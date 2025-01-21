fbpx
Society / The Seen

CITY Boots and Joe T. Garcia’s Team Up For A Festive VIP Rodeo Kickoff Dinner in Fort Worth

Bringing Together Women Who Embody the Modern Cowgirl

BY // 01.21.25
photography Canon Elizabeth Photography
CITY Boots and Joe T. Garcia's hosted a VIP Rodeo Kickoff Event in Fort Worth. (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Kelly Lancarte and Lizzy Bentley (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Joe T. Garcia's Mexican Restaurant hosted the VIP Rodeo Kickoff Event by CITY Boots. (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Isabella Breedlove, Lizzy Bentley and Maggie Terry (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Emily Huskinson and Lizzy Bentley (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Socorro Tequila offered a tasting experience, showcasing the premium spirit's complex flavors and artisanal craftsmanship. (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Lacey Szczepanik, Lizzy Bentley and Ella Kerncamp (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Morgan Hale and Emily Huskinson (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Isabella Breedlove, Kelly Lancarte, Bekah Pollack, Melissa Ice and Lindsey Hiller (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)
A custom pair of 24/7 Boots seen at the VIP Rodeo Kickoff Event. (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Shelby Mayfield and Siobhan Hilliard (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Lizzy Bentley and Mayor Mattie Parker (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Brittany Cobb (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Joe T Garcia’s served their signature margaritas. (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Siobhan Hilliard and Ashley West (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)
Fort Worth’s finest gathered for an intimate evening celebrating Texas heritage as CITY Boots and Joe T. Garcia’s teamed up to host the VIP Rodeo Kickoff Event. The historic Stockyards restaurant provided the perfect backdrop for this exclusive celebration, which brought together some of the region’s most influential women ahead of the iconic Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

CITY Boots founder and CEO Lizzy Bentley, alongside Kelly Lancarte of the legendary Joe T. Garcia’s, curated an evening that perfectly married modern luxury with time-honored Texas traditions. The festivities began with a carefully crafted Socorro Tequila tasting experience, showcasing the premium spirit’s complex flavors and artisanal craftsmanship.

CITY Boots
Kelly Lancarte and Lizzy Bentley (Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography)

Following the tasting, guests were treated to an intimate seated dinner featuring Joe T. Garcia’s iconic Mexican cuisine. The evening embodied the essence of authentic Texas hospitality as attendees shared stories and celebrated the enduring spirit of the American West.

This collaborative event between two iconic Fort Worth brands — CITY Boots, known for its luxury western footwear, and Joe T. Garcia’s, a culinary landmark since 1935 — highlighted the continuing evolution of cowgirl culture and its influence on contemporary style.

The evening served as a perfect prelude to Fort Worth’s rodeo season, bringing together women who embody the modern cowgirl while honoring the traditions that have shaped the Lone Star State.

PC Seen: Isabella BreedloveMaggie TerryEmily HuskinsonMorgan HaleBekah PollackMelissa IceLindsey HillerShelby MayfieldSiobhan HilliardAshley WestCrystal WiseLanny Lancaster, Mayor of Fort Worth Mattie ParkerBrittany CobbLacey SzczepanikElla KerncampJamie AndriesMaggy Chesnut, and Grace Margaret Berndt.

