Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Signal the Unofficial Start of the Social Season

Patty Leyendecker, Adam Lippes, Gene Jones, Charlotte Jones
Adam Lippes, Nancy Rogers
Meredith Land
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Kelli Ford
Lu Scovell, Dianne Scovell, Lucy Wrubel
Kim Hext
Katy Brooks, Catherine Hill
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Billy Fong, Lisa Rocchio
Sunie Solomon
Charlotte Jones
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Wendy Messman
Tracy Lange, Lisa Cooley
Lisa Rocchio
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Dwight & Claire Emanuelson
Monica Eastin
Ryan Ross, Jodi Kahn, Adam Lippes, Mary McGreevy Jennings, Stefanie Tsen Ward
Libby Hegi
Kim Quinn
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Angie Kadesky
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Stacey Walker, Kay Sim
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Annie Griffeth
Ann McPherson
Guests line the runway in anticipation
Billy Fong, Chaz Martin
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Kate Hinckley, Courtney Mazzella
Pre-Event Reception
01
35

Patty Leyendecker, Adam Lippes, Gene Jones, Charlotte Jones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

02
35

Adam Lippes, Nancy Rogers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

03
35

Meredith Land (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

04
35

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Kelli Ford (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

05
35

Lu Scovell, Dianne Scovell, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

06
35

Kim Hext (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

07
35

Katy Brooks, Catherine Hill (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

08
35

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Billy Fong, Lisa Rocchio (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

09
35

Sunie Solomon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

10
35

Charlotte Jones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

11
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)

12
35

Wendy Messman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

13
35

Tracy Lange, Lisa Cooley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

14
35

Lisa Rocchio (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

15
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)

16
35

Dwight & Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

17
35

Monica Eastin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

18
35

Ryan Ross, Jodi Kahn, Adam Lippes, Mary McGreevy Jennings, Stefanie Tsen Ward (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

19
35

Libby Hegi (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

20
35

Kim Quinn (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

21
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

22
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)

23
35

Angie Kadesky (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

24
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)

25
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)

26
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)

27
35

Stacey Walker, Kay Sim (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

28
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)

29
35

Annie Griffeth (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

30
35

Ann McPherson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

31
35

Guests line the runway in anticipation (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

32
35

Billy Fong, Chaz Martin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

33
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)

34
35

Kate Hinckley, Courtney Mazzella (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

35
35

Pre-Event Reception (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Patty Leyendecker, Adam Lippes, Gene Jones, Charlotte Jones
Adam Lippes, Nancy Rogers
Meredith Land
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Kelli Ford
Lu Scovell, Dianne Scovell, Lucy Wrubel
Kim Hext
Katy Brooks, Catherine Hill
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Billy Fong, Lisa Rocchio
Sunie Solomon
Charlotte Jones
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Wendy Messman
Tracy Lange, Lisa Cooley
Lisa Rocchio
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Dwight & Claire Emanuelson
Monica Eastin
Ryan Ross, Jodi Kahn, Adam Lippes, Mary McGreevy Jennings, Stefanie Tsen Ward
Libby Hegi
Kim Quinn
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Angie Kadesky
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Stacey Walker, Kay Sim
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Annie Griffeth
Ann McPherson
Guests line the runway in anticipation
Billy Fong, Chaz Martin
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Kate Hinckley, Courtney Mazzella
Pre-Event Reception
Society / Featured Parties

Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Signal the Unofficial Start of the Social Season

A Tried-and-True Sign That Texas Fall Has Arrived

BY // 09.26.23
Patty Leyendecker, Adam Lippes, Gene Jones, Charlotte Jones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes, Nancy Rogers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Meredith Land (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Kelli Ford (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lu Scovell, Dianne Scovell, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kim Hext (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Katy Brooks, Catherine Hill (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Billy Fong, Lisa Rocchio (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sunie Solomon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Charlotte Jones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Wendy Messman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tracy Lange, Lisa Cooley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lisa Rocchio (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Dwight & Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Monica Eastin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ryan Ross, Jodi Kahn, Adam Lippes, Mary McGreevy Jennings, Stefanie Tsen Ward (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Libby Hegi (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kim Quinn (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Angie Kadesky (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Stacey Walker, Kay Sim (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Annie Griffeth (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ann McPherson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Guests line the runway in anticipation (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Billy Fong, Chaz Martin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)
Kate Hinckley, Courtney Mazzella (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Pre-Event Reception (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
1
35

Patty Leyendecker, Adam Lippes, Gene Jones, Charlotte Jones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

2
35

Adam Lippes, Nancy Rogers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

3
35

Meredith Land (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

4
35

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Kelli Ford (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

5
35

Lu Scovell, Dianne Scovell, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

6
35

Kim Hext (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

7
35

Katy Brooks, Catherine Hill (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

8
35

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Billy Fong, Lisa Rocchio (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

9
35

Sunie Solomon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

10
35

Charlotte Jones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

11
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)

12
35

Wendy Messman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

13
35

Tracy Lange, Lisa Cooley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

14
35

Lisa Rocchio (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

15
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)

16
35

Dwight & Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

17
35

Monica Eastin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

18
35

Ryan Ross, Jodi Kahn, Adam Lippes, Mary McGreevy Jennings, Stefanie Tsen Ward (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

19
35

Libby Hegi (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

20
35

Kim Quinn (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

21
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

22
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)

23
35

Angie Kadesky (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

24
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)

25
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)

26
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)

27
35

Stacey Walker, Kay Sim (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

28
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)

29
35

Annie Griffeth (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

30
35

Ann McPherson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

31
35

Guests line the runway in anticipation (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

32
35

Billy Fong, Chaz Martin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

33
35

The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Thomas Garza)

34
35

Kate Hinckley, Courtney Mazzella (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

35
35

Pre-Event Reception (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

“Let’s go girls.” Oh wait, perhaps I should’ve saved that Shania Twain lyric for Cattle Baron’s Ball, where that timeless diva is the headliner this year at South Fork Ranch. But I do feel like that was the rallying call (right before) I arrived at the official first day of Dallas’ social season: the 2023 Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show.

The action was at the iconic downtown Neiman Marcus with a fashion show on the second floor followed by a luncheon on the third floor. This year’s marquee star was dashing designer Adam Lippes. And the big news — he decided to show his namesake line’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection there instead of at New York Fashion Week, a first for the brand. His pieces came swanning down the runway first worn by each of Crystal Charity Ball’s Ten Best Dressed: Meredith Land, Monica Eastin, Sunie Solomon, Marybeth Conlon, Anne McPherson, Libby Hegi, Kim Hext, Kim Quinn, Lisa Rocchio, and Wendy Messmann and the 2023 Hall of Fame honoree Claire Emanuelson.

The inspiration for the collection was from Lippes’ visit to the Royal Pavilion at Haga Park in Sweden. The iconic structure, a glorious example of European Neoclassicism, has a color palette of washed yellow, shocking pink, alabaster, and amethyst. My personal favorites I saw glide by: the “new” power suit worn by Land and the gown worn by Rocchio, both in the gorgeous aforementioned shade of yellow. The coats had all the ladies, and moi, taking notes and I could write an entire column about those whimsical black chapeaus.

Lisa Rocchio
Lisa Rocchio (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

For the luncheon I found myself seated at Sunie Solomon’s table with a lively bunch that included: Samantha Wortley, Katy Bock, Paige Lane, Jennifer Walters, and Elaine Pearlman. Some of the standout outfits I saw that day were Melinda Knowles in Toni Maticevski (a hottie Aussie designer was what I gathered when she whispered in my ear who she was wearing), Lisa Cooley in Carolina Herrera, and Jennifer Dix in pink Dolce & Gabbana (she shared she had gotten quite a bit from the designers when they were featured at the 2022 CCB Fashion Show and Luncheon).

Others spotted that day looking ready for the social season ahead: a couple fashionable mother/daughter duos — Lucy Wrubel and Jennie Reeves and Kelli Ford and Electra Ford; a duo heading up to New York Fashion Week that afternoon — Nancy Rogers (wearing one of Lippe’s gorgeous creations he showed that day) and Brian Bolke; Fort Worth fashionista — Cami Goff; a few members of the Neiman Marcus team — Ryan Ross, Mary McGreevy, Marjon Zabihi Henderson, and Jodi Kahn; and back from myriad summer travels that they shared with me — Muffin LemakKarla McKinley, Leisa Street, and Julie Butler. To end my day I met up with a bestie, Ann Hobson, and she said “I’m not gussied up like you so let’s just do Highland Park Village Mi Cocina.” Who knew that’s where all the CCB squads also adjourned to as well to recap the day? I guess a Mambo Taxi and fashion show are the best ways to spend a Friday afternoon.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
Patty Leyendecker, Adam Lippes, Gene Jones, Charlotte Jones
Adam Lippes, Nancy Rogers
Meredith Land
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Kelli Ford
Lu Scovell, Dianne Scovell, Lucy Wrubel
Kim Hext
Katy Brooks, Catherine Hill
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Billy Fong, Lisa Rocchio
Sunie Solomon
Charlotte Jones
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Wendy Messman
Tracy Lange, Lisa Cooley
Lisa Rocchio
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Dwight & Claire Emanuelson
Monica Eastin
Ryan Ross, Jodi Kahn, Adam Lippes, Mary McGreevy Jennings, Stefanie Tsen Ward
Libby Hegi
Kim Quinn
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Angie Kadesky
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Stacey Walker, Kay Sim
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Annie Griffeth
Ann McPherson
Guests line the runway in anticipation
Billy Fong, Chaz Martin
The Crystal Charity Ball Adam Lippes runway show at Neiman Marcus
Kate Hinckley, Courtney Mazzella
Pre-Event Reception
Featured Events
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
3020 Ella Lee
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3020 Ella Lee
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Rosson
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson (713) 256-4167 Email Realtor
3020 Ella Lee
6134 Valley Forge Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6134 Valley Forge Drive
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
6134 Valley Forge Drive
3001 Robinhood
West University
FOR SALE

3001 Robinhood
West University, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3001 Robinhood
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
1819 Southmore Blvd.
Rice/Medical
FOR SALE

1819 Southmore Blvd.
Houston, TX

$1,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1819 Southmore Blvd.
514 Ripple Creek
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

514 Ripple Creek
Hunters Creek, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
514 Ripple Creek
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X