A Breakfast at Tiffany’s Moment at Fort Worth’s Iconic Pioneer Tower
Inside the Long-Held Vision for the 2022 Jewel Charity BallBY Billy Fong // 03.28.22
Deborah Ferguson, Michelle Marlow (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mackenzie Britttingham, Olivia Kearney, Victoria Duran (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Cedric & Myriah James (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The grand room magically transformed by Melanie Tatum Events (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kennedy Collins, Ashley German (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Eric Nelsen (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Margret McDonald, Olivia Kearney (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Nancy Lamb documents the night. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Janis & Sam Brous (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Steve Lamb & Deborah Ferguson, Michelle & Scott Marlow (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
A pink heart-shaped bag proves to be the perfect accessory for a night on the town. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Robbie Baker, Jennifer Vernon (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Olivia Kearney, Chase Morton (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Stephanie DiBiase, Ginjer Buttrill (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Yellow feathers pair perfectly with diamonds, Karen Simon. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mo & Trish Sheats (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Clair Holmes (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Olivia Kearney, Billy Fong, Michelle Marlow (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Marshall Sharp, Ashley Mooring (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The hand that glitters with a caviar ring, Ashley German. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kendall Kostohryz, Billy Fong (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
A glittering table setting. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Michelle Marlow (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mike & Meridith O’Brien (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kalyn McKittrick, Gisel Merrifield (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Karen Roberts (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jim Dunaway (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
D’Angalo Jackson, Jordan Hunter (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kay Genua, Mary Louise Alpritton, Shannon Bradley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kelley Roberts, Paige Casey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Julie Parker Mcbride, Natalie Mcbride Campbell (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jourdyn Moore, Maricsa Perez, Tara Szybillo (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
John & Gisel Merrifield (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jamie & John Lokey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jim & Carol Dunaway (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Grace Higgins (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Blake & Samantha Elliott (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Deb & Gilbert Little (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Estella Turner, Leigh Brown (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Deviled eggs and caviar (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Cannon Sawyer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Pryor Cowan, Becky Bowen (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Red bottom boots are the perfect footwear choice for guests that evening. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Billy Fong, Michelle Marlow (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Making notes before the auction (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Olivia Kearney (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Pete Giuliani, Shannon Bradley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Meri & Richard McBride (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Ron Robertson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Ross Moncrief, Dylan Spencer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Silver panther on a chain probably fits all your need which usually includes some lipstick and a Black AmEx card. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kalyn & Taylor McKittrick, John & Gisel Merrifield (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Tara Warren (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Shirlee & Taylor Gandy (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Tom & Jennifer Truelson, Carol Williams, Mark & Elizabeth McCurdy (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Who wants a Breakfast at Tiffany’s moment? Well, if you were lucky enough to attend the 2022 Jewel Charity Ball at Will Rogers Memorial Center, Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibit Hall, you got it — and so much more. The iconic Pioneer Tower glowed a charming “Tiffany Blue” to reflect the evening’s Audrey Hepburn-inspired theme.” That same shade was projected onto the exterior of the building as well, softly glowing throughout the ballroom as the ladies careened about.
It was all the long-held vision (this was the ball scheduled for 2021) of my dear friends, JCB president Michelle Marlow and ball chairs, Olivia Kearney, Paige Pate (PaperCity contributing editor), and Julie Sawyer. The ball is a long-standing cherished Fort Worth tradition in celebration of Angel donors who generously support the patients at Cook Children’s.
For a little history: The Jewel Charity was formed when two women, Mrs. Nenetta Burton Carter and Mrs. Billie Bransford Clark, president of the Women’s Board of Fort Worth Children’s Hospital, had the vision to raise money to support families who were unable to pay for their children’s care. A committee of 15 women was formed and quickly grew with the first event occurring in January 1954 and raising $9,000.
The sparkling room, magically transformed by Melanie Tatum, was filled with a gloriously black-tie attired crowd. Intimate seating areas had been created for guests to visit with friends that many hadn’t seen since December and the abundance of holiday parties. I immediately bumped into Marlow and Kearney who were both wearing exquisite pieces hand-selected by JCB official jeweler, Tiffany & Co. I later saw their fellow chairs as well as Steeplechase and Assembly Debutantes, who were also dripping with fabulous baubles from the revered jeweler. Anyone who realized that they might need another bangle, necklace, or pair of earrings had the opportunity to purchase some of Tiffany’s dazzling pieces in their pop-up.
On the fashion front, Julia Sawyer was in hot pink Naeem Khan. Mackenzie Brittingham had a strong showing, with her creations worn by Michelle Marlow (in a dramatic one-shoulder gown), Olivia Kearney (whose dashing husband, attorney Jeff Kearney, had given her a surprise gift earlier that evening — a David Webb Persian turquoise and diamond ring), and Paige Pate (who accessorized with one of a kind Mizuki Collections jewelry). Designer Julie Hayes (whose work is featured in our April issue) wore the Italian line Taller Marmo.
“My favorite moment had to be watching so many couples crowding the dance floor,” Pate recalls. “Before dinner, during dinner, and late into the evening.” Rarely have I been at an event when guests made their way to the dance floor between courses.
One of the memories I will take with me from the evening was seeing Marlow on stage with the five men in her life (her husband, Scott, and four sons who all came to be with her) and quoting Audrey Hepburn: “Giving is living. If you stop wanting to give, there’s nothing more to live for.”
Some of the more than 1,500 spotted dancing the night away included Kelly and Jeff Dillard (underwrote the Temptations — a performance that most will soon not forget), Christy Dunaway Smith (in a dramatic entrance-ready voluminous blue Tish Cox dress), Shannon and Stephen Nolan (their daughter Ariana was one of the Debs that evening), Becky Bowen (who made the trip over from Dallas since she never wants to miss a JCB Gala), Paige and Neil Randel, Anne and Orlando Carvalho, Kathy Sneed, Jill Moser, and Marisa Selkirk.