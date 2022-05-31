Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Pride Month Kicks Off at Fair Park

Plus, Taste Addison and Local Cultural Festivals

BY // 05.31.22
Dallas Pride

Dallas Pride is back this year with an in-person, festival and parade. (Courtesy of Dallas Pride)

From local Pride Month celebrations to North Texas food and cultural festivals, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Dallas Pride 2022

Dallas Pride weekend returns to Fair Park this Saturday and Sunday to kick off Pride Month. The weekend begins with Dallas Pride Miller Lite Music Festival on Saturday followed by Dallas Pride’s Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on Sunday. Tickets for the festival are available here.

New Design District music venue The Echo is hosting a Pride Party on Friday at 7 pm. For $10 general admission tickets, you’ll enjoy DJs and drag appearances by Josephine Ohara Andrews, Taylor Summers, Jade Summers, Kandy Cayne, Mulan Alexander, and Raquel Blake.

On Saturday, Virgin Hotels Dallas is also hosting a Drag Brunch at Commons Club to celebrate Pride Month. At noon or 2 pm, book your table to experience performances by Jenni P and Kennedy Davenport. Reservations are required with a food and beverage minimum of $60 per person.

Head to Plano’s Legacy Hall this Thursday at 6 pm for Drag After Dark. The event features an all-star cast of drag performers, Pride-themed cocktails, and bites from eateries in the food hall. Purchase a table to receive reserved seating, one cocktail per person, and a $12 Hall Pass per person for dinner.

 

Sean Paul Taste Addison
Sean Paul and Stone Temple Pilots are headlining Taste Addison this year.

Taste Addison

On Friday and Saturday, this annual food and music festival returns to Addison Circle Park. The two-day event features bites from Addison eateries, national music artists, food and wine sampling, and family-friendly activities. Sean Paul will headline on Friday night, while Stone Temple Pilots close out the festival on Saturday night. As for food, local spots like Yelibelly Chocolates, Herrera’s Tex-Mex, Table 13, and more are participating. Get your tickets here.

 

Culture in the Core in Richardson

This Saturday from noon to 5 pm, head to downtown Richardson for a celebration of tastes, sounds, and spirit of Richardson. The all-day event includes performances (mariachi, Chinese culture dance, Bavarian folk dance, Turkish dance and song, and more), cultural booths, a pop-up art exhibit, activities like water marbling and origami, and so much more.

