Barbara Bush’s Beloved A Celebration of Reading Raises More Than $2 Million In Unique Charity Doubleheader

Neil Bush, Jean Becker, John and Terri Havens, Brad Taylor and Chris Bohjalian at the Author's Luncheon. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.

Jean Becker speaks to the audience at A Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Members of the Bush family take in The Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Looking out at those gathered at A Celebration of Reading fundraiser, Neil Bush had no doubt his mother Barbara Bush would be thrilled with the difference her namesake foundation makes in Houston’s literacy crisis.

“Mom is smiling down from heaven right now,” Bush says. “We’ve raised over two million dollars for the foundation. It’s so successful and so much fun. This is money well worth spent.”

On the heels of the extraordinary solar eclipse, supporters of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation made history of their own at two events — the Authors’ Luncheon hosted by Terri and John Havens at their River Oaks home and an evening event at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Neil Bush, son of former President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush, hosted supporters at both events, flanked by other Bush family members throughout the day, including Maria Bush, Doro Bush Koch, Pierce Bush (whose wife Sarahbeth gave birth to their second child, Pierce George Mallon Bush Jr., on April 14th), Lauren Bush Lauren, Ashley Walker Bush, George P. Bush and Ellie LeBlond Sosa.

At the annual Authors’ Luncheon, attendees were treated to an intimate gathering at the Havens’ sweeping French-inspired estate, complete with a post-lunch tour of the 200-year-old chapel the couple imported from France. It’s an event the Havens look forward to hosting every year.

“We immediately became involved when we moved to Houston, and this is our 15th year to host The Welcome Authors Luncheon,” Terri Havens says. “It’s a wonderful organization.”

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe ASSAEL OLYMPIA LE-TAN EMILY P. WHEELER EMILY P. WHEELER MARIA OLIVER KATHERINE JETTER MEREDITH YOUNG LEIGH MAXWELL MEREDITH YOUNG















Next

Bestselling authors Jean Becker, Brad Taylor and Chris Bohjalian shared career anecdotes before the cozy group, emphasizing the importance of determination, integrity and character.

Chris Bohjalian, the New York Times best-selling author of 24 novels, revealed he received 250 rejection slips before finally being published in an unlikely publication for his big break.

“My first ever story sold to Cosmopolitan magazine,” Bohjalian says. “ If you’re going to be a writer, you need to have thick skin.”

Taylor, who served as a U.S. Army Infantry and Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel — including eight years with the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment Delta, commonly known as Delta Force — was always a voracious reader and decided to follow his dream of becoming a published author while teaching at The Citadel.

The cover of his latest release Dead Man’s Hand, a novel in which the hero goes against Vladimir Putin’s henchmen, was highlighted as a centerpiece at one of the luncheon tables.

Becker, who served as former chief of staff for President George H.W. Bush and is a New York Times bestselling author, issued a social media challenge to the group around the April release of her latest book Character Matters: And Other Life Lessons from George Herbert Walker Bush.

“I’m not on social media, but those of you who are, I need you to do me a favor,” Becker says. “Taylor Swift’s new album comes out April 19th and my book April 16th. If you’re posting about Taylor’s album, can you include, ‘I heard Character Matters comes out right before in the same post?’ “

The book is a series of essays from those who knew Bush well. Contributions include former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Secretary of State James Baker III, stand-up comedian Dana Carvey, country music star Reba McEntire and American columnist for The New York Times Maureen Dowd.

The afternoon event concluded with a beautiful, impromptu piano rendition of “What A Wonderful World.”

30th and 100th Anniversaries to Cherish

The events continued at A Celebration of Reading’s evening affair with nearly 1,200 people attending. The evening not only celebrated the 30th anniversary of Barbara Bush’s beloved event, but also what would have been President George H.W. Bush’s 100th birthday.

“It is hard to believe that three decades have passed since Mom created this special event,” Neil Bush says. “Over the years, our family has been honored to host 135 unique and incredible authors, including the four who have graciously joined us tonight.

“Thank you all for being here and showing your support for Mom’s namesake foundations and the cause of literacy.”

Becker, Taylor and Bohjalian shared stories with crowd and were later joined by author and comic Gary Gulman. Gulman entertained the crowd with a 20-minute standup routine, featuring his smart humor and relatable tales of his well-lived experiences growing up in the 1980s.

Everyone then enjoyed a three course meal from City Kitchen Catering at tables laden with blooming hydrangeas and tulips courtesy of H-E-B.

During the event, attendees were able to participate in a raffle sponsored by Tenenbaum Jewelers for a chance to win two grand prizes: a $15,000 gift certificate or a double-strand pearl necklace with diamond clasp. Proceeds supported the Foundation’s My Home Library program.

PC Seen at Lunch: John and Terri Havens, Neil Bush, Pierce Bush, Lauren Bush Lauren, Ashley Walker Bush, Julian LeFevre, Jean Becker, Brad Taylor, Chris Bohjalian, Julie and Ron Finck, Lisa Jakel, Emily George, Alvin Abraham and Claudia Kriesle, Mark and Laurie Lashier, Greg and Gail Garland, Zhanna and Vitaly Golodryga, Cynthia Hansen and Joe Concini, Rebecca and Brian Duncan.

PC Seen at Night: Neil and Maria Bush, Doro Bush Koch, Pierce Bush, Lauren Bush Lauren, Ashley Walker Bush and Julian LeFevre, George P. Bush, Ellie LeBlond Sosa, Julie and Ron Finck, Lisa and Mark Jakel, Alvin Abraham, Claudia Kriesle, David and Pat Jones, John and Betty Hrncir, David Leebron and Y. Ping Sun, Delores and John Tobola, Emily George, Colette Taylor, Allison Schulze, Greg and Terri Ebel, Greg and Gail Garland, Joe and Cathy Cleary, Patricia and Sig Cornelius, Sue Smith, Sidney Faust, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Armando and Corina Perez, Lisa Helfman and Lee Haverman, Danny Ward and Nancy Ames, Alice Mosing, Kelley and Michael Lang, Deborah and Monte Stavis, Bill and Sharon Bullock, Tony Bradfield, Ginger Blanton, Mace and Melanie Meeks, Martha and Mark Carnes, Jim and Beverly Postl, Jeanna and Wesley Bamburg.