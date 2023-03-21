15 Restaurants For Great Late-Night Food in Dallas
Night Owls, You Deserve Better Than Drive-ThruBY Megan Ziots // 03.21.23
Looking for something more elevated than drive-thru to wrap up your night? Dallas has plenty of great, late night food options for night owls. We rounded up 15 of our favorite local spots that keep their kitchens open until the early hours — some even until 3 am. Whether you’re craving pizza, tacos, kimchi tater tots, or popcorn chicken, this list has you covered.
This Henderson Avenue pizza bar serves its full menu from Monday through Sunday until 11 pm, and an edited pizza menu until 2 am. Don’t miss The Original Frozen Sfuzzi, Espress Yourself Martini, pesto fusilli, and hot honey pizza when dining late.
The Standard Pour
2900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
Been drinking in Uptown and looking for a late-night bite? This neighborhood craft cocktail bar and restaurant is open until 2 am. Favorite items include chicken strips with peppered gravy, TSP Burger, and chicken brie wrap. Also, make sure to try one of Standard Pour’s 21 creative cocktails.
Dinner is available at this Harwood District spot every day until 2 am. A British-style pub, Harwood Arms offers fish and chips, Guinness-braised short rib, Shepherd’s Pie, and more classic comfort foods. If you’re looking for something a little different, make sure to try the chicken tikka masala or kebabs.
DaLat Restaurant
East Dallas
2537 N. Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
This East Dallas Vietnamese restaurant is also open until midnight on weekdays, and 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays. Opened in 2012 by Khanh Nguyen (also the owner of Zalat), DaLat is known for its potstickers, pork eggrolls, spring rolls, and pho.
With the kitchen open every day until 2 am, this Deep Ellum bar is a great late-night spot for food. The Oaxacan-style Mexican restaurant serves tacos, tortas, nachos, and more. The drink menu boasts tons of cocktails including mezcal-based creations, frozen mixtures, and margaritas. You’ll also find live music in The Limbo Room several nights a week.
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company
Multiple Locations
1923 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
In 2007, this popular pizza shop opened its first location on Lower Greenville. The brand has since expanded to East Dallas and Richardson. GAPCO is open until 1 am on Sunday through Wednesday and until 3 am on Thursday through Saturday. Make sure to try some of the more inventive pies like chicken spinach Alfredo, Mexican with hamburger, and Butcher’s Revenge featuring lots of meat and hot honey.
One of our favorite spots for fried chicken is also open until 2 am every day. Located in Deep Ellum, the dive bar-style restaurant is filled with Mexican-inspired rooster knick-knacks, loteria imagery, and dishes like habanero bacon mac and poblano mashed potatoes. To achieve its maximal flavor potential, Brick & Bones’ fried chicken is brined for 24 hours.
With locations all over Dallas now, this favorite taco spot offers innovative takes on the Mexican staple until 3 am (4 am in Deep Ellum) Friday and Saturday, midnight on Thursday, and 11 pm on Sunday through Wednesday. Must-tries are the spicy tikka chicken, kobe bacon burger, and Mexi-cali shrimp.
The Porch
Knox-Henderson
2912 N. Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Open until midnight Thursday through Saturday (and 10 pm all other days), this Henderson Avenue restaurant just recently reopened after a renovation. The Late Night Snacks menu served after 10 pm includes spinach parmesan dip, brisket tacos, a housemade giant pretzel, popcorn chicken, and a short rib slider trio.
Located in Oak Cliff, this gastropub serves an eclectic menu until midnight every day — and is open ’til 2 am. A few things you can find on the limited menu (after 10 pm) include snacks, pizza, and cocktails, of course.
This favorite East Dallas Tex-Mex spot is open until 1 am on Thursday through Saturday (and midnight every other day). Get your favorite tacos, enchiladas, and margs after normal dinner hours.
This retro Deep Ellum bar is open until 2 am Tuesday through Sunday. The former gas station-turned-restaurant offers specialty cocktails as well as bites like Frito Chili Pie, bologna sandwiches, Sloppy Joes, boards, dips, and more.
Opened in 2020 by SMU, this New York-style bagel shop has quickly become a popular spot for breakfast and late-night eats. Make sure to try one of the bagel sandwiches with egg, deli meats, lox, and more. From Tuesday through Saturday, Shug’s is open until 2 am.
This favorite Lakewood dive bar is a go-to spot for specialty cocktails, killer Vietnamese bites, and pizza. Opened in 2000 by brother and sister Gerald Stogsdill and Debra Peña, the bar has remained a staple in Dallas for a no-frills bar experience with favorite bites like pho, egg rolls, and kimchi tater tots until midnight each night.
Dot’s Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard
Deep Ellum
2645 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX | Map
In Deep Ellum, you can find food and drinks at this beer garden until 2 am on Thursday through Saturday (and 1 am every other day). The outdoor patio offers tons of seating underneath a show-stopping chandelier and sports games are shown on TVs throughout the space.