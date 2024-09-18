Inside Cattle Baron’s $1.6 Million Houston Night — Western Mania Brings Pig Races, a Country Star, The Hat Chick & Dance Mania
BY Shelby Hodge // 09.17.24
It’s not often that the vast fourth floor of the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel is booked in its entirety. But Houston Cattle Baron’s used every inch of the 39,000 square foot ballroom for its mega Western-themed bash that raised more than $1.6 million for American Cancer Society coffers.
So vast was the event space that there was ample room for the 800 revelers plus space for the beloved pig races (congrats Whitney Kuhn Lawson for her win); the bourbon tasting setup from WhistlePig; the Wine, Whiskey, and Spirits Pull; a pop-up from The Hat Chick; the traditional massive silent auction; the stage for country music star Roger Creager and warmup act Easton Corbin; and a dance floor. Add the various Texas-themed food stations and bars that flanked the ballroom.
The biggest congrats of all goes to Cattle Baron’s Ball chairs community volunteer Robin Klaes, Airswift CEO Janette Marx and Turner Industries CEO Stephen M. Toups. The threesome led the charge that surpassed the previous year in proceeds and topped the 2024 fundraising goal. Kudos also to the volunteer committee of more than 80 who aided the success of the goal-shattering evening — as presenting sponsor Texas Oncology, represented by Dr. Anish Meerasahib, also did.
Setting the stage for the uber energized “Neon Lights and Bayou Nights” evening was the colorful decor from Let It Fly Events and Stage Directions. This meant square tables and centerpieces bright with LED lighting, neon images surrounding the ballroom and a dramatic stage backdrop.
Taking bows at this Cattle Baron’s Ball were the community honoree — the Stephanie and Frank Tsuru family, corporate honoree Oxy, and medical honoree Legion Healthcare Partners.
Many would agree that highlight of the night occurred when Beck & Masten Buick GMC added a second 2024 GMC Hummer EV to the live auction. It drove the crowd crazy when the second vehicle brought the total for both to $260,000 for both trucks.
The paddle raise on this evening benefited the American Cancer Society Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Hope Lodge, donations inspired by the video of 20-year-old Abbigail Gauna who shared her cancer journey and noted how the cost-free Hope Lodge accommodations made her life-saving treatment in Houston a possibility.
“Locally, the American Cancer Society is making a profound difference by investing more than $26 million into the Houston community — more than five times the amount raised here annually,” said Jenny Todd, senior executive director for the American Cancer Society. “These funds are dedicated to advancing Houston-based cancer research, providing free transportation to treatment, and offering direct patient programs and services like our Hope Lodge Houston community.”
PC Seen: Emcees KHOU Channel 11’s Chita Craft and Ron Treviño and 93Q Morning Show host Riggs; South Region executive vice president for the American Cancer Society Jeff Fehlis; chair of the American Cancer Society Houston Area board of directors Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman; Elia Gabbanelli; Cyndy Garza Roberts and Thomas Roberts; Leila Perrin; Sandra Porter; Janet and Fred Wahrlich; Valerie and Tracy Dietrich; Ann and Jonathan Ayre; and Jana and Pete Delongchamps.