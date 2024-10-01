Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s Annual Fête Raises $1.64 Million — Shattering Records and Painting a Brighter Future

Guests of Lindy Berkley and Kacy Tolleson during the live auction (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Artist Costa Christ during live auction, cheered on by wife Jackie (right) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

2024 Chairs and their table guests engage in the mission moment (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

There is perhaps no heavier cause than child abuse, but Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) continually reminds supporters that “Hope Blooms.” If you aren’t familiar with DCAC, allow me to introduce you because DCAC is the only agency of its kind in Dallas County. DCAC collaborates with both public and private agencies to investigate and prosecute criminal child abuse cases and provide healing services to survivors of abuse.

In 2023 alone, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center:

– Coordinated 8,966 cases

– Conducted 1,897 developmentally-appropriate forensic interviews with alleged child victims

– Provided 21,740 hours of therapy to children and their caregivers

– Served 6,311 clients with advocacy and support

In support of their critical work, DCAC also throws really great parties. (The Galentines-themed mahjong event is a February favorite.)

On Saturday, September 14, DCAC hosted its largest fundraiser of the year, Art for Advocacy. As it has in the past, the event stood out as a not-to-be-missed fete at the start of the fall social season.

More than 60 artists, from emerging talent to revered names in the art world, donated pieces for the silent auction, which raises funds for the life-changing services that DCAC provides. Brandon Harris served as Curatorial Chair.

The venue? An unmarked warehouse transformed into a cosmopolitan art gallery courtesy of Stephanie and John Roberts once again. Upon arrival and acceptance of bid-inducing cocktails, guests buzzed around, admiring the artwork and adding pieces to their online “watch” list.

Co-chaired by Courtney Gilbert, Amy Grissen, and Holly Lawrence, the event drew an artistic-minded, fashion-forward menagerie of philanthropists.

It was fitting that Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center used their big night as an opportunity to highlight others. Even if you weren’t the lucky high bidder in the silent or live auctions, the event provided a valuable introduction to the talented slate of artists.

At dinner, guests ate the rainbow. Following a colorful salad, attendees feasted on arugula pesto chicken with roasted potatoes, heirloom carrots, and asparagus. A chocolate tart followed, of course.

For the event’s climax, a live auction of six diverse pieces, masterful auctioneer Letitia Frye enraptured the crowd. They hushed when she said hush. They bid when she said bid. With passion and without notes, Frye underscored the importance of DCAC’s mission, inspiring an enthusiastic bidding war for a portrait by Barbara Hack or a photograph by Costa Christ applied on the hood of a vintage Porsche. Generosity abounded.

Inspiring and formidable DCAC President and CEO Irish S. Burch said it best, “I know hope will continue to bloom because we see children and their families walk out of our doors more whole, healed, and ready for what lies ahead.”

As it always does, hope bloomed once again. The event shattered previous records, raising $1.64 million for the agency.

I ended the night following some new-to-me artists (Chris Bingham! Anna Curnes! Haley Bell!) and an even deeper appreciation for the vital work of Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center led by Burch and her devoted board of directors. With each stroke, they’re painting a brighter future for the children of Dallas County.