River Oaks’ Historic Home Treasure is Celebrated in a $533,000 Night — Garden Partying at Bayou Bend
14 Acres of Outdoor Fun and Lavender FashionsBY Shelby Hodge // 04.26.22
What: Bayou Bend Garden Party
Where: In a lavish party tent on the grounds of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens
PC Moment: It was another beautiful spring evening in River Oaks when fans of the historic home and 14 acres of gardens gathered to celebrate the richness of the museum home, preen in the shadow of the house and raise what turned out to be $533,000 for the Bayou Bend operating budget.
Applause, applause for chair Sharon Dies. Thanking Dies and addressing the gathering were MFAH director Gary Tinterow and Jim Miller, managing director of the Tanglewood Corporation.
The Events Company enhanced the already dreamy setting with crystal chandeliers overhead wrapped in greenery and lavender blooms. Guests were seated at tables dressed with deep lavender linens, delicate floral arrangements of rosy pinks, lavenders and magentas, and chargers with butterfly designs to compliment the theme of this year’s Garden Party, “The Butterfly.” The color scheme was echoed in the dress of a number of ladies who found that lavender is indeed a compliment to all complexions.
City Kitchen catered the dinner, serving summer melon salad with purslane, Jamon Serrano, pine nuts, basil gastrique and shaved manchego; pinto bean cake; warm cabbage and celriac slaw and jumbo asparagus and grilled red snapper filet with olive oil, meyer lemon, shallots and capers. Dessert included a chocolate pecan tart with cinnamon caramel sauce and cherry gelato.
The David Caceres Band provided dance tunes for this clutch that always enjoys a turn on the dance floor during the al fresco evening.
PC Seen: Nancy and Rich Kinder, Lauren and John Brollier, Jeanie Kilroy Wilson and Wally Wilson, Leslie and Brad Bucher, Sarah and Joel Montgomery, Carol and Mike Linn, Dancie and Jim Ware, Franci Neely, Terry Wayne Jones and Jay Jones, Anne and Albert Chao, Nancy and Jim Gordon, Kathy and Marty Goossen, Beth Robertson and Steve Pearce, and Anne Duncan.