Inside Dallas’ 51st Cattle Baron’s Ball — Carrie Underwood, Baronesses, and Beer Burros at Southfork Ranch

Guests pose in one of many photobooths throughout the ball (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Upon arrival at Southfork Ranch, a miniature donkey named Johnny Cash greeted me. With eucalyptus draped around his neck, Johnny Cash offered me an ice-cold Coors Light from the Nantucket Bike Basket on his back. A magical beer burro, deep in the heart of Texas. Welcome to Cattle Baron’s Ball in Dallas, y’all.

Big Dallas Energy at Cattle Baron’s Ball

Over the past 51 years, what started as a party in a field has grown into the largest single-night fundraiser for American Cancer Society in the world. You hear that line a lot because it’s a flex worth flexing.

As undoubtedly the most Dallas event in Dallas, it makes sense that Cattle Baron’s Ball (CBB) takes place at Southfork Ranch, the iconic setting where the TV series about our great town was filmed.

Precisely 100 women, known as “Baronesses,” comprise the committee responsible for the entire shindig. (Full disclosure: I am one of them). It’s a night to see-and-be-seen, but 364 days of down-and-dirty work precede the glamour.

For last year’s glimmering 50th ball, co-chairs Andrea Cheek and Isabell Novakov Higginbotham changed the trajectory of CBB for all subsequent years by masterfully producing a record-breaking night that netted $5.5 million with Shania Twain as the headliner. The leaders leveled up the efforts to give cancer the boot.

Even with a roadmap for success, serving as successors for such a historic night remains a tall order. For the 51st ball, co-chairs Lora Farris and Marjon Zabihi Henderson looked to “New Horizons” to usher in the next 50 years.

Those horizons shone brighter than ever on September 14, as did the hard work of Farris, Henderson, and their boot-clad committee, who got carried away by tapping American Idol winner and new judge Carrie Underwood to headline the night. Alongside the beer burros, the co-chairs greeted VIP ticket holders who arrived at 6 pm to hear ’90s country tribute band Straight Tequila Night. (Another major incentive for arriving on time is to see the ‘fits in the daylight and to capitalize on the Golden Hour light for your own photos.)

The Hits of the ‘Fits

Resplendent in chartreuse sequins, Farris wore a Cinq a Sept dress paired with a Stetson cowboy hat, Partlow boots, and jewelry by Diamonds Direct. Henderson, who oversees brand experience and special events for Neiman Marcus, wore a denim skirt from Ralph Lauren with a Cami bustier, a diamond necklace by Cicada, a hat from M.L. Leddy’s, and sentimental boots and sapphire earrings gifted by her husband.

The ball provides some of the best people-watching in town. Nothing is too short. Nothing is too flashy. Your “too much” isn’t too much for CBB. If you’re considering metallic boots with your sequin mini, my only question would be, “Why not add a hat?”

A few personal highlights include Hayley Louden‘s gun holster crossbody from Chanel’s legendary 2014 Paris-Dallas collection (Note: security examined it thoroughly at the firearm-free affair!), Dr. Courtney Derderian‘s vintage leather fringe beaded vest from Recess LA, Chris Parvin‘s chocolate brown velvet Gucci blazer, Madison Strode‘s electric green mini dress from Staud, and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd just leaning into the cowboy aesthetic.

For the men “waiting all day for Sunday night,” it’s a rare fundraising event that they actually enjoy attending. “I can wear jeans and boots,” one husband summarized, speaking for the collective of husband and boyfriends (I almost called them WAGs).

I didn’t see a single person who wasn’t new boot goofing. Lucchese. Miron Crosby. City Boots. Petite Paloma. Tecovas. M.L. Leddy’s. The gang was all there!

Last year, I suffered through the evening in a dress that at least four other women also wore. It haunts me. I am sending Ts & Ps to this year’s victims. The culprit? A darling self-portrait denim-and-rhinestones bustier dress. Welcome to the sisterhood.

All That Glitter$ Really Is Gold

The silent auction is second to none. More than 650 items are unboxed, assembled, merchandised, and displayed like you’ve arrived at a satellite Neiman Marcus in Parker, Texas. (You can find baronesses meticulously assembling play kitchens The Night Before the Ball without cookies or milk.) Art is professionally installed on gallery walls by interior designer and member Erika Burton. Whether you’re shopping for a new set of veneers by Dr. LaMastra, a Big Green Egg, tickets to Watch What Happens Live!, a custom electric mahjong table, or de Boulle diamond hoops totaling more than 14 carats, they’ve got it. And it’s for charity!

The live auction beckons the big dogs, the high rollers. A Night at the Museum slumber party package at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science fetched $130,000, for example. (Not a typo.) Letitia Frye, dubbed an “auctiontainer,” masterfully conducted the spectacle, with baronesses emphatically ringing cowbells to drum up momentum for the 20 packages.

Today Is a Wonderful Day

Member Claire Amberson Phillips‘ husband, Kace, died in January from glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. This year’s paddle raise honored the family and aimed to fund a research grant in Kace’s honor. Halfway through the live auction, Phillips bravely came onstage holding the hands of her six-year-old son, George, and her four-year-old daughter, Caroline.

Confidently taking the microphone, George (in a custom sport coat embroidered with his dad’s catchphrase) said, “Everybody raise your paddles ’cause today is a wonderful day.” With a total goal of $500,000, Frye asked if anyone in the room would donate $100,000 for Kace’s legacy. A paddle shot up, along with a man holding up the number five. He’d donate $500,000. The crowd erupted. Claire burst into tears. We all did. With the goal being met from the first paddle, it was off to the races. Donors gave a million dollars that night to honor Kace, Claire, George, and Caroline. An indelible moment.

Something in the Water

At 10 pm, guests arrived at the big tent for a performance by Carrie Underwood. Pizzas awaited at each table for guests who enjoyed more than a few Cowboys Casanova signature cocktails. Underwood sang all the hits, and guests were “blown away.” Jesus took the wheel. He thought before he cheated, etc., etc. She looked good. She sounded good. It was downright cathartic to scream sing, “took a Louisville slugger to both headlightssssssss,” but enough about me.

As guests exited the concert, a truck from Raising Cane’s stood ready to sling tenders. I watched one woman dance her way out with an entire cold pizza on top of her head. When the cheapest ticket is $1,250, you might as well take a party favor.

The size and scope of Cattle Baron’s Ball is hard to explain, and there will always be things you don’t have time to see, do, or eat. “Did you have a Frito Pie?” Shoot, I missed that. “Did you ride the Ferris wheel?” Not this year.

As I left Southfork, I overheard a woman in the valet line ask her friend, “So, who do you think they’ll get for next year?”

Even as a baroness, that’s one of my favorite guessing games. Whoever it is, the ball is in good hands with 2025 co-chairs Courtney Derderian and Nina Sachse.

When it comes to Dallas’ Cattle Baron’s Ball, there really is something in the water. While the final tally won’t be announced until next month, one thing is for sure — it was an absolute smash. Cancer better be shaking in its boots.