill and Debra Peña, the bar has remained a staple in Dallas for a no-frills bar experience with favorite bites like pho, egg rolls, and kimchi tater tots until midnight each night.

Dot’s Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard

Deep Ellum

2645 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-230-3687

Website

Dot’s Hop House

Dot's is open until 2 am on weekends. (Courtesy)

In Deep Ellum, you can find food and drinks at this beer garden until 2 am on Thursday through Saturday (and 1 am every other day). The outdoor patio offers tons of seating underneath a show-stopping chandelier and sports games are shown on TVs throughout the space.

