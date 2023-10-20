River Oaks Country Club Transforms Into an Opera & Fashion Lover’s Dream Thanks to Houston’s Italian Cultural Center & Song Man Steve Tyrell

Neiman Marcus models wearing iconic red glasses on the catwalk at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Neiman Marcus models wearing iconic red glasses on the catwalk at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Ann Woodroof, Robin McConnell, Debbie Simon, Lu Caltagirone, Cheri McConnell at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Preston Antonini , Roz Pactor, Steve Tyrell, Tina Tyrell, Erika Myers at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Chairs Lesha Elsenbrook, Ginger Niemann at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Karen DeGeurin, Heidi Rockecharlie, Lori Freese at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Rose Cullen, Rosie Carrabba, Roz Pactor at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Cheryl Byington, Jacquie Baly at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Debbie Festari, Patti Murphy at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

(Photo by Johnny Than)

Heidi Rockecharlie, Vicki Rizzo, Leisa Holland Bowman, Leila Perrin, Lauren Fisher at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Franelle Rogers, Carol Sawyer at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Lisa Wilson, Mary Lee at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Mary Ann Yamin, Gina Erwin at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Neiman Marcus models invoke the Italian flag at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Society / Featured Parties

River Oaks Country Club Transforms Into an Opera & Fashion Lover’s Dream Thanks to Houston’s Italian Cultural Center & Song Man Steve Tyrell

Sing Me a Song and Show Me Some Stunning Clothes

BY // 10.20.23
photography Johnny Than
Neiman Marcus models wearing iconic red glasses on the catwalk at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Ann Woodroof, Robin McConnell, Debbie Simon, Lu Caltagirone, Cheri McConnell at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Preston Antonini , Roz Pactor, Steve Tyrell, Tina Tyrell, Erika Myers at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Chairs Lesha Elsenbrook, Ginger Niemann at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Karen DeGeurin, Heidi Rockecharlie, Lori Freese at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Rose Cullen, Rosie Carrabba, Roz Pactor at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Cheryl Byington, Jacquie Baly at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Debbie Festari, Patti Murphy at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)
(Photo by Johnny Than)
Heidi Rockecharlie, Vicki Rizzo, Leisa Holland Bowman, Leila Perrin, Lauren Fisher at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Franelle Rogers, Carol Sawyer at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Lisa Wilson, Mary Lee at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Mary Ann Yamin, Gina Erwin at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Neiman Marcus models invoke the Italian flag at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Neiman Marcus models wearing iconic red glasses on the catwalk at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Ann Woodroof, Robin McConnell, Debbie Simon, Lu Caltagirone, Cheri McConnell at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Preston Antonini , Roz Pactor, Steve Tyrell, Tina Tyrell, Erika Myers at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Chairs Lesha Elsenbrook, Ginger Niemann at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Karen DeGeurin, Heidi Rockecharlie, Lori Freese at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Rose Cullen, Rosie Carrabba, Roz Pactor at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Cheryl Byington, Jacquie Baly at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Debbie Festari, Patti Murphy at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

(Photo by Johnny Than)

Heidi Rockecharlie, Vicki Rizzo, Leisa Holland Bowman, Leila Perrin, Lauren Fisher at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Franelle Rogers, Carol Sawyer at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Lisa Wilson, Mary Lee at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Mary Ann Yamin, Gina Erwin at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Neiman Marcus models invoke the Italian flag at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

What: The Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: It was a toss-up between the 300 guests, mostly women, as to what was the highlight of the multi-faceted Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center luncheon. For opera lovers, it was the performance of La Traviata‘s “Sempre Libera” by soprano Krista Pape, the work from Italian master Giuseppe Verde.

For fans of American classics, it was the warbling of hometown favorite, Grammy-wining producer and song man Steve Tyrell. He entertained with “Bella Notte” from the Disney film Lady and the Tramp.

Heidi Rockecharlie, Vicki Rizzo, Leisa Holland Bowman, Leila Perrin, Lauren Fisher at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

For the many fashionistas in the throng, the fashion show of Italian designers from Neiman Marcus, introduced by store general manager Preston Antonini, won the day. The show dramatically concluded with three models — one  in a green gown, one in a white gown and one in a red gown — symbolizing the Italian flag. And as a delicious surprise for the finale, the models donned red glasses in a nod to blogger Roz Pactor, noted for her signature red glasses.

Brother and sister Pactor and Tyrell are members of admired Italian families with a long heritage of community leadership and services across the city. They were luncheon honorees.

In the hands of able chairs Lesha Elsenbrook and Ginger Niemann, the event raised more than $1850,00 for ICCC programs.

Cheryl Byington and Jacquie Baly (Photo by Johnny Than)
Cheryl Byington, Jacquie Baly at the Houston Italian Cultural and Community Center Fall Luncheon. (Photo by Johnny Than)

KPRC Channel 2 morning anchor Owen Conflenti served as emcee of the luncheon that included remarks from Erika Myers, executive director of the nonprofit, on the mission of ICCC to advance, celebrate and preserve Italian culture and heritage. Special guest Italian Consul General Mauro Lorenzini also addressed the gathering, expressing his appreciation for the work of the ICCC.

PC Seen: : Rosie Carrabba, Donae Chramosta, Leila Perrin, Leisa Holland Bowman, Sandra Porter, Tom Elsenbrook, Lu Caltagirone, Julie Mastroianni, Karen DeGeurin, Gina Gusemano Leck, Deborah Aspromonte Simon, Heather Almond, Janet Gurwitch, Rose Cullen and Franelle Rogers.

