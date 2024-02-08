On Tuesday, February 6, 300 of Dallas’ most glamorous Cowgirl Barbies (and their Kens) gathered downtown at the newly-renovated Mirador for Cattle Baron’s Ball’s “Reveal Party.” The mystery to be unveiled? The entertainer who will headline the 2024 Cattle Baron’s Ball on Saturday, September 28. As guests sipped cocktails and made their predictions (the entertainment is one of the best-kept secrets in town!), the excitement was palpable. After all, how do you follow Shania Twain?

Cattle Baron’s Ball is the largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in the world(!). During the past 50 years, Cattle Baron’s Ball raised more than $98M for life-saving cancer research being conducted right here in north Texas. Last year’s ball netted a record-breaking $5.5M and lived up to its “iconic” theme in every way.

As the committee of 100 women (most of whom were in attendance) eye that $100 million milestone, 2024 co-chairs Lora Farris and Marjon Henderson aren’t resting on their laurels, but instead looking to the future. The fashionable and tenacious duo, both clad in sparkly power suits, announced the theme for this year’s ball: “New Horizons.” With a beautiful view of downtown Dallas from the penthouse floor of Forty Five Ten, Henderson said, “We are looking to the next 50 years!”

Following a countdown, an important three-letter word flashed on the screen– “She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide.”

Partygoers immediately noticed the pronoun, shrieking gleefully. She! A girl! (Twain joined Cattle Baron’s Ball’s short list of women headliners last year.)

And finally, the big reveal: Eight-time Grammy-award-winner and global superstar Carrie Underwood is set to rock the main stage at Cattle Baron’s Ball on Saturday, September 28, at (where else?) Southfork Ranch. The All-American Girls and Cowboy Cassnovas in attendance audibly approved, offering emphatic applause.

“With 100 women supporting and volunteering their time for American Cancer Society, it was important to Lora and me that we continue the legacy of a female entertainer,” Henderson said about what excites the co-chairs most about Underwood.

A night at Southfork Ranch in denim and rhinestones dancing to Carrie Underwood’s 28 number-one hits – could anything be more Dallas?