Inside Cattle Baron’s $1.6 Million Houston Night — Western Mania Brings Pig Races, a Country Star, The Hat Chick & Dance Mania

Chairs of CBB onstage photo by Jacob Power
Alexa and Adam Shank photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ann and Jonathan Ayre photo by Wilson Parrish
Ashley and Jason Broha photo by Jacob Power
Ben and Maureen Lucas photo by Wilson Parrish
Bidding for a cause Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman photo by Wilson PArrish
Brian and Nora Jarrard photo by Daniel Ortiz
Casidy and Patricia Welch photo by Wilson PArrish
CBB 2024 stage and screen photo by Wilson Parrish
Centrell Reed and Cowboy photo by Daniel Ortiz
Chita Craft, Whitney Kuhn Lawson and Riggs photo by Daniel Ortiz
Courtney Zavala, Jill Davis photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dana and Taft McWhorter photo by Daniel Ortiz
Deana Anderson, Lara Baker, Lee Banchetti photo by Daniel Ortiz
Debra and Eric Eyberg photo by Wilson Parrish
Demola photo by Daniel Ortiz
Easton Corbin photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elia Gabbanelli and Kristen Cannon photo by Daniel Ortiz
Finalists heads or tails photo by Wilson Parrish
finalists in Heads or Tails contest photo by Daniel Ortiz
fun with light up glasses photo by Daniel Ortz
Heather Holmes, Ethan Holmes, Mary Stone photo by Daniel Ortiz
Janette and Jeff Marx photo by Wilson Parrish
Jeff Fehlis and Jenny Todd photo by Wilson Parrish
Jenny and Matt Todd photo by Daniel Ortiz
Johnny Bravo and Twila Carter photo by Jacob Power
Johny Bravo jumping for bids photo by Jacob Power
Katie and Seth Tsuru photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kittsie Klaes, Robin Klaes, Eaton Corbin and Danny Klaes photo by Jacob Power
Kyle and Jenny Weber photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lane and Chita Craft photo Daniel Ortiz
Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman, Stephen Toups, Robin Klaes, Easton Corbin and Janette Marx photo by Jacob Power
Maegan Toups, Carson Joachim photo by Jacob Power
Pete and Jana Delongchamps photo by Jacob Power
playing heads or tails photo by Jacob Power
Rick and Janet Jones photo by Jacob Power
Riggs, Chita Craft and Ron Trevino photo by Wilson Parrish
Roger Creager photo by Daniel Ortiz
Sara Khalifa, Mia Ford, Alyssa Stander photo by Wilson PArrish
Seth and Frank Tsuru photo by Jacob Power
Stephanie and Frank Tsuru photo by Wilson Parrish
Stephen Toups, Robin Klaes, Easton Corbin and Janette Marx photo by Jacob Power
Steve and Paula Winter, Cyndy Garza Roberts and Thomas Roberts photo by Jacob Power
Tany and Chaz Klaes photo by Daniel Ortiz
Thomas Roberts and Cyndy Garza Roberts photo by Daniel Ortiz
Tiffany Halik, Julianna Montealegra, Debbie Marshall, Kathy Griffin photo by Daniel Ortiz
Tiffany Halik, Sandra Porter, Nora Jarrad photo by Wilson Parrish
Tricia Verbois, Jill Watson, karen Remington photo by Jacob Power
01
48

Jenny Todd, Janette Marx, Stephen M. Toups, Dr. Anish Meerasahib, Robin Klaes rock at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
48

Alexa & Adam Shank at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
48

Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

04
48

Ashley & Jason Broha at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
48

Ben & Maureen Lucas at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

06
48

Bidding for a cause Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

07
48

Brian & Nora Jarrard at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
48

Casidy & Patricia Welch at the Houston Baron's Cattle Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

09
48

The electric Houston Cattle Baron's Ball 2024 stage. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

10
48

Centrell Reed, Cowboy at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
48

Chita Craft, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Riggs at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
48

Courtney Zavala, Jill Davis at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
48

Dana & Taft McWhorter at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
48

Deana Anderson, Lara Baker, Lee Banchetti at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
48

Deborah and Eric Eyberg at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

16
48

Electronic violinist Demola at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
48

Easton Corbin performs at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
48

Elia Gabbanelli, Kristen Cannon at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
48

Finalists' in heads or tails contest at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

20
48

Finalists' in heads or tails at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
48

Attendees have a ball with light up glasses. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
48

Heather Holmes, Ethan Holmes, Mary Stone at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
48

Janette and Jeff Marx at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

24
48

Jeff Fehlis, Jenny Todd at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

25
48

Jenny & Matt Todd at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

26
48

Johnny Bravo, Twila Carter at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

27
48

Johnny Bravo jumps for bids at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

28
48

Katie & Seth Tsuru at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

29
48

Kittsie Klaes, co-chair Robin Klaes, Easton Corbin, Danny Klaes at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

30
48

Kyle & Jenny Weber at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

31
48

Lane & Chita Craft at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

32
48

Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Stephen Toups, Robin Klaes, Easton Corbin, Janette Marx at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

33
48

Maegan Toups, Carson Joachim at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

34
48

Pete & Jana Delongchamps at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

35
48

Attendees play a rousing game of heads or tails. (Photo by Jacob Power)

36
48

Rick & Janet Jones at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

37
48

Riggs, Chita Craft, Ron Trevino at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

38
48

Country music singer Roger Creager performs at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

39
48

Sara Khalifa, Mia Ford, Alyssa Stander at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

40
48

Seth Tsuru, Frank Tsuru at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

41
48

Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

42
48

Stephen Toups, Robin Klaes, Easton Corbin, Janette Marx at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

43
48

Steve & Paula Winter, Cyndy Garza-Roberts & Thomas Roberts at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

44
48

Tany & Chaz Klaes at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel ortiz)

45
48

Thomas Roberts & Cyndy Garza Roberts at the Houston Cattle Baron's ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

46
48

Tiffany Halik, Julianna Montealegra, Debbie Marshall, Kathy Griffin at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

47
48

Tiffany Halik, Sandra Porter, Nora Jarrard at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

48
48

Tricia Verbois, Jill Watson, Karen Remington at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Chairs of CBB onstage photo by Jacob Power
Alexa and Adam Shank photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ann and Jonathan Ayre photo by Wilson Parrish
Ashley and Jason Broha photo by Jacob Power
Ben and Maureen Lucas photo by Wilson Parrish
Bidding for a cause Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman photo by Wilson PArrish
Brian and Nora Jarrard photo by Daniel Ortiz
Casidy and Patricia Welch photo by Wilson PArrish
CBB 2024 stage and screen photo by Wilson Parrish
Centrell Reed and Cowboy photo by Daniel Ortiz
Chita Craft, Whitney Kuhn Lawson and Riggs photo by Daniel Ortiz
Courtney Zavala, Jill Davis photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dana and Taft McWhorter photo by Daniel Ortiz
Deana Anderson, Lara Baker, Lee Banchetti photo by Daniel Ortiz
Debra and Eric Eyberg photo by Wilson Parrish
Demola photo by Daniel Ortiz
Easton Corbin photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elia Gabbanelli and Kristen Cannon photo by Daniel Ortiz
Finalists heads or tails photo by Wilson Parrish
finalists in Heads or Tails contest photo by Daniel Ortiz
fun with light up glasses photo by Daniel Ortz
Heather Holmes, Ethan Holmes, Mary Stone photo by Daniel Ortiz
Janette and Jeff Marx photo by Wilson Parrish
Jeff Fehlis and Jenny Todd photo by Wilson Parrish
Jenny and Matt Todd photo by Daniel Ortiz
Johnny Bravo and Twila Carter photo by Jacob Power
Johny Bravo jumping for bids photo by Jacob Power
Katie and Seth Tsuru photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kittsie Klaes, Robin Klaes, Eaton Corbin and Danny Klaes photo by Jacob Power
Kyle and Jenny Weber photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lane and Chita Craft photo Daniel Ortiz
Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman, Stephen Toups, Robin Klaes, Easton Corbin and Janette Marx photo by Jacob Power
Maegan Toups, Carson Joachim photo by Jacob Power
Pete and Jana Delongchamps photo by Jacob Power
playing heads or tails photo by Jacob Power
Rick and Janet Jones photo by Jacob Power
Riggs, Chita Craft and Ron Trevino photo by Wilson Parrish
Roger Creager photo by Daniel Ortiz
Sara Khalifa, Mia Ford, Alyssa Stander photo by Wilson PArrish
Seth and Frank Tsuru photo by Jacob Power
Stephanie and Frank Tsuru photo by Wilson Parrish
Stephen Toups, Robin Klaes, Easton Corbin and Janette Marx photo by Jacob Power
Steve and Paula Winter, Cyndy Garza Roberts and Thomas Roberts photo by Jacob Power
Tany and Chaz Klaes photo by Daniel Ortiz
Thomas Roberts and Cyndy Garza Roberts photo by Daniel Ortiz
Tiffany Halik, Julianna Montealegra, Debbie Marshall, Kathy Griffin photo by Daniel Ortiz
Tiffany Halik, Sandra Porter, Nora Jarrad photo by Wilson Parrish
Tricia Verbois, Jill Watson, karen Remington photo by Jacob Power
Society / Featured Parties

Inside Cattle Baron’s $1.6 Million Houston Night — Western Mania Brings Pig Races, a Country Star, The Hat Chick & Dance Mania

Taking Over the Entire Floor of a Downtown Hotel

BY // 09.17.24
Jenny Todd, Janette Marx, Stephen M. Toups, Dr. Anish Meerasahib, Robin Klaes rock at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Alexa & Adam Shank at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Ashley & Jason Broha at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ben & Maureen Lucas at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Bidding for a cause Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Brian & Nora Jarrard at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Casidy & Patricia Welch at the Houston Baron's Cattle Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
The electric Houston Cattle Baron's Ball 2024 stage. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Centrell Reed, Cowboy at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chita Craft, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Riggs at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Courtney Zavala, Jill Davis at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dana & Taft McWhorter at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Deana Anderson, Lara Baker, Lee Banchetti at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Deborah and Eric Eyberg at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Electronic violinist Demola at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Easton Corbin performs at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elia Gabbanelli, Kristen Cannon at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Finalists' in heads or tails contest at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Finalists' in heads or tails at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Attendees have a ball with light up glasses. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heather Holmes, Ethan Holmes, Mary Stone at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Janette and Jeff Marx at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Jeff Fehlis, Jenny Todd at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Jenny & Matt Todd at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Johnny Bravo, Twila Carter at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Johnny Bravo jumps for bids at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Katie & Seth Tsuru at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kittsie Klaes, co-chair Robin Klaes, Easton Corbin, Danny Klaes at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kyle & Jenny Weber at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lane & Chita Craft at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Stephen Toups, Robin Klaes, Easton Corbin, Janette Marx at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Maegan Toups, Carson Joachim at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Pete & Jana Delongchamps at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Attendees play a rousing game of heads or tails. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Rick & Janet Jones at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Riggs, Chita Craft, Ron Trevino at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Country music singer Roger Creager performs at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sara Khalifa, Mia Ford, Alyssa Stander at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Seth Tsuru, Frank Tsuru at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Stephen Toups, Robin Klaes, Easton Corbin, Janette Marx at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Steve & Paula Winter, Cyndy Garza-Roberts & Thomas Roberts at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tany & Chaz Klaes at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel ortiz)
Thomas Roberts & Cyndy Garza Roberts at the Houston Cattle Baron's ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tiffany Halik, Julianna Montealegra, Debbie Marshall, Kathy Griffin at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tiffany Halik, Sandra Porter, Nora Jarrard at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)
Tricia Verbois, Jill Watson, Karen Remington at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
1
48

Jenny Todd, Janette Marx, Stephen M. Toups, Dr. Anish Meerasahib, Robin Klaes rock at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
48

Alexa & Adam Shank at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
48

Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

4
48

Ashley & Jason Broha at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

5
48

Ben & Maureen Lucas at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

6
48

Bidding for a cause Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

7
48

Brian & Nora Jarrard at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
48

Casidy & Patricia Welch at the Houston Baron's Cattle Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

9
48

The electric Houston Cattle Baron's Ball 2024 stage. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

10
48

Centrell Reed, Cowboy at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
48

Chita Craft, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Riggs at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
48

Courtney Zavala, Jill Davis at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
48

Dana & Taft McWhorter at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
48

Deana Anderson, Lara Baker, Lee Banchetti at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
48

Deborah and Eric Eyberg at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

16
48

Electronic violinist Demola at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
48

Easton Corbin performs at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
48

Elia Gabbanelli, Kristen Cannon at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
48

Finalists' in heads or tails contest at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

20
48

Finalists' in heads or tails at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
48

Attendees have a ball with light up glasses. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
48

Heather Holmes, Ethan Holmes, Mary Stone at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
48

Janette and Jeff Marx at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

24
48

Jeff Fehlis, Jenny Todd at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

25
48

Jenny & Matt Todd at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

26
48

Johnny Bravo, Twila Carter at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

27
48

Johnny Bravo jumps for bids at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

28
48

Katie & Seth Tsuru at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

29
48

Kittsie Klaes, co-chair Robin Klaes, Easton Corbin, Danny Klaes at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

30
48

Kyle & Jenny Weber at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

31
48

Lane & Chita Craft at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

32
48

Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Stephen Toups, Robin Klaes, Easton Corbin, Janette Marx at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

33
48

Maegan Toups, Carson Joachim at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

34
48

Pete & Jana Delongchamps at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

35
48

Attendees play a rousing game of heads or tails. (Photo by Jacob Power)

36
48

Rick & Janet Jones at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

37
48

Riggs, Chita Craft, Ron Trevino at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

38
48

Country music singer Roger Creager performs at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

39
48

Sara Khalifa, Mia Ford, Alyssa Stander at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

40
48

Seth Tsuru, Frank Tsuru at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

41
48

Stephanie & Frank Tsuru at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

42
48

Stephen Toups, Robin Klaes, Easton Corbin, Janette Marx at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

43
48

Steve & Paula Winter, Cyndy Garza-Roberts & Thomas Roberts at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

44
48

Tany & Chaz Klaes at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel ortiz)

45
48

Thomas Roberts & Cyndy Garza Roberts at the Houston Cattle Baron's ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

46
48

Tiffany Halik, Julianna Montealegra, Debbie Marshall, Kathy Griffin at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

47
48

Tiffany Halik, Sandra Porter, Nora Jarrard at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

48
48

Tricia Verbois, Jill Watson, Karen Remington at the Houston Cattle Baron's Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

It’s not often that the vast fourth floor of the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel is booked in its entirety. But Houston Cattle Baron’s used every inch of the 39,000 square foot ballroom for its mega Western-themed bash that raised more than $1.6 million for American Cancer Society coffers.

So vast was the event space that there was ample room for the 800 revelers plus space for the beloved pig races (congrats Whitney Kuhn Lawson for her win); the bourbon tasting setup from WhistlePig; the Wine, Whiskey, and Spirits Pull; a pop-up from The Hat Chick; the traditional massive silent auction; the stage for country music star Roger Creager and warmup act Easton Corbin; and a dance floor. Add the various Texas-themed food stations and bars that flanked the ballroom.

Finalists heads or tails photo by Wilson Parrish
Finalists’ in heads or tails contest at the Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

The biggest congrats of all goes to Cattle Baron’s Ball chairs community volunteer Robin Klaes, Airswift CEO Janette Marx and Turner Industries CEO Stephen M. Toups. The threesome led the charge that surpassed the previous year in proceeds and topped the 2024 fundraising goal. Kudos also to the volunteer committee of more than 80 who aided the success of the goal-shattering evening — as presenting sponsor Texas Oncology, represented by Dr. Anish Meerasahib, also did.

Setting the stage for the uber energized “Neon Lights and Bayou Nights” evening was the colorful decor from Let It Fly Events and Stage Directions. This meant square tables and centerpieces bright with LED lighting, neon images surrounding the ballroom and a dramatic stage backdrop.

Taking bows at this Cattle Baron’s Ball were the community honoree — the Stephanie and Frank Tsuru family, corporate honoree Oxy, and medical honoree Legion Healthcare Partners.

Easton Corbin photo by Daniel Ortiz
Easton Corbin performs at the Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Many would agree that highlight of the night occurred when Beck & Masten Buick GMC added a second 2024 GMC Hummer EV to the live auction. It drove the crowd crazy when the second vehicle brought the total for both to $260,000 for both trucks.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs

The paddle raise on this evening benefited the American Cancer Society Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Hope Lodge, donations inspired by the video of 20-year-old Abbigail Gauna who shared her cancer journey and noted how the cost-free Hope Lodge accommodations made her life-saving treatment in Houston a possibility.

“Locally, the American Cancer Society is making a profound difference by investing more than $26 million into the Houston community — more than five times the amount raised here annually,” said Jenny Todd, senior executive director for the American Cancer Society. “These funds are dedicated to advancing Houston-based cancer research, providing free transportation to treatment, and offering direct patient programs and services like our Hope Lodge Houston community.”

Sara Khalifa, Mia Ford, Alyssa Stander photo by Wilson PArrish
Sara Khalifa, Mia Ford, Alyssa Stander at the Houston Cattle Baron’s Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parrish)

PC Seen: Emcees KHOU Channel 11’s Chita Craft and Ron Treviño and 93Q Morning Show host Riggs; South Region executive vice president for the American Cancer Society Jeff Fehlis; chair of the American Cancer Society Houston Area board of directors  Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman; Elia Gabbanelli; Cyndy Garza Roberts and Thomas Roberts; Leila Perrin; Sandra Porter; Janet and Fred Wahrlich; Valerie and Tracy Dietrich; Ann and Jonathan Ayre; and Jana and Pete Delongchamps. 

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Shop Trailblazing Fall Styles at Highland Park Village — Dallas’ Premier Open-Air Shopping Destination
Shop Trailblazing Fall Styles at Highland Park Village — Dallas’ Premier Open-Air Shopping Destination
read full series

Experience cutting-edge red light therapy and infrared recovery.

DISCOVER MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
28 River Hollow
River Hollow
FOR SALE

28 River Hollow
Houston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
28 River Hollow
8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$6,777,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 Leisure Lane
4719 Shetland Lane
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4719 Shetland Lane
Houston, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Derik Daniels
This property is listed by: Derik Daniels (713) 446-2056 Email Realtor
4719 Shetland Lane
3715 Graustark
Montrose
FOR SALE

3715 Graustark
Houston, TX

$4,750 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3715 Graustark
330 Indian Bayou
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

330 Indian Bayou
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
330 Indian Bayou
2247 Columbia Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2247 Columbia Street
HOUSTON, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2247 Columbia Street
2331 Bolsover
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2331 Bolsover
Houston, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2331 Bolsover
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
5302 Institute Lane
Museum District
FOR SALE

5302 Institute Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$2,125,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
5302 Institute Lane
14454 Spyglass
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

14454 Spyglass
Galveston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
14454 Spyglass
2118 Westgate
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2118 Westgate
Houston, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
2118 Westgate
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X