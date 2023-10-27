Kasey Lemkin, Leigh Anne Clark, Martina Mondadori, Billy Fong
Beloved Design Magazine Cabana and PaperCity Dallas Team Up To Celebrate Martina Mondadori

The Co-Founder Debuts Her Latest Tabletop Collection Inspired By Greek Culture

BY // 10.27.23
Kasey Lemkin, Leigh Anne Clark, Martina Mondadori, Billy Fong (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
PaperCity and Cabana officially meet (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Cabana Menu (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Ashley Hicks, Lisa Fine (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Martina Mondadori (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Billy Fong, Cindy Rachofsky, Lisa Runyon, Suzanne Droese (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Brian Bolke, Moll Anderson (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Ashley Hicks, Martina Mondadori (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Martina Mondadori, Leigh Anne Clark, Charlotte Jones (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Leigh Anne Clark, Reed Robertson (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Charlotte Jones, Kasey Lemkin (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Cindy Rachofsky, Rochelle Gores (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Reed Robertson, Danielle Wolfe (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Lisa Runyon, Suzanne Droese (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Martina Mondadori, Leanne Clark, Missy Peck, Danielle Wolfe (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Suzanne Droese, Missy Peck, Brian Bolke, Kimberly Whitman, Moll Anderson, Cindy Rachofsky, Reed Robertson, Rochelle Gores (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Missy Peck, Leigh Anne Clark, Moll Anderson, Martina Mondadori (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Suzanne Droese, Missy Peck (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Cindy Rachofsky, Brian Bolke, Martina Mondadori (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Missy Peck, Moll Anderson, Martina Mondadori, Briane Bolke, Danielle Wolfe, Charlotte Jones, Reed Robertson, Kasey Lemkin (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Missy Peck, Moll Anderson, Martina Mondadori, Suzanne Droese (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Suzanne Droese, Rochelle Gores (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Fall-ish florals make the perfect centerpiece (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
1
23

Kasey Lemkin, Leigh Anne Clark, Martina Mondadori, Billy Fong (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

2
23

PaperCity and Cabana officially meet (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

3
23

Cabana Menu (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

4
23

Ashley Hicks, Lisa Fine (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

5
23

Martina Mondadori (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

6
23

Billy Fong, Cindy Rachofsky, Lisa Runyon, Suzanne Droese (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

7
23

Brian Bolke, Moll Anderson (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

8
23

Ashley Hicks, Martina Mondadori (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

9
23

Martina Mondadori, Leigh Anne Clark, Charlotte Jones (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

10
23

Leigh Anne Clark, Reed Robertson (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

11
23

Charlotte Jones, Kasey Lemkin (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

12
23

Cindy Rachofsky, Rochelle Gores (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

13
23

Reed Robertson, Danielle Wolfe (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

14
23

Lisa Runyon, Suzanne Droese (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

15
23

Martina Mondadori, Leanne Clark, Missy Peck, Danielle Wolfe (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

16
23

Suzanne Droese, Missy Peck, Brian Bolke, Kimberly Whitman, Moll Anderson, Cindy Rachofsky, Reed Robertson, Rochelle Gores (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

17
23

Missy Peck, Leigh Anne Clark, Moll Anderson, Martina Mondadori (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

18
23

Suzanne Droese, Missy Peck (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

19
23

Cindy Rachofsky, Brian Bolke, Martina Mondadori (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

20
23

Missy Peck, Moll Anderson, Martina Mondadori, Briane Bolke, Danielle Wolfe, Charlotte Jones, Reed Robertson, Kasey Lemkin (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

21
23

Missy Peck, Moll Anderson, Martina Mondadori, Suzanne Droese (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

22
23

Suzanne Droese, Rochelle Gores (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

23
23

Fall-ish florals make the perfect centerpiece (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

It’s that time of year when everyone has come back to nest in Dallas (at least until post-Christmas when many will decamp to Mexico or Aspen). With that in mind, the ladies have been throwing luncheons left and right. I was privileged to co-host one to fête Martina Mondadori, the founder and editor-in-chief of the beloved design magazine Cabana. My two partners in crime (the luncheon sort) or rather co-hosts were Leigh Anne Clark and Kasey Lemkin.

Founded by Martina Mondadori, Christoph Radl, and Gianluca Reina in 2014, Cabana magazine is a go-to for lovers of design —taking them on a journey through obsessive collecting, colors, and fabrics. The biannual publication is a collectible objet d’art in itself, from its front cover partners with the likes of Gucci, Dedar, Ralph Lauren, Fendi, Schumacher, Burberry, and Etro.

Martina Mondadori
Martina Mondadori (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

The effervescent Mondadori was in town to present her latest tabletop collection, inspired by the traditional Greek textiles, motifs and pottery found in the renowned Benaki Museum of Greek Culture in Athens. This is the first time Cabana has designed a collection in homage to a museum or public institution.

The long table in the Moroccan Patio of Park House was set with ceramics and linens from the collection — all saturated with rich, luxurious color tones. The table linens, which were inspired by antique vibrant organic floral patterns, evoke the variations and imperfections of the original weaver’s handiwork. A percentage of sales will go directly to the Benaki, supporting its ongoing work to preserve and celebrate the arts in Greece.

The scene was alive with chit-chat and ooh-ing and ah-ing over the meticulously curated tablescape. I had a chance to talk football (TCU — go Horned Frogs) with Lisa Runyon, who beyond being one of the leaders of Dallas’ art clique is a devoted fan of her alma mater. Got some insider-y fashion downloads from one of the gurus of luxury retail, Brian Bolke. He and Leigh Anne had both recently been up to New York for Fashion Week. And got some streamer series suggestions from Missy Peck (we have exactly the same tastes in television shows).

Others gathered that lovely afternoon included Suzanne Droese, Reed Robertson, Rochelle Gores, Danielle Wolfe, Lisa Fine, Charlotte Jones, Cindy Rachofsky, and Moll Anderson.

