Joshua Wesiman, Mark Bordman welcome guests to Construction Concepts' holiday party with a purpose, held at 51fifteen at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Nadia Hafeez, Stephanie Wilcox at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Jacqueline Davis, Hunter Shelton at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Theresa Roemer, Dallas Rowden, Yelena Grinina at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Britanny & Dr. Richard Harris at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Snow Queens from JD Entertainment add whimsical energy to the Construction Concepts holiday party. (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Joe Gallegos, Keith Argueta at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Julia Gorog, Elliott Gorog, Regina Barganier at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Kevin Nguyen, Vivian Pham, Andres Gutierrez at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Vanessa & Charlie Kriegel at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Amanda Abiassi, Star Hand, Lois de Armas, Neera Patidar, Tracy Faulkner at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Joshua & Trisha Weisman at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Society / Featured Parties

Making the Giving Season Matter — Houston’s Construction Concepts Strives to be About More Than Just Building

12-Foot Ice Queens and B.I.G. Love

BY // 12.23.21
photography Hung L. Truong Photography
Joshua Wesiman, Mark Bordman welcome guests to Construction Concepts' holiday party with a purpose, held at 51fifteen at Saks Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Nadia Hafeez, Stephanie Wilcox at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Jacqueline Davis, Hunter Shelton at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Theresa Roemer, Dallas Rowden, Yelena Grinina at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Britanny & Dr. Richard Harris at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Snow Queens from JD Entertainment add whimsical energy to the Construction Concepts holiday party. (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Joe Gallegos, Keith Argueta at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Julia Gorog, Elliott Gorog, Regina Barganier at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Kevin Nguyen, Vivian Pham, Andres Gutierrez at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Vanessa & Charlie Kriegel at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Amanda Abiassi, Star Hand, Lois de Armas, Neera Patidar, Tracy Faulkner at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

Joshua & Trisha Weisman at Construction Concepts' holiday party for a cause (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography)

What: The 8th Annual Construction Concepts Holiday Party, presented by Elevate Management Group

Where: 51fifteen at Saks Fifth Avenue

PC Moment: As is tradition with Construction Concepts, every party has a charitable component and B.I.G. Love Cancer Care, which works to ease the journey of childhood cancer  for families across Texas including those seeking care at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center and M.D. Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital.

“We want to be known for more than the buildings we build,” Construction Concepts CEO Josh Weisman told the gathering of 300. “That’s why we established our charity initiative, BLDiT (Building Lives and Dreams in Texas). We want to build lives and dreams for those in need. That is the imprint on Houston we want to leave behind.”

As guests entered the restaurant, they were greeted by dazzling 12-foot ice queens from JD Entertainment which marked the beginning of a special evening. The throng was treated to a performance by violinist DJ Manifesto, who dramatically blends electronic music with his violin.

Key to the celebration were Amanda Abiassi and Neera Patidar of Elevate Management Group; Keith Argueta and Joe Gallegos of JAG Argueta CPA; Brian Brewer, Momentum Title; Charlie and Vanessa Kriegel of WinHill Advisors; and Elliott Gorog of National Prosperity Insurance.

“Every one of us here tonight has a reason to celebrate and to be grateful,” Construction Concepts’ COO Mark Boardman reminded the merrymakers.”However, the purpose of this celebration tonight is also to give back to those in need. It is at the heart of what we do.”

Proceeds from the bountiful raffle and donations went directly to B.I.G. Love Cancer Care.

PC Seen: Trisha Weisman, Natalie Bordman, Hunter Shelton, Jacqueline Davis, Joe Gallegos, Keith Argueta, Theresa Roemer, Dallas Rowden, Yelena Grinina, Britanny and Dr. Richard Harris, Julia Gorog, Elliott Gorog, Regina Barganier, Kevin Nguyen, Vivian Pham, Andres Gutierrez, Vanessa and Charlie Kriegel, and Tracy Faulkner.

