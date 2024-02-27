Asia Society’s Tiger Ball Helps Build Cultural Bridges — What to Expect at This Year’s Glamorous Gala

Marc & Duyen Nguyen, Leigh & Reggie Smith made the scene at the Asia Society Texas’ 2023 Tiger Ball: Celebrating the Beauty and Elegance of Japan. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Asia Society Texas’s glamorous and globally-focused Tiger Ball returns this Friday, March 1 with a special twist. This year’s gala, dubbed Celebrating Magnificent Asia, centers around the diversity of the entire Asian continent and the importance of building cultural bridges.

Chairs Chinhui and Eddie Allen and Heidi and David Gerger, joined by honorary chairs Sultana and Moez Mangalji and Sue and Randy Sim, are bringing global luminaries, local leaders and esteemed Houstonians together. The evening will honor Sabria and Kevin Lewis, two community leaders who have exemplified Asia Society’s mission in Houston.

Sabria, who immigrated from France and Algeria, is a trustee of Congregation Beth Israel and a past president of Beth Israel Sisterhood. Sabra’s husband Kevin Lewis, a fifth-generation Houstonian, has been on the board and executive community of Asia Society Texas for 25 years. He has served as president of Inprint, chairman of CarePartners and president of Congregation Beth Israel.

The couple moved to Singapore in the 1990s and lived there for several years, experiencing firsthand the importance of celebrating cultural diversity. At Tiger Ball, Asia Society Texas will honor the Lewises’ dedication to improving the Houston community.

Previous Tiger Balls have often been focused on specific Asian countries. The 2016 Tiger Ball honored Korea; the 2017 gala celebrated India; the 2023 event saluted Japan. But this Friday’s gala celebrates the cultural diversity of Asia as a whole.

Since its opening in 2012, Asia Society Texas has provided public programming focused on arts, culture and education to the Houston community, while promoting global engagement and cultural empathy. The annual Tiger Ball is a source of significant financial support for the Asia Society, providing nearly one-third of the organization’s annual budget.

Tiger Ball 2024 will take place at Asia Society Texas Center’s headquarters — the striking contemporary building in the Museum District designed by Japanese architect Yoshio Taniguchi, which marries the architectural stylings of the East and West. The gala will feature a seated dinner, dance party, auction and more. The dress code is black tie attire or international dress.

Asia Society’s Tiger Ball 2024 – Celebrating Magnificent Asia will take place this Friday, March 1 from 7 pm to 11 PM at Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore Boulevard. For more information and tickets, go here.