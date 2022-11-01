River Oaks’ Ultimate Halloween Party Brings Sexy Witches, Ghosts, Goblins and More — Inside Brasserie 19’s Eiffel Tower of Terror

Who are these people partying at Brasserie 19's annual Halloween bash? This is serious costuming.(Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

Jack in the Box makes the party scene at the B19 Halloween bash. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

Restaurant owner Charles Clark loves a party and he earned serious props as maestro of fun Saturday night when he and Veuve Clicquot transformed Brasserie 19 in River Oaks Shopping Center into a rollicking Halloween fest. Dubbed “The Eiffel Tower of Terror,” the bash was indeed in some ways terrifying. Check out the photos of the Most Seductive Costume winner and the too-authentic Edward Scissorhands.

For the most part it was a rocking good time, including the Houston Astros win in Game 2 of the World Series that was shown on screens around the party space.

The costumed revelers partied 500 strong as they spilled over from the restaurant and patio into the alleyway where strings of party lights swung overhead and the sounds of DJ FXBox Olmos kept the beats pumping. As is tradition here, the blowout welcomed a colorful flock of sexy witches, ghosts, goblins and some other really scary creatures along with scantily clad babes. Eleventh in Clark’s annual Halloween party series, it was a wild and crazy fun night.

“Our 2022 Halloween party was probably the biggest and the best party B19 has ever held,” Clark tells PaperCity. “Thanks to all the B19 loyal customers, it was a night to remember.”

In honor of the creepy theme, B19 general manager Erica Culp and bar manager Lucio Fernandez created a slew of creepy cocktails including Sangre de Llorona, Corpse Reviver 2 and Zombie. And let’s not forget the Veuve Clicquot that flowed.

Costumed guests, in addition to strutting their alter egos, vied for Best Costume honors for the winners were awarded a champagne brunch for six. And the winning duo was the couple that presented a flawless rendition of Cat Woman and Batman. The Edward Scissorhands guy, who remained in character all night long, won honors for the Creepiest Costume. We are told that the funniest costume of the night was a skeleton “that cannot be described further.”

Clark, sharply dressed as Jay Gatsby, appointed Julia Wang, Samantha Huang, Keli Rabon, Vanessa Agudelo and Charlye Egbo to serve as judges. Among those costumed carousing through the party scene were The Mad Hatter, a 9-foot Towering Grim Reaper, the Monopoly Man, Ted Lasso, Pretty Woman, and Hercules & Medusa.

PC Seen: Lauren Gray, Danny Daniel, Rosie Matos, Leslie Warren and Al Parish, Isabel Khan, Rachel Vargas, Armand Jawanmardi, Melissa Highberg, Warren Brown, Alan Pike, John Evans, Elle Seybold, Ember Strand, Beth Cassidy, and Jane Vanden Berghe.