Barbara Bush’s Beloved A Celebration of Reading Raises More Than $2 Million In Unique Charity Doubleheader

Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
01
17

Ellie LeBlond Sosa and Dottie introduced author Chris Bohjalian. (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
17

Members of the Bush family take in The Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

03
17

Emily George, Colette Taylor, Allison Schulze, and Lisa Jakel make the A Celebration For Reading scene. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

04
17

Patricia and Sig Cornelius. Photo by Jacob Power.

05
17

David Leebron and Y Ping Sun. Photo by Jacob Power.

06
17

Pierce, Maria and Neil Bush. Photo by Michelle Watson.

07
17

Delores and John Tobola. Photo by Jacob Power.

08
17

Jean Becker speaks to the audience at A Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

09
17

Gary Gulman performed stand-up comedy at A Celebration for Reading. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

10
17

Greg and Terri Ebel, Julie and Ron Finck. Photo by Michelle Watson.

11
17

David and Pat Jones, Betty and John Hrncir. Photo by Michelle Watson.

12
17

Neil Bush, Jean Becker, John and Terri Havens, Brad Taylor and Chris Bohjalian at the Author's Luncheon. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.

13
17

Pierce Bush, Lauren Bush Lauren, Neil Bush, Ashley Walker Bush, and Julian LeFevre. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.

14
17

Brian and Rebecca Duncan. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.

15
17

Alvin Abraham and Claudia Kreisle at the Author's Luncheon. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.

16
17

Greg and Gail Garland. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.

17
17

Table settings at the Authors' Luncheon. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.

Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Bush Celebration of Reading
Society / Featured Parties

Barbara Bush’s Beloved A Celebration of Reading Raises More Than $2 Million In Unique Charity Doubleheader

Making Bestselling Authors the Stars in Houston

BY // 04.25.24
Ellie LeBlond Sosa and Dottie introduced author Chris Bohjalian. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Members of the Bush family take in The Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Emily George, Colette Taylor, Allison Schulze, and Lisa Jakel make the A Celebration For Reading scene. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Patricia and Sig Cornelius. Photo by Jacob Power.
David Leebron and Y Ping Sun. Photo by Jacob Power.
Pierce, Maria and Neil Bush. Photo by Michelle Watson.
Delores and John Tobola. Photo by Jacob Power.
Jean Becker speaks to the audience at A Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Gary Gulman performed stand-up comedy at A Celebration for Reading. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Greg and Terri Ebel, Julie and Ron Finck. Photo by Michelle Watson.
David and Pat Jones, Betty and John Hrncir. Photo by Michelle Watson.
Neil Bush, Jean Becker, John andTerri Havens, Brad Taylor and Chris Bohjalian at the Author's Luncheon. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.
Pierce Bush, Lauren Bush Lauren, Neil Bush, Ashley Walker Bush, and Julian LeFevre. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.
Brian and Rebecca Duncan. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.
Alvin Abraham and Claudia Kreisle at the Author's Luncheon. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.
Greg and Gail Garland. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.
Table settings at the Authors' Luncheon. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.
1
17

Ellie LeBlond Sosa and Dottie introduced author Chris Bohjalian. (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
17

Members of the Bush family take in The Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

3
17

Emily George, Colette Taylor, Allison Schulze, and Lisa Jakel make the A Celebration For Reading scene. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

4
17

Patricia and Sig Cornelius. Photo by Jacob Power.

5
17

David Leebron and Y Ping Sun. Photo by Jacob Power.

6
17

Pierce, Maria and Neil Bush. Photo by Michelle Watson.

7
17

Delores and John Tobola. Photo by Jacob Power.

8
17

Jean Becker speaks to the audience at A Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

9
17

Gary Gulman performed stand-up comedy at A Celebration for Reading. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

10
17

Greg and Terri Ebel, Julie and Ron Finck. Photo by Michelle Watson.

11
17

David and Pat Jones, Betty and John Hrncir. Photo by Michelle Watson.

12
17

Neil Bush, Jean Becker, John and Terri Havens, Brad Taylor and Chris Bohjalian at the Author's Luncheon. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.

13
17

Pierce Bush, Lauren Bush Lauren, Neil Bush, Ashley Walker Bush, and Julian LeFevre. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.

14
17

Brian and Rebecca Duncan. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.

15
17

Alvin Abraham and Claudia Kreisle at the Author's Luncheon. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.

16
17

Greg and Gail Garland. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.

17
17

Table settings at the Authors' Luncheon. Photo by Priscilla Dickson.

Looking out at those gathered at A Celebration of Reading fundraiser, Neil Bush had no doubt his mother Barbara Bush would be thrilled with the difference her namesake foundation makes in Houston’s literacy crisis.

“Mom is smiling down from heaven right now,” Bush says. “We’ve raised over two million dollars for the foundation. It’s so successful and so much fun. This is money well worth spent.”

On the heels of the extraordinary solar eclipse, supporters of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation made history of their own at two events — the Authors’ Luncheon hosted by Terri and John Havens at their River Oaks home and an evening event at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Neil Bush, son of former President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush, hosted supporters at both events, flanked by other Bush family members throughout the day, including Maria Bush, Doro Bush Koch, Pierce Bush (whose wife Sarahbeth gave birth to their second child, Pierce George Mallon Bush Jr., on April 14th), Lauren Bush Lauren, Ashley Walker Bush, George P. Bush and Ellie LeBlond Sosa.

Bush Celebration of Reading
Members of the Bush family take in The Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

At the annual Authors’ Luncheon, attendees were treated to an intimate gathering at the Havens’ sweeping French-inspired estate, complete with a post-lunch tour of the 200-year-old chapel the couple imported from France. It’s an event the Havens look forward to hosting every year.

“We immediately became involved when we moved to Houston, and this is our 15th year to host The Welcome Authors Luncheon,” Terri Havens says. “It’s a wonderful organization.”

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
ASSAEL
OLYMPIA LE-TAN
EMILY P. WHEELER
EMILY P. WHEELER
MARIA OLIVER
KATHERINE JETTER
MEREDITH YOUNG
LEIGH MAXWELL
MEREDITH YOUNG
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1

Bestselling authors Jean Becker, Brad Taylor and Chris Bohjalian shared career anecdotes before the cozy group, emphasizing the importance of determination, integrity and character.

Chris Bohjalian, the New York Times best-selling author of 24 novels, revealed he received 250 rejection slips before finally being published in an unlikely publication for his big break.

“My first ever story sold to Cosmopolitan magazine,” Bohjalian says. “ If you’re going to be a writer, you need to have thick skin.”

Taylor, who served as a U.S. Army Infantry and Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel — including eight years with the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment Delta, commonly known as Delta Force — was always a voracious reader and decided to follow his dream of becoming a published author while teaching at The Citadel.

The cover of his latest release Dead Man’s Hand, a novel in which the hero goes against Vladimir Putin’s henchmen, was highlighted as a centerpiece at one of the luncheon tables.

Becker, who served as former chief of staff for President George H.W. Bush and is a New York Times bestselling author, issued a social media challenge to the group around the April release of her latest book Character Matters: And Other Life Lessons from George Herbert Walker Bush.

“I’m not on social media, but those of you who are, I need you to do me a favor,” Becker says. “Taylor Swift’s new album comes out April 19th and my book April 16th. If you’re posting about Taylor’s album, can you include, ‘I heard Character Matters comes out right before in the same post?’ “

The book is a series of essays from those who knew Bush well. Contributions include former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Secretary of State James Baker III, stand-up comedian Dana Carvey, country music star Reba McEntire and American columnist for The New York Times Maureen Dowd.

Bush Celebration of Reading
Jean Becker speaks to the audience at A Celebration of Reading. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

The afternoon event concluded with a beautiful, impromptu piano rendition of “What A Wonderful World.”

30th and 100th Anniversaries to Cherish

The events continued at A Celebration of Reading’s evening affair with nearly 1,200 people attending. The evening not only celebrated the 30th anniversary of Barbara Bush’s beloved event, but also what would have been President George H.W. Bush’s 100th birthday.

“It is hard to believe that three decades have passed since Mom created this special event,” Neil Bush says. “Over the years, our family has been honored to host 135 unique and incredible authors, including the four who have graciously joined us tonight.

“Thank you all for being here and showing your support for Mom’s namesake foundations and the cause of literacy.”

Becker, Taylor and Bohjalian shared stories with crowd and were later joined by author and comic Gary Gulman. Gulman entertained the crowd with a 20-minute standup routine, featuring his smart humor and relatable tales of his well-lived experiences growing up in the 1980s.

Bush Celebration of Reading
Gary Gulman performed stand-up comedy at A Celebration for Reading. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Everyone then enjoyed a three course meal from City Kitchen Catering at tables laden with blooming hydrangeas and tulips courtesy of H-E-B.

During the event, attendees were able to participate in a raffle sponsored by Tenenbaum Jewelers for a chance to win two grand prizes: a $15,000 gift certificate or a double-strand pearl necklace with diamond clasp. Proceeds supported the Foundation’s My Home Library program.

PC Seen at Lunch: John and Terri Havens, Neil Bush, Pierce Bush, Lauren Bush Lauren, Ashley Walker Bush, Julian LeFevre, Jean Becker, Brad Taylor, Chris Bohjalian, Julie and Ron Finck, Lisa Jakel, Emily George, Alvin Abraham and Claudia Kriesle, Mark and Laurie Lashier, Greg and Gail Garland, Zhanna and Vitaly Golodryga, Cynthia Hansen and Joe Concini, Rebecca and Brian Duncan.

PC Seen at Night: Neil and Maria Bush, Doro Bush Koch, Pierce Bush, Lauren Bush Lauren, Ashley Walker Bush and Julian LeFevre, George P. Bush, Ellie LeBlond Sosa, Julie and Ron Finck, Lisa and Mark Jakel, Alvin Abraham, Claudia Kriesle, David and Pat Jones, John and Betty Hrncir, David Leebron and Y. Ping Sun, Delores and John Tobola, Emily George, Colette Taylor, Allison Schulze, Greg and Terri Ebel, Greg and Gail Garland, Joe and Cathy Cleary, Patricia and Sig Cornelius, Sue Smith, Sidney Faust, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Armando and Corina Perez, Lisa Helfman and Lee Haverman, Danny Ward and Nancy Ames, Alice Mosing, Kelley and Michael Lang, Deborah and Monte Stavis, Bill and Sharon Bullock, Tony Bradfield, Ginger Blanton, Mace and Melanie Meeks, Martha and Mark Carnes, Jim and Beverly Postl, Jeanna and Wesley Bamburg.

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
Chef Tiffany Derry’s New Italian Spot Will Debut This May, Foxtrot Suddenly Shutters, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Chef Tiffany Derry’s New Italian Spot Will Debut This May, Foxtrot Suddenly Shutters, and More Dallas Restaurant News
The Harwood District Debuts a Vibey Japanese Steakhouse, Rise Soufflés Expand Across North Texas, and More Dallas Restaurant News
The Harwood District Debuts a Vibey Japanese Steakhouse, Rise Soufflés Expand Across North Texas, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Lake Highlands Gets a Buzzy Neighborhood Restaurant, Miznon Debuts in Deep Ellum, an Experimental Lower Greenville Bar, and More Dallas Dining News
Lake Highlands Gets a Buzzy Neighborhood Restaurant, Miznon Debuts in Deep Ellum, an Experimental Lower Greenville Bar, and More Dallas Dining News
Vandelay Hospitality Group Opens A New Orleans-Inspired Restaurant in Snider Plaza, And Two Notable Dallas Dining Closures
Vandelay Hospitality Group Opens A New Orleans-Inspired Restaurant in Snider Plaza, And Two Notable Dallas Dining Closures
A New Asian Restaurant Debuts in Uptown, The Old Monk Expands, and More Dallas Restaurant News
A New Asian Restaurant Debuts in Uptown, The Old Monk Expands, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Harper’s in Deep Ellum Closes to Make Way For A Glitzy Chophouse, An Acclaimed NY Sushi Shop Debuts Its First Texas Outpost, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Harper’s in Deep Ellum Closes to Make Way For A Glitzy Chophouse, An Acclaimed NY Sushi Shop Debuts Its First Texas Outpost, and More Dallas Restaurant News
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
5112 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5112 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,300,000 Learn More about this property
Brandi Bragg
This property is listed by: Brandi Bragg (214) 763-6755 Email Realtor
5112 Palomar Lane
3435 Wendover Road
East Dallas
FOR SALE

3435 Wendover Road
Dallas, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
3435 Wendover Road
2430 Victory Park Lane #2900
Uptown
FOR SALE

2430 Victory Park Lane #2900
Dallas, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
2430 Victory Park Lane #2900
4707 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4707 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$6,600,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4707 Bluffview Boulevard
4020 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4020 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris
This property is listed by: Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris (214) 803-1721 Email Realtor
4020 Colgate Avenue
4625 N Versailles Avenue
West Highland Park
FOR SALE

4625 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4625 N Versailles Avenue
4140 Prescott Avenue
Park Cities Area
FOR SALE

4140 Prescott Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4140 Prescott Avenue
10540 Lennox Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10540 Lennox Lane
Dallas, TX

$27,000,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
10540 Lennox Lane
4529 Bordeaux Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4529 Bordeaux Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,199,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4529 Bordeaux Avenue
9630 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9630 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9630 Inwood Road
13220 Dodds Landing
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

13220 Dodds Landing
Malakoff, TX

$5,990,005 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
13220 Dodds Landing
4237 Middleton Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4237 Middleton Road
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4237 Middleton Road
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X