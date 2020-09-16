Ascension Coffee – Serves three meals a day
Ascension Coffee – all day breakfast
Ascension Coffee – almond-coconut granola
Ascension Coffee – Pane Aria Benedict
Ascension Coffee – Black Rooster chocolate croissant
Ascension Coffee – Farm to cup
Ascension Coffee – Nitro cold brew
01
07

Three meals and every "nosh" in between.

02
07

Now serving all day breakfast.

03
07

Ascension Coffee's almond-coconut granola.

04
07

Pane Aria Benedict.

05
07

Black Rooster Bakery's chocolate croissants.

06
07

Farm to Cup is the new motto.

07
07

Nitro cold brew to obsess about.

Ascension Coffee – Serves three meals a day
Ascension Coffee – all day breakfast
Ascension Coffee – almond-coconut granola
Ascension Coffee – Pane Aria Benedict
Ascension Coffee – Black Rooster chocolate croissant
Ascension Coffee – Farm to cup
Ascension Coffee – Nitro cold brew
Restaurants / Openings

New Fort Worth Ascension Coffee to be a Showcase for Significant Changes With the Popular Concept

Ascension President Tells More — a PaperCity Exclusive

BY // 09.16.20
Three meals and every "nosh" in between.
Now serving all day breakfast.
Ascension Coffee's almond-coconut granola.
Pane Aria Benedict.
Black Rooster Bakery's chocolate croissants.
Farm to Cup is the new motto.
Nitro cold brew to obsess about.
1
7

Three meals and every "nosh" in between.

2
7

Now serving all day breakfast.

3
7

Ascension Coffee's almond-coconut granola.

4
7

Pane Aria Benedict.

5
7

Black Rooster Bakery's chocolate croissants.

6
7

Farm to Cup is the new motto.

7
7

Nitro cold brew to obsess about.

The long-awaited, first Fort Worth location of Ascension Coffee will finally be opening in WestBend soon. It was originally slated for an early 2020 opening, but is now set to debut on October 20 at 1751 River Run Suite No. 151.

It will be located next-door to Bartaco, backing onto the Trinity River with an expanded covered patio and a spectacular view ― providing another quick stop right off the Trinity Trail system.

Founder Russell Hayward is now on the board of the company, and in charge of the coffee roastery side of the business. Bill Schaffler, whose resume includes his years serving as CFO of both La Madeleine and Nothing Bundt Cakes, took over as president in July of 2019. Since Schaffler’s arrival a lot has changed. He sat down with PaperCity Fort Worth to explain.

Many changes at Ascension Coffee were already in the works, prior to the appearance of coronavirus, like the crystallization of the menu ― a shift that was implemented companywide in June.

“As the concept grew from two location to nine, the menu expanded with it,” Schaffler says. “We found ourselves with over 40 items, and now we have slimmed down to our top selling 30 items. We just needed to streamline our menu as well as add value to our customer’s experience. So you might notice our pricing has changed as well.”

Another welcome change is the addition of all-day-breakfast. Regulars love Ascension’s Aussie Bacon + Egg Roll, served on a brioche bun and topped with Jersey butter, and the popular Bacon + Egg Protein Brekky with roasted mushrooms, blistered tomatoes and avocado. But this is a coffee shop serves all three meals and every “nosh” in-between. At lunchtime, several sandwiches shine like the Wagyu Pastrami, a classic cold Reuben with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and more Jersey butter.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
Pane Aria Benedict.

Ascension is also known for their bowls, including the Hippie Bowl filled with ancient grains, kale and pickled beets, among other things. The new Fort Worth Ascension Coffee will be a prime spot for the college crowd to sit, soak and study. It should also become a sought-after brunch destination with mimosa carafes for $10 and a relaxing view of the Trinity River.

Schaffler says ramping up to open the first Fort Worth Ascension has put a lot of things on the fast track ― like nailing down their design philosophy. He calls the Fort Worth Ascension Coffee a prototype for the company going forward. The company worked with Plan B Group on the many design updates.

You’ll see polished concrete floors, as well as both subway tile behind the main counter and bold Moroccan tiles in white and gray tones on a pony wall dividing the space. Shelving toward the back will display a selection of coffee-brewing supplies as well. Seating will be cafe style inside, with a counter positioned near windows that can open in the event of ideal weather in Texas.

The Fort Worth Ascension also will have a handy service window off the Trinity Trail to hand quick cups and a snacks to sweaty cyclists and joggers. The patio will wrap two sides of the building, and will be covered by permanent awnings, with brick pavers under foot. This will also be the first Ascension Coffee to serve wine, and local beer (including Fort Worth’s Martin House), along with the usual cold brews and nitro coffees on eight taps.

Black Rooster Bakery’s chocolate croissants.

Future Ascension Coffees will have more of an emphasis on outdoor dining as well, Schaffler reveals. Addison’s Ascension has already gotten the new styling treatment, and Dallas’ Oak Lawn and Crescent Court locations are up next.

Ascension was introduced to Black Rooster Bakery also in Fort Worth, and have found their European style pastries to be a huge hit ― so much so that Black Rooster pastries are now available in all Dallas Ascension locations, baked fresh daily. The new Fort Worth coffee shop and future Ascension locations will include a glass pastry case to display them.

Schaffler says they took the chance to reevaluate during the coronavirus shutdowns, and chose to close four of Ascension’s Dallas locations (two in downtown, one in Willow Bend Mall and another located in a North Dallas office building). So there are five locations currently and when Fort Worth opens it will be Ascension’s sixth.

“The closures put us in a much stronger position,” Schaffler tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We are now able to focus on real estate with a great future, and we are actively looking at adding multiple locations in Plano, North Dallas and Tarrant County.”

Coronavirus also saw Ascension Coffee add a new point-of-sale system called TOAST, bringing the convenience of online ordering and pickup orders. Those new sales now make up about 20 percent of Ascension’s overall sales, since just being rolled out in June. Next up? Ascension’s new app, which will expand those sales and add a loyalty program. The new app will roll out companywide with the opening of the WestBend Ascension on October 20.

Ascension Coffee sources, blends and roasts its own coffee and its new motto is “Farm-To-Cup” as coffee drinkers are increasingly more interested in where their coffee is sourced. Sourcing and roasting remain founder Russell Hayward’s great passion ― with Ascension only sourcing the top two percent of coffee in the world.

Ascension Coffee – almond-coconut granola
Ascension Coffee’s almond-coconut granola.

“We are proud to source the best coffee globally,” Schaffler says. “We won’t serve beans that don’t score above an 84 by the Specialty Coffee Association of America and have recently launched our Cups of Excellence program, buying small lots of some of the most premium beans from around the world.”

It makes for an exceptional cup of coffee ― one that comes with its own compelling story, like the bags they just acquired from Yemen, and plan to introduce to customers next spring. Other Cups of Excellence include special beans from Peru and an additional roast from Guatemala.

Ascension Coffee has added pour-over brewing as well as Doki Doki ― which is a unique Kyoto-style cold brew method dating back to 1600s.

The company has had a transformative year, and Bill Schaffler hopes all the introspection will pay off as they look to expand the brand even more in the metroplex. The new Fort WorthAscension Coffee will open at 6:30 am once it debuts in the October with the closing time still to be determined.

It’s a new coffee world.

The Ultimate Virtual Cooking Experience
with Chef Tim Love

Presented by Woodford Reserve x

Presented by Woodford Reserve x PaperCity

Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at 6 PM

Buy Tickets

Featured Properties

Swipe
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
2928 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2928 Vacherie Lane
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2928 Vacherie Lane
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X