Brian Bolke’s Teak Tearoom Comes to Fashionable Life in Highland Park

It felt like a high school reunion as we all gathered for the VIP opening of Brian Bolke’s debut of The Conservatory’s Teak Tearoom. Assembled was his usual cheerleading squad that was eager to see the resurrection of the T Room (a cherished remnant of the former McKinney Avenue Forty Five Ten). The original date for this premiere had been waylaid by part one of Dallas’ 2022 winter weather mayhem earlier in February. The gathering was co-hosted by PaperCity’s group editor, Holly Moore, and was also scheduled to fête Adam Lippes who came to Dallas for a trunk show of his Spring 2022 collection.

The café’s menu features a mix of classics like the tuna melt and chicken tortilla soup, as well as new soon-to-be favorites like the roast chicken tartine and the Brian Bowl chopped salad. The mode de cuisine I affectionately refer to as luxury comfort food. Teak Tearoom will also be serving cocktails named after Bolke’s favorite Dallas women — and Elizabeth, the boutiques’ beloved English Bulldog, who I also think serves as the resident fashion critic.

The table where I found myself was anchored on one end by Nancy Rogers and Becca Cason Thrash (up from Houston with Holly Moore). Others gathered with me were Ann Hobson, Christen Wilson, Cindy Rachofsky, Jennifer Eagle, and Marguerite Hoffman. Leave it to hyper-vigilante Bolke to ensure that every detail was pitch-perfect — the beautiful lunch menu/place cards, delicate floral arrangements (don’t you hate it when someone places some large garish centerpiece and you can’t see who is seated across from you?), and gorgeous flatware. We all seemed to have a myriad of stemware in front of us filled with champagne, Bernier Sauvignon Blanc, Diet Coke (that was me), and iced tea (it was lunch, and many had a carpool line looming in their future).

On to the menu for our charming lunch. To start, an item we spied on the card named “Glop.” Well, not to the most enticing of monikers, but given its ingredients which include Parmesan, Asiago, herbs, crushed red pepper, and served alongside delicately toasted French bread — I wish they sold it in jars. Followed by roasted tomato soup and an entrée of an oh-so fluffy chicken quiche with mixed greens salad. The decadent dessert (perhaps best enjoyed post-changing room session) of lemon pistachio tart and flourless chocolate cookies.

Lippes, a fashion designer with movie star good looks that harken back to the era of Paul Newman and William Holden stood to thank guests for coming and to share that this was a full-circle moment for him. As one of his very first trips to Texas had been for a trunk show with Bolke years earlier.

Lippes began his career in fashion at Ralph Lauren before moving to Oscar de la Renta, where he grew to be one of the youngest creative directors of a luxury fashion house. He also shared that his inspirations and passions included art, interiors, gardens, travel, philanthropy, and dogs. Swanlike models then began to glide between the tables wearing outfits from his recent collection. One that received numerous comments (my favorite being: “perfect hat for tending to my herb garden”) was floral printed voile from head (a whimsical matching bucket hat) to toe (matching boots).

SHOP Swipe

















Next

Dressed in their finest “ladies who lunch” attire included Anne Clayton Vroom, Ceron, Piper Wyatt, Reed Robertson, Claire Emanuelson, Suzanne Droese, and Lael Brodsky.

The Conservatory on Two, 100 Highland Park Village, Second Floor, Teak Tearoom is open for lunch Tuesday to Saturday, serving from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, 972.863.8590.