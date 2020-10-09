ZAAP assortment
Restaurants / Openings

ZAAP Kitchen Expands, Bringing its Fast-Casual Thai Power to Fort Worth's Hottest New Restaurant Land

New Dallas Outpost is Also Set to Open

10.09.20
Dallas-based ZAAP Kitchen is expanding quickly, with back-to-back openings planned for a span of just a few weeks.

A new ZAAP Kitchen is scheduled to open by early November in Fort Worth’s WestBend. It will be joining nearby neighbors, bartaco and HG SPLY CO. and other restaurant options there. As first reported by PaperCity Fort Worth, the first location of Ascension Coffee will be opening in WestBend as well on October 20.

“Today’s consumers have a real thirst for passionate, independent retailers,” says Terry Montesi, CEO of Trademark Property, developer of WestBend. “ZAAP Kitchen is family-owned, focusing on fresh, made to order, authentic Lao cuisine and Thai Street food.”

Crispy veggie rolls.

This will be the family-owned and operated, ZAAP Kitchen’s fourth location, and its first in Fort Worth. The first three locations are all in Dallas, one on Greenville (near The Village), another on Buckner in Casa Linda, and it’s just been revealed that a third at 2325 N. Fitzhugh Avenue will hold its soft-opening beginning on October 15, from 11 am to 10 pm.

The fact that ZAAP serves Thai street food is comforting to a crowd that is already accustomed to its creamy, coconut-based soups and curries, as well adoring fans of those accessible, carb-loaded Thai staples such as fried rice, drunken noodles and Pad Thai. But the introduction of the joys of traditional Lao cuisine, with its unique savory and sour notes, to Fort Worth makes it even more interesting.

ZAAP has a fast casual, made-to-order menu.

Heading up the ZAAP Kitchen in Fort Worth will be operating partner and chef Kevin Singharaj. His resume includes work at coastal poke restaurants in Seattle and at Nobu Dallas. Singharaj looks forward to creating signature dishes such as Tom Kha Soup, Green Papaya Salads (Thai-style with its lime and fish sauce dressing, and Lao-style dressed with savory crab paste and lime), and Nam Khao ― a lettuce wrap dish filled with crushed crispy coconut fried rice, cured pork and a mildly sour sauce.

