CITY Boots and Joe T. Garcia’s Team Up For A Festive VIP Rodeo Kickoff Dinner in Fort Worth

A custom pair of 24/7 Boots seen at the VIP Rodeo Kickoff Event. (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)

Fort Worth’s finest gathered for an intimate evening celebrating Texas heritage as CITY Boots and Joe T. Garcia’s teamed up to host the VIP Rodeo Kickoff Event. The historic Stockyards restaurant provided the perfect backdrop for this exclusive celebration, which brought together some of the region’s most influential women ahead of the iconic Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

CITY Boots founder and CEO Lizzy Bentley, alongside Kelly Lancarte of the legendary Joe T. Garcia’s, curated an evening that perfectly married modern luxury with time-honored Texas traditions. The festivities began with a carefully crafted Socorro Tequila tasting experience, showcasing the premium spirit’s complex flavors and artisanal craftsmanship.

Following the tasting, guests were treated to an intimate seated dinner featuring Joe T. Garcia’s iconic Mexican cuisine. The evening embodied the essence of authentic Texas hospitality as attendees shared stories and celebrated the enduring spirit of the American West.

This collaborative event between two iconic Fort Worth brands — CITY Boots, known for its luxury western footwear, and Joe T. Garcia’s, a culinary landmark since 1935 — highlighted the continuing evolution of cowgirl culture and its influence on contemporary style.

The evening served as a perfect prelude to Fort Worth’s rodeo season, bringing together women who embody the modern cowgirl while honoring the traditions that have shaped the Lone Star State.

PC Seen: Isabella Breedlove, Maggie Terry, Emily Huskinson, Morgan Hale, Bekah Pollack, Melissa Ice, Lindsey Hiller, Shelby Mayfield, Siobhan Hilliard, Ashley West, Crystal Wise, Lanny Lancaster, Mayor of Fort Worth Mattie Parker, Brittany Cobb, Lacey Szczepanik, Ella Kerncamp, Jamie Andries, Maggy Chesnut, and Grace Margaret Berndt.