Becca Cason Thrash’s Glittering Fundraiser Raises $1.4 Million for Notre-Dame Cathedral

Chairman Becca Cason Thrash leads the trés chic charge to raise $1.4 million for the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral during three days of revelry in Mexico City.
Elizabeth & Will Galtney
Duran Duran’s John Taylor & Gela Taylor
Ceron & Todd Fiscus at the Mexico City benefit for the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral.
734 FSTND-164 Greggory Burk Notre-Dame fundraiser in Mexico City
Marc & Duyen Nguyen, Notre-Dame benefit in Mexico City
736 IVAN7186.jpg CROP, CROP, Forbes
Reggie & Leigh Smith
Lance Scott, Tony Bradfield, Mexico City, Notre-Dame
Randy Powers, Bill Caudell
744 IVAN7327
603 IVAN7229.jpg Derek & Christen Wilson
Lucas Somoza
Tracey Amon, Sergio Bergen, chairman Becca Cason Thrash, Eugenio Lopez
Greg Fourticq, John Cone
Carroll Goodman, John Wessell
Henry Richardson, Catherine Ozdogan, Monsour Taghdisi
Ben Aguilar, Kassidy Choi Smith, Karen Pulaski
605 IVAN8344 Christen Wilson, Sarah Calodney Davey, Gela Taylor
602 IVAN7221.jpgKIP Christopher “Kip” Forbes, chairman Becca Cason Thrash
Glen Gonzalez, Meg Goodman
Andrew Echols, Renée Lewis Cary, Mark Sullivan
Bobby & Phoebe Tudor
IVAN8569 love this.jpg John & Becca Thrash
Marnie Greenwood attending Notre-Dame Cathedral fundraising adventure in Mexico City.
Chris Levine Roger Klein
Derek Wilson, John Thrash
The French Embassy in Mexico City
Gela Taylor
729 FSTND-061.jpg Marc & Duyen Nguyen
The grand interiors of Casino Español in Mexico City where Becca Cason Thrash led the fundraising effort for Notre-Dame Cathedral.
606 IVAN8407.jpeg Tracey Amon, Amin Jaffer
745 IVAN7486.jpg Lisa Arpey, Ford Hubbard DALLAS
748 IVAN8320.jpg Judith Oudt, Evan & Laura Greenberg
749 IVAN8333.jpg Richard Flowers, Angel Rios, CROP
754 IVAN8412.jpg Eugenio Lopez, Valerie Fuller, Denise De La Rue, Andre Aboolian
757 IVAN8585 Roger Klein, Reggie Smith, Michael Gamson, Ann Wolf
604 IVAN7315.jpg Tête-à-tête at Casino Español
601 FSTND-079 Ana Lucia de Teresa, Eugenio Lopez.jpg REY
756 IVAN8449.jpg Cassidy York
755 IVAN8443 Stewart O’Dell Lynn Mathre
IVAN8535 Ann & Karl Stern
01
42

Chairman Becca Cason Thrash leads the trés chic charge to raise $1.4 million for the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral during three days of revelry in Mexico City.

02
42

Elizabeth & Will Galtney at Le Grand Nuit benefit for Notre-Dame Cathedral in Mexico City.

03
42

Duran Duran's John Taylor & Gela Taylor

04
42

Ceron & Todd Fiscus at the Mexico City benefit for the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

05
42

Greggory Burk

06
42

Marc & Duyen Nguyen

07
42

Will Denton, Sara Dodd, Christopher "Kip" Forbes

08
42

Reggie & Leigh Smith

09
42

Lance Scott, Tony Bradfield

10
42

Randy Powers, Bill Caudell

11
42

Le Grande Nuit for Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral

12
42

Derek & Christen Wilson

13
42

Lucas Somoza in Mexico City for the Notre-Dame Cathedral fundaiser.

14
42

Tracey Amon, Sergio Bergen, chairman Becca Cason Thrash, Eugenio Lopez

15
42

Greg Fourticq, John Cone

16
42

Carroll Goodman, John Wessell

17
42

Henry Richardson, Catherine Ozdogan, Monsour Taghdisi

18
42

Ben Aguilar, Kassidy Choi Smith, Karen Pulaski

19
42

Christen Wilson, Sarah Calodney Davey, Gela Taylor

20
42

Christopher "Kip" Forbes, chairman Becca Cason Thrash

21
42

Glen Gonzalez, Meg Goodman during one of three glorious nights in Mexico City benefiting Notre-Dame Cathedral.

22
42

Andrew Echols, Renée Lewis Cary, Mark Sullivan

23
42

Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at Le Grand Nuit in Mexico City, benefiting the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

24
42

John and Becca Cason Thrash share a moment during the three days of grand celebrations raising funds for the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

25
42

Marnie Greenwood attending Notre-Dame Cathedral fundraising adventure in Mexico City.

26
42

Chris Levine, Roger Klein

27
42

Derek Wilson, John Thrash during one of three glorious nights in Mexico City benefiting Notre-Dame Cathedral.

28
42

The French Embassy in Mexico City where a welcome dinner was held for the patrons of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

29
42

Gela Taylor sports a daunting piece of dazzling headgear.

30
42

Marc & Duyen Nguyen

31
42

The grand interiors of Casino Español in Mexico City where Becca Cason Thrash led the fundraising effort for Notre-Dame Cathedral.

32
42

Tracey Amon, Amin Jaffer

33
42

Lisa Arpey, Ford Hubbard

34
42

Judith Oudt, Evan & Laura Greenberg

35
42

Richard Flowers, Angel Rios

36
42

Eugenio Lopez, Valerie Fuller, Denise De La Rue, Andre Aboolian

37
42

Roger Klein, Reggie Smith, Michael Gamson, Ann Wolf

38
42

Tête-à-tête at Casino Español

39
42

Ana Lucia de Teresa, Eugenio Lopez

40
42

Cassidy York

41
42

Stewart O'Dell & Lynn Mathre

42
42

Ann & Karl Stern

Chairman Becca Cason Thrash leads the trés chic charge to raise $1.4 million for the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral during three days of revelry in Mexico City.
Elizabeth & Will Galtney
Duran Duran’s John Taylor & Gela Taylor
Ceron & Todd Fiscus at the Mexico City benefit for the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral.
734 FSTND-164 Greggory Burk Notre-Dame fundraiser in Mexico City
Marc & Duyen Nguyen, Notre-Dame benefit in Mexico City
736 IVAN7186.jpg CROP, CROP, Forbes
Reggie & Leigh Smith
Lance Scott, Tony Bradfield, Mexico City, Notre-Dame
Randy Powers, Bill Caudell
744 IVAN7327
603 IVAN7229.jpg Derek & Christen Wilson
Lucas Somoza
Tracey Amon, Sergio Bergen, chairman Becca Cason Thrash, Eugenio Lopez
Greg Fourticq, John Cone
Carroll Goodman, John Wessell
Henry Richardson, Catherine Ozdogan, Monsour Taghdisi
Ben Aguilar, Kassidy Choi Smith, Karen Pulaski
605 IVAN8344 Christen Wilson, Sarah Calodney Davey, Gela Taylor
602 IVAN7221.jpgKIP Christopher “Kip” Forbes, chairman Becca Cason Thrash
Glen Gonzalez, Meg Goodman
Andrew Echols, Renée Lewis Cary, Mark Sullivan
Bobby & Phoebe Tudor
IVAN8569 love this.jpg John & Becca Thrash
Marnie Greenwood attending Notre-Dame Cathedral fundraising adventure in Mexico City.
Chris Levine Roger Klein
Derek Wilson, John Thrash
The French Embassy in Mexico City
Gela Taylor
729 FSTND-061.jpg Marc & Duyen Nguyen
The grand interiors of Casino Español in Mexico City where Becca Cason Thrash led the fundraising effort for Notre-Dame Cathedral.
606 IVAN8407.jpeg Tracey Amon, Amin Jaffer
745 IVAN7486.jpg Lisa Arpey, Ford Hubbard DALLAS
748 IVAN8320.jpg Judith Oudt, Evan & Laura Greenberg
749 IVAN8333.jpg Richard Flowers, Angel Rios, CROP
754 IVAN8412.jpg Eugenio Lopez, Valerie Fuller, Denise De La Rue, Andre Aboolian
757 IVAN8585 Roger Klein, Reggie Smith, Michael Gamson, Ann Wolf
604 IVAN7315.jpg Tête-à-tête at Casino Español
601 FSTND-079 Ana Lucia de Teresa, Eugenio Lopez.jpg REY
756 IVAN8449.jpg Cassidy York
755 IVAN8443 Stewart O’Dell Lynn Mathre
IVAN8535 Ann & Karl Stern
Society / Featured Parties

Becca Cason Thrash’s Glittering Fundraiser Raises $1.4 Million for Notre-Dame Cathedral

A Mexico City Dream Finishes in the Nick of Time

BY // 06.09.20
Chairman Becca Cason Thrash leads the trés chic charge to raise $1.4 million for the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral during three days of revelry in Mexico City.
Elizabeth & Will Galtney at Le Grand Nuit benefit for Notre-Dame Cathedral in Mexico City.
Duran Duran's John Taylor & Gela Taylor
Ceron & Todd Fiscus at the Mexico City benefit for the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Greggory Burk
Marc & Duyen Nguyen
Will Denton, Sara Dodd, Christopher "Kip" Forbes
Reggie & Leigh Smith
Lance Scott, Tony Bradfield
Randy Powers, Bill Caudell
Le Grande Nuit for Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral
Derek & Christen Wilson
Lucas Somoza in Mexico City for the Notre-Dame Cathedral fundaiser.
Tracey Amon, Sergio Bergen, chairman Becca Cason Thrash, Eugenio Lopez
Greg Fourticq, John Cone
Carroll Goodman, John Wessell
Henry Richardson, Catherine Ozdogan, Monsour Taghdisi
Ben Aguilar, Kassidy Choi Smith, Karen Pulaski
Christen Wilson, Sarah Calodney Davey, Gela Taylor
Christopher "Kip" Forbes, chairman Becca Cason Thrash
Glen Gonzalez, Meg Goodman during one of three glorious nights in Mexico City benefiting Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Andrew Echols, Renée Lewis Cary, Mark Sullivan
Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at Le Grand Nuit in Mexico City, benefiting the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral.
John and Becca Cason Thrash share a moment during the three days of grand celebrations raising funds for the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Marnie Greenwood attending Notre-Dame Cathedral fundraising adventure in Mexico City.
Chris Levine, Roger Klein
Derek Wilson, John Thrash during one of three glorious nights in Mexico City benefiting Notre-Dame Cathedral.
The French Embassy in Mexico City where a welcome dinner was held for the patrons of Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Gela Taylor sports a daunting piece of dazzling headgear.
Marc & Duyen Nguyen
The grand interiors of Casino Español in Mexico City where Becca Cason Thrash led the fundraising effort for Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Tracey Amon, Amin Jaffer
Lisa Arpey, Ford Hubbard
Judith Oudt, Evan & Laura Greenberg
Richard Flowers, Angel Rios
Eugenio Lopez, Valerie Fuller, Denise De La Rue, Andre Aboolian
Roger Klein, Reggie Smith, Michael Gamson, Ann Wolf
Tête-à-tête at Casino Español
Ana Lucia de Teresa, Eugenio Lopez
Cassidy York
Stewart O'Dell & Lynn Mathre
Ann & Karl Stern
1
42

Chairman Becca Cason Thrash leads the trés chic charge to raise $1.4 million for the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral during three days of revelry in Mexico City.

2
42

Elizabeth & Will Galtney at Le Grand Nuit benefit for Notre-Dame Cathedral in Mexico City.

3
42

Duran Duran's John Taylor & Gela Taylor

4
42

Ceron & Todd Fiscus at the Mexico City benefit for the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

5
42

Greggory Burk

6
42

Marc & Duyen Nguyen

7
42

Will Denton, Sara Dodd, Christopher "Kip" Forbes

8
42

Reggie & Leigh Smith

9
42

Lance Scott, Tony Bradfield

10
42

Randy Powers, Bill Caudell

11
42

Le Grande Nuit for Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral

12
42

Derek & Christen Wilson

13
42

Lucas Somoza in Mexico City for the Notre-Dame Cathedral fundaiser.

14
42

Tracey Amon, Sergio Bergen, chairman Becca Cason Thrash, Eugenio Lopez

15
42

Greg Fourticq, John Cone

16
42

Carroll Goodman, John Wessell

17
42

Henry Richardson, Catherine Ozdogan, Monsour Taghdisi

18
42

Ben Aguilar, Kassidy Choi Smith, Karen Pulaski

19
42

Christen Wilson, Sarah Calodney Davey, Gela Taylor

20
42

Christopher "Kip" Forbes, chairman Becca Cason Thrash

21
42

Glen Gonzalez, Meg Goodman during one of three glorious nights in Mexico City benefiting Notre-Dame Cathedral.

22
42

Andrew Echols, Renée Lewis Cary, Mark Sullivan

23
42

Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at Le Grand Nuit in Mexico City, benefiting the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

24
42

John and Becca Cason Thrash share a moment during the three days of grand celebrations raising funds for the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

25
42

Marnie Greenwood attending Notre-Dame Cathedral fundraising adventure in Mexico City.

26
42

Chris Levine, Roger Klein

27
42

Derek Wilson, John Thrash during one of three glorious nights in Mexico City benefiting Notre-Dame Cathedral.

28
42

The French Embassy in Mexico City where a welcome dinner was held for the patrons of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

29
42

Gela Taylor sports a daunting piece of dazzling headgear.

30
42

Marc & Duyen Nguyen

31
42

The grand interiors of Casino Español in Mexico City where Becca Cason Thrash led the fundraising effort for Notre-Dame Cathedral.

32
42

Tracey Amon, Amin Jaffer

33
42

Lisa Arpey, Ford Hubbard

34
42

Judith Oudt, Evan & Laura Greenberg

35
42

Richard Flowers, Angel Rios

36
42

Eugenio Lopez, Valerie Fuller, Denise De La Rue, Andre Aboolian

37
42

Roger Klein, Reggie Smith, Michael Gamson, Ann Wolf

38
42

Tête-à-tête at Casino Español

39
42

Ana Lucia de Teresa, Eugenio Lopez

40
42

Cassidy York

41
42

Stewart O'Dell & Lynn Mathre

42
42

Ann & Karl Stern

When the card went out to save the date for Becca Cason Thrash’s fundraiser for Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral following the devastating fire in April of 2019, charitable patrons and socials around the world took notice. Mexico City was the destination, and ticket sales flowed in.

For three days in late February and early March of 2020 (pre coronavirus shutdowns), 112 guests lunched, dined and cocktailed at the magnificent art-filled homes of collectors Tato and Gaby Garza and Eugenio López Alonzo, owner of Museo Jumex. Night number one was dinner at the French Embassy hosted by French Ambassador to Mexico Anne Grillo.

759 LSS_0032.jpg Dinner at the French Embassy in Mexico City
The French Embassy in Mexico City, where a welcome dinner was held for the patrons of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The Grande Nuit was held in Casino Español, a 19th-century building in the Centro Histórico, which is a confection of exquisite plasterwork and a Tiffany ceiling. The auction of art and priceless trips — always a highlight at a Thrash affair — where Becca served as auctioneer, raised more than $700,000 in 10 minutes and included UK-based artist Chris Levine’s limited-edition gold-dusted portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, which hammered for $200,000. There were works by James Verbicky, Denise De La Rue, Jason Martin, and Héctor Bitar; trips to Paris, Venice, Nantucket, and a voyage down the Nile on Christian Louboutin’s sailboat; as well as Buccellati and Seaman Schepps jewels from Houston’s Tenenbaum Jewelers.

At the close of three days, $1.4 million was raised to aid in the restoration of Notre-Dame, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The building of Notre-Dame began in 1163, and the holy site has been an emblem of faith through the centuries, renowned for its medieval beauty, towering Gothic architecture, and the treasures, especially reliquaries from the ages. When a fire erupted on April 15, 2019, the world held its breath. The cathedral, which is a symbol of Paris as well as a pilgrimage site, had been saved. But the preservation challenges facing Notre-Dame are expensive and daunting.

735 FSTND-166.jpeg Lance Scott, Tony Bradfield
Lance Scott, Tony Bradfield

Thrash was tapped by Patrons for Notre-Dame de Paris to lead this cause due to serious French ties. She was knighted by the French government with the Légion d’honneur and is a legend in international society for the ultra-glamorous, wildly imaginative fundraisers she’s organized for the Louvre and Venetian Heritage. Four editions of Liaisons au Louvre have raised nearly $20 million while incorporating such unforgettable experiences as a seated dinner at the museum’s medieval moat and cocktail hours in the presence of Venus de Milo and Mona Lisa.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

“It’s still unclear how much it will cost to restore and rebuild the extensive damage at Notre-Dame, but estimates are staggering,” Thrash says.

The work to restore Notre-Dame began on Monday, with workers being lowered in the cathedral on ropes to start the exacting job of removing 200 tons of metal.

Mexico City Calling

For the Notre-Dame benefit — three days of art, culture, and glamorous events in Mexico City — there were visits to Casa Azul, home of Frida Kahlo; Museo Anahuacalli and the Museo Soumaya Collection of Carlos Slim; the home of Pedro Friedeberg; and stables of Luis Barragán and Richard Long installation; as well as private tours of the Olga & Rufino Tamayo Foundation; Museo Jumex, by owner and collector Eugenio López Alonzo; and the Daniel Liebson Collection.

As the three glorious days drew to a close, we began hearing murmurs of COVID-19. Many who had planned to extend their trip hurried home instead. As we entered the new reality, we realized just how lucky the timing had been, and the fortuitous good fortune that Notre-Dame will indeed have more euros in its coffers for the much-needed restoration work.

Raising Pesos for France

738 IVAN7227 Duran Duran’s John Taylor & Gela Taylor
Duran Duran’s John Taylor & Gela Taylor

Duran Duran‘s John Taylor from London with wife Gela Nash Taylor; Christopher Forbes, who flew in from NY; collectors Eva Dichand, in from Vienna, and Tracey Amon from Paris; designer Lance Scott with Elin Nierenbergh from NYC; Lucas Somoza from Paris; Kathleen von Alvensleben from Berlin; Joe Blount from Palm Beach and Amin Jaffer from Paris; along with 60 guests from Houston: Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Reggie and Leigh Smith, Leslie and Russ Robinson, Barbara and Michael Gamson, Ann and Mathew Wolf, Sara Dodd and Will Denton, Carol Goodman with John WessellHenry Richardson and Monsour Taghdisi, Lynn Mathre with Stewart O’Dell, Laura and Evan Greenberg, Glen Gonzalez, Richard Flowers and Angel Rios, Greg Fourticq and John Cone, Greggory Burk, Randy Powers and Bill Caudell, Meg Goodman, Elizabeth and Will Galtney, Ceron and Todd Fiscus, Renee Cary, Andrew Echols, Judith Oudt, Karen Pulaski, Marnie Greenwood, Marc and Duyen Nguyen, June Chandler, Ann and Karl Stern, Valerie Fuller with Andre Aboolian, Ford Hubbard, Mark Sullivan, and Tenenbaum’s Tony Bradfield; and Dallas contingent, including art collectors Christen and Derek Wilson, Sarah Colodney Davey and Oliver Davey, and Lisa Arpey.

Photography Iván de la Luz, Alejandro Celez.

Chairman Becca Cason Thrash leads the trés chic charge to raise $1.4 million for the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral during three days of revelry in Mexico City.
Elizabeth & Will Galtney
Duran Duran’s John Taylor & Gela Taylor
Ceron & Todd Fiscus at the Mexico City benefit for the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral.
734 FSTND-164 Greggory Burk Notre-Dame fundraiser in Mexico City
Marc & Duyen Nguyen, Notre-Dame benefit in Mexico City
736 IVAN7186.jpg CROP, CROP, Forbes
Reggie & Leigh Smith
Lance Scott, Tony Bradfield, Mexico City, Notre-Dame
Randy Powers, Bill Caudell
744 IVAN7327
603 IVAN7229.jpg Derek & Christen Wilson
Lucas Somoza
Tracey Amon, Sergio Bergen, chairman Becca Cason Thrash, Eugenio Lopez
Greg Fourticq, John Cone
Carroll Goodman, John Wessell
Henry Richardson, Catherine Ozdogan, Monsour Taghdisi
Ben Aguilar, Kassidy Choi Smith, Karen Pulaski
605 IVAN8344 Christen Wilson, Sarah Calodney Davey, Gela Taylor
602 IVAN7221.jpgKIP Christopher “Kip” Forbes, chairman Becca Cason Thrash
Glen Gonzalez, Meg Goodman
Andrew Echols, Renée Lewis Cary, Mark Sullivan
Bobby & Phoebe Tudor
IVAN8569 love this.jpg John & Becca Thrash
Marnie Greenwood attending Notre-Dame Cathedral fundraising adventure in Mexico City.
Chris Levine Roger Klein
Derek Wilson, John Thrash
The French Embassy in Mexico City
Gela Taylor
729 FSTND-061.jpg Marc & Duyen Nguyen
The grand interiors of Casino Español in Mexico City where Becca Cason Thrash led the fundraising effort for Notre-Dame Cathedral.
606 IVAN8407.jpeg Tracey Amon, Amin Jaffer
745 IVAN7486.jpg Lisa Arpey, Ford Hubbard DALLAS
748 IVAN8320.jpg Judith Oudt, Evan & Laura Greenberg
749 IVAN8333.jpg Richard Flowers, Angel Rios, CROP
754 IVAN8412.jpg Eugenio Lopez, Valerie Fuller, Denise De La Rue, Andre Aboolian
757 IVAN8585 Roger Klein, Reggie Smith, Michael Gamson, Ann Wolf
604 IVAN7315.jpg Tête-à-tête at Casino Español
601 FSTND-079 Ana Lucia de Teresa, Eugenio Lopez.jpg REY
756 IVAN8449.jpg Cassidy York
755 IVAN8443 Stewart O’Dell Lynn Mathre
IVAN8535 Ann & Karl Stern

Featured Properties

Swipe
3001 University Boulevard
West University Place
FOR SALE

3001 University Boulevard
West University Place, TX

$3,999,900 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
3001 University Boulevard
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Houston, TX

$655,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Miller
This property is listed by: Patti Miller (713) 201-3441 Email Realtor
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
5648 Shady River Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River Drive
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
2220 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2220 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2220 Looscan Lane
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,215,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Leaning
This property is listed by: Kelly Leaning (713) 304-2456 Email Realtor
3 Tokeneke Trail
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
2123 Dunstan Road
Southampton
FOR SALE

2123 Dunstan Road
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2123 Dunstan Road
4662 Merwin Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4662 Merwin Street
Houston, TX

$724,500 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4662 Merwin Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X