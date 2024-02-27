Asia Society’s Tiger Ball Helps Build Cultural Bridges — What to Expect at This Year’s Glamorous Gala

Marc & Duyen Nguyen, Leigh & Reggie Smith at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
TigerBall_DOrtizPhoto_030323-302
TigerBall_DOrtizPhoto_030323-371
PEJ_Tiger_Ball_2023-0470
PEJ_Tiger_Ball_2023-0368
69_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DOrtizPhoto_031122
67_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DOrtizPhoto_031122
175_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DOrtizPhoto_031122
250_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DOrtizPhoto_031122
256_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DOrtizPhoto_031122
Tiger Ball 2022
Tiger Ball 2022
PEJ_TIGER_BALL_2021-2-23
PEJ_TIGER_BALL_2021-2-26
PEJ_TIGER_BALL_2021-2-34
PEJ_TIGER_BALL_2021-2-33
Lynn Wyatt, co-chairs David Leebron & Y. Ping Sun at Tiger Ball 2019. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs at the Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at Tiger Ball 2019. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
01
19

Marc & Duyen Nguyen, Leigh & Reggie Smith made the scene at the Asia Society Texas’ 2023 Tiger Ball: Celebrating the Beauty and Elegance of Japan. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
19

Anne & Albert Chao at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
19

Gordon Quan, Caroline Quan Long at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
19

Peter & Theresa Chang at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

05
19

Cristalle Velez, Nancy Guinee, Petra Martinez, Shanshan Wei at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

06
19

Marc & Duyen Nguyen, Leigh & Reggie Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
19

Kathy & Marty Goossen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
19

Y. Ping Sun & David Leebron, Mei Leebron (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
19

Melanie Lawson, John Guess Jr. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
19

Farida Abjani, Brigitte Kalai, Alice Mao Brams, Cheryl Byington (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
19

Mark Sullivan, Ceron (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

12
19

Eddie Allen & Chinhui Juhn (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

13
19

Marty & Kathy Goossen (Photo by PEJ)

14
19

David Webster & Rose Chen, Sylvia & Gordon Quan (Photo by PEJ)

15
19

Jaewon Kang & Robert Gondo, Glen & Kathy Gondo (Photo by PEJ)

16
19

Uwem & Eno Upkong (Photo by PEJ)

17
19

Lynn Wyatt, co-chairs David Leebron & Y. Ping Sun at Tiger Ball 2019. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

18
19

Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs at Asia Society's Tiger Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
19

Honorees Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at Tiger Ball 2019. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Marc & Duyen Nguyen, Leigh & Reggie Smith at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
TigerBall_DOrtizPhoto_030323-302
TigerBall_DOrtizPhoto_030323-371
PEJ_Tiger_Ball_2023-0470
PEJ_Tiger_Ball_2023-0368
69_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DOrtizPhoto_031122
67_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DOrtizPhoto_031122
175_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DOrtizPhoto_031122
250_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DOrtizPhoto_031122
256_AsiaSocietyTigerBall_DOrtizPhoto_031122
Tiger Ball 2022
Tiger Ball 2022
PEJ_TIGER_BALL_2021-2-23
PEJ_TIGER_BALL_2021-2-26
PEJ_TIGER_BALL_2021-2-34
PEJ_TIGER_BALL_2021-2-33
Lynn Wyatt, co-chairs David Leebron & Y. Ping Sun at Tiger Ball 2019. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs at the Tiger Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at Tiger Ball 2019. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Society / Featured Parties

Asia Society’s Tiger Ball Helps Build Cultural Bridges — What to Expect at This Year’s Glamorous Gala

Celebrating a Magnificent Continent and Houston Difference Making

BY // 02.26.24
Marc & Duyen Nguyen, Leigh & Reggie Smith made the scene at the Asia Society Texas’ 2023 Tiger Ball: Celebrating the Beauty and Elegance of Japan. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anne & Albert Chao at Asia Society Texas’ 2023 Tiger Ball: Celebrating the Beauty and Elegance of Japan. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gordon Quan, Caroline Quan Long at Asia Society Texas’ 2023 Tiger Ball: Celebrating the Beauty and Elegance of Japan. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peter & Theresa Chang at Asia Society Texas’ 2023 Tiger Ball: Celebrating the Beauty and Elegance of Japan. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Cristalle Velez, Nancy Guinee, Petra Martinez, Shanshan Wei at Asia Society Texas’ 2023 Tiger Ball: Celebrating the Beauty and Elegance of Japan. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Marc & Duyen Nguyen, Leigh & Reggie Smith at Asia Society Texas’ 2022 Tiger Ball: Commemorating the 10th Anniversary of Asia Society Texas Center's Opening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathy & Marty Goossen at Asia Society Texas’ 2022 Tiger Ball: Commemorating the 10th Anniversary of Asia Society Texas Center's Opening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Y. Ping Sun & David Leebron, Mei Leebron at Asia Society Texas’ 2022 Tiger Ball: Commemorating the 10th Anniversary of Asia Society Texas Center's Opening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melanie Lawson, John Guess Jr. at Asia Society Texas’ 2022 Tiger Ball: Commemorating the 10th Anniversary of Asia Society Texas Center's Opening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Farida Abjani, Brigitte Kalai, Alice Mao Brams, Cheryl Byington at Asia Society Texas’ 2022 Tiger Ball: Commemorating the 10th Anniversary of Asia Society Texas Center's Opening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mark Sullivan, Ceron at Asia Society Texas’ 2022 Tiger Ball: Commemorating the 10th Anniversary of Asia Society Texas Center's Opening (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Eddie Allen & Chinhui Juhn at Asia Society Texas’ 2022 Tiger Ball: Commemorating the 10th Anniversary of Asia Society Texas Center's Opening (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Marty & Kathy Goossen at Asia Society Texas’ 2021 Tiger Ball: Incredible India. (Photo by PEJ)
David Webster & Rose Chen, Sylvia & Gordon Quan at Asia Society Texas’ 2021 Tiger Ball: Incredible India. (Photo by PEJ)
Jaewon Kang & Robert Gondo, Glen & Kathy Gondo at Asia Society Texas’ 2021 Tiger Ball: Incredible India. (Photo by PEJ)
Uwem & Eno Upkong at Asia Society Texas’ 2021 Tiger Ball: Incredible India. (Photo by PEJ)
Lynn Wyatt, co-chairs David Leebron & Y. Ping Sun at Asia Society Texas’ 2019 Tiger Ball: Celebrating Asia Society's 40th Anniversary in Houston. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs at Asia Society's 2019 Tiger Ball: Celebrating Asia Society's 40th Anniversary in Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at Asia Society Texas’ 2019 Tiger Ball: Celebrating Asia Society's 40th Anniversary in Houston. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
1
19

Marc & Duyen Nguyen, Leigh & Reggie Smith made the scene at the Asia Society Texas’ 2023 Tiger Ball: Celebrating the Beauty and Elegance of Japan. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
19

Anne & Albert Chao at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
19

Gordon Quan, Caroline Quan Long at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
19

Peter & Theresa Chang at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

5
19

Cristalle Velez, Nancy Guinee, Petra Martinez, Shanshan Wei at Asia Society Texas’ Tiger Ball. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

6
19

Marc & Duyen Nguyen, Leigh & Reggie Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
19

Kathy & Marty Goossen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
19

Y. Ping Sun & David Leebron, Mei Leebron (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
19

Melanie Lawson, John Guess Jr. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
19

Farida Abjani, Brigitte Kalai, Alice Mao Brams, Cheryl Byington (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
19

Mark Sullivan, Ceron (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

12
19

Eddie Allen & Chinhui Juhn (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

13
19

Marty & Kathy Goossen (Photo by PEJ)

14
19

David Webster & Rose Chen, Sylvia & Gordon Quan (Photo by PEJ)

15
19

Jaewon Kang & Robert Gondo, Glen & Kathy Gondo (Photo by PEJ)

16
19

Uwem & Eno Upkong (Photo by PEJ)

17
19

Lynn Wyatt, co-chairs David Leebron & Y. Ping Sun at Tiger Ball 2019. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

18
19

Margaret Alkek Williams, Bill Stubbs at Asia Society's Tiger Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
19

Honorees Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at Tiger Ball 2019. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Asia Society Texas’s glamorous and globally-focused Tiger Ball returns this Friday, March 1 with a special twist. This year’s gala, dubbed Celebrating Magnificent Asia, centers around the diversity of the entire Asian continent and the importance of building cultural bridges.

Chairs Chinhui and Eddie Allen and Heidi and David Gerger, joined by honorary chairs Sultana and Moez Mangalji and Sue and Randy Sim, are bringing global luminaries, local leaders and esteemed Houstonians together. The evening will honor Sabria and Kevin Lewis, two community leaders who have exemplified Asia Society’s mission in Houston.

Eddie Allen &amp; Chinhui Juhn at Asia Society Texas’ 2022 Tiger Ball: Commemorating the 10th Anniversary of Asia Society Texas Center's Opening (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Eddie Allen & Chinhui Juhn at Asia Society Texas’ 2022 Tiger Ball: Commemorating the 10th Anniversary of Asia Society Texas Center’s Opening (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Sabria, who immigrated from France and Algeria, is a trustee of Congregation Beth Israel and a past president of Beth Israel Sisterhood. Sabra’s husband Kevin Lewis, a fifth-generation Houstonian, has been on the board and executive community of Asia Society Texas for 25 years. He has served as president of Inprint, chairman of CarePartners and president of Congregation Beth Israel. 

The couple moved to Singapore in the 1990s and lived there for several years, experiencing firsthand the importance of celebrating cultural diversity. At Tiger Ball, Asia Society Texas will honor the Lewises’ dedication to improving the Houston community. 

Previous Tiger Balls have often been focused on specific Asian countries. The 2016 Tiger Ball honored Korea; the 2017 gala celebrated India; the 2023 event saluted Japan. But this Friday’s gala celebrates the cultural diversity of Asia as a whole. 

Anne &amp; Albert Chao at Asia Society Texas’ 2023 Tiger Ball: Celebrating the Beauty and Elegance of Japan. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anne & Albert Chao at Asia Society Texas’ 2023 Tiger Ball: Celebrating the Beauty and Elegance of Japan. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Since its opening in 2012, Asia Society Texas has provided public programming focused on arts, culture and education to the Houston community, while promoting global engagement and cultural empathy. The annual Tiger Ball is a source of significant financial support for the Asia Society, providing nearly one-third of the organization’s annual budget. 

Let's Rodeo Houston!

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024

Tiger Ball 2024 will take place at Asia Society Texas Center’s headquarters — the striking contemporary building in the Museum District designed by Japanese architect Yoshio Taniguchi, which marries the architectural stylings of the East and West. The gala will feature a seated dinner, dance party, auction and more. The dress code is black tie attire or international dress. 

Asia Society’s Tiger Ball 2024 – Celebrating Magnificent Asia will take place this Friday, March 1 from 7 pm to 11 PM at Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore Boulevard. For more information and tickets, go here

Featured Properties

Swipe
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
3422 Eckert Drive
Laffites Cove
FOR SALE

3422 Eckert Drive
Gavelston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3422 Eckert Drive
4210 Whitman
Highland Village
FOR SALE

4210 Whitman
Houston, TX

$2,485,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
4210 Whitman
2336 Suffolk Drive
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

2336 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2336 Suffolk Drive
11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
11821 Chapelwood Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X