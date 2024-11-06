fbpx
Society / The Seen

Inside Collective Thirty One’s First-Ever Female Founder Retreat in Dallas

A Day of Empowerment and Wellness at The Terminal at Katy Trail

BY // 11.06.24
photography Daniel Perez
In a city where innovation meets ambition, Collective Thirty-One hosted its inaugural Female Founder Retreat on October 24 at The Terminal at Katy Trail, Dallas’s newest luxury residence. This vibrant event brought together visionary female founders for a day of inspiration, wellness, and connection. 

The day kicked off with a dynamic Breakfast Panel at Rose Café, moderated by Collective Thirty One Founder Whitney Rowell, where key figures in business and entrepreneurship shared their insights on fundraising and scaling. The conversation, led by Alex Snodgrass (The Defined Dish), Rogers Healy (Morrison Seger), and Lindsey Altmeyer (Scale Firm), emphasized the importance of slow, strategic growth and maintaining personal equity. The founders underscored one essential takeaway: always put your best interests first, especially when equity is involved.

After the morning session, attendees enjoyed a Wellness Break featuring breathwork and sound healing led by Alive & Well. The retreat’s commitment to wellness infused every moment, providing founders with ample opportunities to recharge and reflect.

The second panel, Well-Being in the Workplace, was moderated by Annie Tam, founder of Mend Counseling, and featured Brittany Van Domelen (founder of O2), Liz Swail (co-founder of Alive & Well), and Lindsay Shipp (developer of The Terminal). It highlighted the evolving expectations in modern work culture. The panelists discussed integrating wellness into the workplace, from offering healthier snacks to empowering employees to take time for wellness activities like virtual classes or walks outdoors. The overarching message was clear: promoting well-being boosts not only morale but also productivity.

Following another refreshing wellness break, lunch was served on the terrace at Le PasSage, where guests participated in a Lunch & Learn discussion about blockchain, web3, and the future of consumer data. The session was moderated by Whitney Camp, head of sales at Tronic, and featured insights from Juliette Blake (founder of Moxies) and Kristin Guthrie (CMO of Tronic). They emphasized how platforms like blockchain can give consumers control over their own data. A highlight of the session was Tronic’s collaboration with Collective Thirty One to create an interactive journey for attendees, allowing them to unlock rewards and discounts from partner brands throughout the day.

The afternoon sessions wrapped up with a forward-looking conversation on The Future of Fashion: E-commerce vs. Brick & Mortar, featuring Catalina Gonzalez (Dondolo), Meghan Guffey (Bea Collette), and Jamie Fortuna (vice president of e-commerce at Vuori). This discussion provided valuable insights into building an omnichannel marketing strategy and the highs and lows of navigating retail and e-commerce. It was a conversation rooted not only in the business of fashion but in the personal journeys that shape each founder’s experience.

After a day full of insightful discussions, the retreat concluded with a Collective Happy Hour at the stunning Caroline Rose Hunt Garden. Guests sipped on margaritas from Socorro and enjoyed drinks and snacks from Collective Thirty One member-founded CPG brands like Poppi, Miracle Milkookies, and SideDish. Mini pop-ups from Dondolo and O2 added a touch of shopping to this relaxed networking event, closing out the day with celebration and camaraderie.

The Collective Thirty One Female Founder Retreat was more than a gathering of business minds — it was a celebration of female empowerment, collaboration, and wellness. As the founders walked away feeling rejuvenated and inspired, the message was clear: building a business is as much about personal well-being as it is about strategic growth.

