Stunning $1.5 Million Japan Night and an Epic 50th Wedding Anniversary Turns Into One of Houston’s Most Beautiful Galas of the Year

Guests at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball celebrating the beauty and elegance of Japan, honoring Kathy and Glen Gondo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Handmade sake cups given as gifts to guests at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball honoring Kathy and Glen Gondo. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Asia Society Texas president Bonna Kol, Kathy& Glen Gondo, and honorary ball chair Donna Fujimoto Cole at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball celebrating the beauty and elegance of Japan, honoring the Gondos. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The Asia Society Texas “Tiger Ball”

Where: Asia Society Texas Center

Mise en scène: Always one of the most beautiful galas of the year, the 2023 version saluting Japan was no exception. Consider the pavilion erected on the vast parking lot where pink Japanese parasols drifted enchantingly above the dance floor and thousands of faux cherry blossoms floated through the oak trees that pepper the space. Prashe Décor created the sublime tableau that included tables adorned with floral sculptures featuring roses, snapdragons, tulips and more cherry blossoms.

The mood — a springtime dinner in Kyoto. Adding to the authenticity of the theme, the 575 guests were welcomed by the resounding beats of the Kaminari Taiko drummers.

PC Moment: The evening honored Kathy and Glen Gondo for their lifelong commitment to building cultural understanding and friendships through Japanese culture. In the process, the event raised more than $1.5 million for Asia Society’s mission of celebrating vibrant cultures and diverse perspectives and thereby building a more inclusive community.

Applause, applause for gala chairs Julie and John Cogan and Sylvia and Gordon Quan, and honorary chairs Chinhui and Eddie Allen, Theresa and Peter Chang, Donna Fujimoto Cole, and Aurora and Hirofumi Murabayashi.

A special surprise for the honorees came when as board member Gordon Quan raised his glass for a champagne toast, his son Robert Gondo stepped in with a cake adorned with sparklers in celebration of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary. Asia Society Texas president Bonna Kol board member Donna Cole presented the couple with an elegant brass vase made by talented artist Michael Aram, featuring cherry blossoms to symbolize the renewal and optimism of spring.

The Gondos, inspired by the resilience of the artisans of Fukushima, Japan, following the nuclear power plant disaster in 2011, arranged for handmade sake cups designed in either the urushi (Japanese lacquer) or Mashiko-yaki (Japanese pottery) style to be presented as parting gifts for gala attendees.

PC Seen: Asia Society Texas board president Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, Sushila and Durga Agrawal, Divya and Chris Brown, Nancy C. Allen, Pooja Goradia and Ravi Purohit, Margaret Alkek Williams, Leslie and Brad Bucher, Anne and Albert Chao, Lily and Charles Foster, Tripp Carter, Molly and Jim Crownover, Duyen and Marc Nguyen, Kathy and Marty Goossen, Maria-Anna and Piotr Galitzine, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Melanie Lawson and John Guess Jr., and Janea and Kenny Tsai.