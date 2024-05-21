Dallas Cowboys and Tiaras — Inside ‘A Knight to Remember’ for Children’s Cancer Fund
One of the Year's Biggest Galas Raised Over $2.5 MillionBY Melissa Smrekar // 05.21.24
Kathy Hilton, Emberli Pridham, Nicky Hilton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Dak Prescott, Emberli Pridham, Troy Aikman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Emberli Pridham, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Tina Craig, Stacey Bendet, Bijou Phillips (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
A tablescape at the 2024 Children's Cancer Fund Gala, "A Knight to Remember" (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brooke and Emberli Pridham (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Katy Brooks, Lisa Sadoughi, Kameron Westcott, Amanda Shufedlt, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Steven Howard, Preston Pipkinsat at CAMH 75th Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
The Highland Park Fire Department with Kewan Gibson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Mackenzie Mickelson, Jamie O'Banion (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Gracie Hunt, Amairy Velazquez (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bina Palnitkar, Libby Evans (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kathy Hilton, Paisley Bennett, Nicky Hilton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Nicky and Kathy Hilton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Dak Prescott, Cami Clements (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Breilla Hernandez, Tina Craig (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kimberly and Justin Whitman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Analise Cuington, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The grand finale of the 2024 Children's Cancer Fund Gala in Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Dak Prescott, Troy Aikman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kasey and Todd Lemkin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jen Strong, Jennifer Arthur (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Dallas SWAT team with Trevor Hurton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
D'Nard Arthur, Jennifer Arthur, Sarah Jane Ramos, Dak Prescott (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Chris Jennings, Rochelle Gores, Lisa and Armand Sadoughi (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cary and Mark Deuber (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Candice and Tony Romo (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The ballroom at the 2024 Children's Cancer Fund Gala, "A Knight to Remember" (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bina Palnitkar, Meredith Land at CAMH 75th Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Tiffany and Tyler Clutts (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Troy Aikman, Dak Prescott at CAMH 75th Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Tony Romo, Dak Prescott, Troy Aikmanat at CAMH 75th Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
If we know anything for certain about the royals, it’s that they remain resilient in the face of adversity. For a truly regal affair, local supporters and national celebrities alike gathered together to celebrate the most resilient fighters among us: pediatric cancer patients and survivors. On Friday, April 19, Children’s Cancer Fund (CCF) hosted its annual gala to raise critical funds for pediatric cancer research and treatment programs at Children’s Health and UT Southwestern. Fittingly, event chair, Emberli Pridham, best-selling children’s author of the A Real Life Fairy Tale series, served as presenting sponsor of the evening, which lived up to its billing as “A Knight to Remember.”
A regal procession of guests arrived at the Hilton Anatole for the sold-out soiree. Many ladies, in both cocktail dresses and evening gowns, adorned tiaras per the suggested dress code of “crowns optional,” posing in a photobooth that declared them “fairest of them all.”
Continuing the “Quarterbacks for a Cure” legacy established by Dallas Cowboys legend Roger Staubach, former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, and current QB1 Dak Prescott served as honorary chairs for the evening.
Remarking on his 25-year dedication to CCF, Aikman said, “It’s always a special night and remains the best event I participate in every year, because of the kids,” He continued. “These kids are the real heroes because of their courage and fight. I hope a cure will soon be found, but until then, I will come back every year.”
Following dinner, both Aikman and Prescott (serving for the second time as honorary chair after succeeding Staubach), as well as another beloved Dallas quarterback and all-around-good-guy Tony Romo, joined 23 pediatric cancer patients for an inspiring fashion show. In addition to their Dillard’s ‘fits, the young patients (ages 6-17) modeled their bravery, flashing their sparkling personalities and even bigger smiles to the adoring crowd. (Romo even paused mid-walk for a playful pushup with his runway buddy!)
This year’s celebrity roster included everyone from Real Housewife Kathy Hilton and daughter Nicky to alice + olivia founder and CEO Stacey Bendet to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.
For the families of those young cancer survivors, the evening truly felt like a fairy tale. For those current patients, the gala served as a beacon of hope and a glimpse of life after cancer.
“The energy and enthusiasm of these remarkable children and their families fuel the efforts and impact of the Gala,” said CCF Executive Director Jennifer Arthur. “The resilience of these brave survivors serves as the inspiration in our work throughout the year. On this night, they take center stage, bringing light and hope to their families, the audience, and one another.”
Hear ye! Hear ye!
Including proceeds from an enthusiastic live auction (which included auctioning off a custom Moke!), the evening raised $2.7 million for pediatric cancer research and treatment programs, shattering CCF’s previous fundraising achievements.
A “knight” that won’t soon be forgotten!