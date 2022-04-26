River Oaks’ Historic Home Treasure is Celebrated in a $533,000 Night — Garden Partying at Bayou Bend

Francoise Djerejian; Beth Robertson; Anne Duncan; Photo by Jenny Antill
John Brollier; Chair Sharon Dies; Lauren Brollier; Photo by Jenny Antill
Bill and Susanne Pritchard; Felicia and Bert Baker; Photo by Jenny Antill
Rich and Nancy Kinder; Photo by Wilson Parish
Carol and Mike Linn; Photo by Wilson Parish
Kathy and Marty Goossen; Photo by Wilson Parish
Catherine and Jay Goossen; Photo by Jenny Antill
Colleen and John Kotts; Photo by Jenny Antill
Dan and Kay English; Photo by Jenny Antill
2022 Bayou Bend Garden Party Decor; Photo by Jenny Antill
Jim and Amy Miller; Photo by Jenny Antill
Jim and Dancie Ware; Photo by Jenny Antill
Masoud and Sima Ladjevardian; Photo by Jenny Antill
Sheila and Jerry Reese; Photo by Jenny Antill
Thurmon and Lilly Andress; Photo by Jenny Antill
Soraya and Scott McClelland; Photo by Jenny Antill
John Eddie and Sheridan Williams; Photo by Jenny Antill
Terry Wayne Jones and Jay Jones; Photo by Jenny Antill
Megan Pallister; Vivian VandenBout; Photo by Jenny Antill
2022 Bayou Bend Garden Party Decor; Photo by Wilson Parish (3)
01
20

Francoise Djerejian, Beth Robertson, Anne Duncan at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

02
20

John Brollier, chair Sharon Dies, Lauren Brollier at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

03
20

Bill & Susanne Pritchard, Felicia & Bert Baker at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

04
20

Rich & Nancy Kinder at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

05
20

Carol & Mike Linn at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

06
20

Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

07
20

Catherine & Jay Goossen at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

08
20

Colleen & John Kotts at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

09
20

Dan & Kay English at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

10
20

The party tent erected for the Bayou Bend Garden party was dressed in shades of lavender. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
20

Jim & Amy Miller at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

12
20

Jim & Dancie Ware at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

13
20

Masoud & Sima Ladjevardian at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
20

Sheila & Jerry Reese at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
20

Thurmon & Lilly Andress at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

16
20

Soraya & Scott McClelland at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

17
20

Sheridan & John Eddie Williams at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

18
20

Jay Jones & Terry Wayne Jones at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

19
20

Megan Pallister, Vivian VandenBout at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

20
20

The party tent erected for the Bayou Bend Garden party was dressed in shades of lavender. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Francoise Djerejian; Beth Robertson; Anne Duncan; Photo by Jenny Antill
John Brollier; Chair Sharon Dies; Lauren Brollier; Photo by Jenny Antill
Bill and Susanne Pritchard; Felicia and Bert Baker; Photo by Jenny Antill
Rich and Nancy Kinder; Photo by Wilson Parish
Carol and Mike Linn; Photo by Wilson Parish
Kathy and Marty Goossen; Photo by Wilson Parish
Catherine and Jay Goossen; Photo by Jenny Antill
Colleen and John Kotts; Photo by Jenny Antill
Dan and Kay English; Photo by Jenny Antill
2022 Bayou Bend Garden Party Decor; Photo by Jenny Antill
Jim and Amy Miller; Photo by Jenny Antill
Jim and Dancie Ware; Photo by Jenny Antill
Masoud and Sima Ladjevardian; Photo by Jenny Antill
Sheila and Jerry Reese; Photo by Jenny Antill
Thurmon and Lilly Andress; Photo by Jenny Antill
Soraya and Scott McClelland; Photo by Jenny Antill
John Eddie and Sheridan Williams; Photo by Jenny Antill
Terry Wayne Jones and Jay Jones; Photo by Jenny Antill
Megan Pallister; Vivian VandenBout; Photo by Jenny Antill
2022 Bayou Bend Garden Party Decor; Photo by Wilson Parish (3)
Society / The Seen

River Oaks’ Historic Home Treasure is Celebrated in a $533,000 Night — Garden Partying at Bayou Bend

14 Acres of Outdoor Fun and Lavender Fashions

BY // 04.26.22
Francoise Djerejian, Beth Robertson, Anne Duncan at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
John Brollier, chair Sharon Dies, Lauren Brollier at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Bill & Susanne Pritchard, Felicia & Bert Baker at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Rich & Nancy Kinder at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Carol & Mike Linn at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Catherine & Jay Goossen at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Colleen & John Kotts at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Dan & Kay English at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
The party tent erected for the Bayou Bend Garden party was dressed in shades of lavender. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jim & Amy Miller at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jim & Dancie Ware at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Masoud & Sima Ladjevardian at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Sheila & Jerry Reese at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Thurmon & Lilly Andress at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Soraya & Scott McClelland at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Sheridan & John Eddie Williams at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jay Jones & Terry Wayne Jones at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Megan Pallister, Vivian VandenBout at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
The party tent erected for the Bayou Bend Garden party was dressed in shades of lavender. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
1
20

Francoise Djerejian, Beth Robertson, Anne Duncan at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

2
20

John Brollier, chair Sharon Dies, Lauren Brollier at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

3
20

Bill & Susanne Pritchard, Felicia & Bert Baker at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

4
20

Rich & Nancy Kinder at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

5
20

Carol & Mike Linn at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

6
20

Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

7
20

Catherine & Jay Goossen at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

8
20

Colleen & John Kotts at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

9
20

Dan & Kay English at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

10
20

The party tent erected for the Bayou Bend Garden party was dressed in shades of lavender. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
20

Jim & Amy Miller at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

12
20

Jim & Dancie Ware at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

13
20

Masoud & Sima Ladjevardian at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
20

Sheila & Jerry Reese at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
20

Thurmon & Lilly Andress at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

16
20

Soraya & Scott McClelland at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

17
20

Sheridan & John Eddie Williams at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

18
20

Jay Jones & Terry Wayne Jones at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

19
20

Megan Pallister, Vivian VandenBout at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

20
20

The party tent erected for the Bayou Bend Garden party was dressed in shades of lavender. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

What: Bayou Bend Garden Party

Where: In a lavish party tent on the grounds of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens

PC Moment: It was another beautiful spring evening in River Oaks when fans of the historic home and 14 acres of gardens gathered to celebrate the richness of the museum home, preen in the shadow of the house and raise what turned out to be $533,000 for the Bayou Bend operating budget.

Applause, applause for chair Sharon Dies. Thanking Dies and addressing the gathering were MFAH director Gary Tinterow and Jim Miller, managing director of the Tanglewood Corporation.

The Events Company enhanced the already dreamy setting with crystal chandeliers overhead wrapped in greenery and lavender blooms. Guests were seated at tables dressed with deep lavender linens, delicate floral arrangements of rosy pinks, lavenders and magentas, and chargers with butterfly designs to compliment the theme of this year’s Garden Party, “The Butterfly.” The color scheme was echoed in the dress of a number of ladies who found that lavender is indeed a compliment to all complexions.

Masoud and Sima Ladjevardian; Photo by Jenny Antill
Masoud & Sima Ladjevardian at the Bayou Bend Garden Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)

City Kitchen catered the dinner, serving summer melon salad with purslane, Jamon Serrano, pine nuts, basil gastrique and shaved manchego; pinto bean cake; warm cabbage and celriac slaw and jumbo asparagus and grilled red snapper filet with olive oil, meyer lemon, shallots and capers. Dessert included a chocolate pecan tart with cinnamon caramel sauce and cherry gelato.

SHOP VALOBRA

Swipe
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Mother's Day 2

The David Caceres Band provided dance tunes for this clutch that always enjoys a turn on the dance floor during the al fresco evening.

PC Seen: Nancy and Rich Kinder, Lauren and John Brollier, Jeanie Kilroy Wilson and Wally Wilson, Leslie and Brad Bucher, Sarah and Joel Montgomery, Carol and Mike Linn, Dancie and Jim Ware, Franci Neely, Terry Wayne Jones and Jay Jones, Anne and Albert Chao, Nancy and Jim Gordon, Kathy and Marty Goossen, Beth Robertson and Steve Pearce, and Anne Duncan.

Francoise Djerejian; Beth Robertson; Anne Duncan; Photo by Jenny Antill
John Brollier; Chair Sharon Dies; Lauren Brollier; Photo by Jenny Antill
Bill and Susanne Pritchard; Felicia and Bert Baker; Photo by Jenny Antill
Rich and Nancy Kinder; Photo by Wilson Parish
Carol and Mike Linn; Photo by Wilson Parish
Kathy and Marty Goossen; Photo by Wilson Parish
Catherine and Jay Goossen; Photo by Jenny Antill
Colleen and John Kotts; Photo by Jenny Antill
Dan and Kay English; Photo by Jenny Antill
2022 Bayou Bend Garden Party Decor; Photo by Jenny Antill
Jim and Amy Miller; Photo by Jenny Antill
Jim and Dancie Ware; Photo by Jenny Antill
Masoud and Sima Ladjevardian; Photo by Jenny Antill
Sheila and Jerry Reese; Photo by Jenny Antill
Thurmon and Lilly Andress; Photo by Jenny Antill
Soraya and Scott McClelland; Photo by Jenny Antill
John Eddie and Sheridan Williams; Photo by Jenny Antill
Terry Wayne Jones and Jay Jones; Photo by Jenny Antill
Megan Pallister; Vivian VandenBout; Photo by Jenny Antill
2022 Bayou Bend Garden Party Decor; Photo by Wilson Parish (3)
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Guide to Valentine’s Day Etiquette — And a Temperature Check on the Holiday
Social in Security — A Guide to Valentine’s Day Etiquette — And a Temperature Check on the Holiday
<em>Social in Security</em> — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
Social in Security — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
5507 Lynbrook Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5507 Lynbrook Drive
Houston, TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Garrison
This property is listed by: Patti Garrison (713) 501-7086 Email Realtor
5507 Lynbrook Drive
5520 Cranbrook Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5520 Cranbrook Road
Houston, TX

$4,250,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
5520 Cranbrook Road
11809 Durrette Drive
Lakeview | Memorial
FOR SALE

11809 Durrette Drive
Houston, TX

$1,825,000 Learn More about this property
Inga Laughlin Smith
This property is listed by: Inga Laughlin Smith (713) 254-5947 Email Realtor
11809 Durrette Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X