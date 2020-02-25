Dallas Designer’s Little Shop of Flowers and Homemade Baked Goods Makes the New York Press Swoon

Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela_Rose_Fall_2020_Look_12 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela_Rose_Fall_2020_Look_3 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela_Rose_Fall_2020_Look_21 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela_Rose_Fall_2020_Look_26 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela_Rose_Fall_2020_Look_25 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
01
14

The Lela Rose fall '20 collection includes a numbers of floral designs. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

02
14

Lela Rose created a pop-up flower shop to showcase her fall '20 collection. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

03
14

Lela Rose floral-themed evening wear, from left, metallic embossed matelassé side tucked gown, gold threaded fern georgette gown with turban sleeve, anthracite threaded fern threaded georgette twist-neck halter gown. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

04
14

Lela Rose delphinium vine embroidered tulle overlay dress, black crepe trouser. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

05
14

Lela Rose baked 500 shortbread cookies pressed with pansies and daffodils to match her fall collection. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

06
14

Lela Rose rose silk satin hand-draped gown. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

07
14

Lela Rose shasta and dot engineered woven jacquard dress. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

08
14

Lela Rose botanical crepe slacks fit right in with the flower shop theme. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

09
14

From left, Lela Rose charcoal floral embroidered coat, delphinium silk satin draped blouse, delphinium embossed trouser; camellia wool crepe floral embroidered floor-length sheath; black crepe floral embroidreed dress. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

10
14

From left, Lela Rose botanical crepe floor-length dress with turban sleeve; botanical crepe button front dress with matching snood, botanical crepe pant, rust woven dot mohair coat. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

11
14

(Lela Rose gold vine-embroidered tulle overlay dress, matching bralette. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

12
14

Lela Rose black crepe belted tuxedo with delicate crystal detailing. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

13
14

Lela Rose shasta and dot engineered woven strapless dress over knit turtleneck. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

14
14

A little rain doesn't dampen Lela Rose's salute to everything floral at New York Fashion Week. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela_Rose_Fall_2020_Look_12 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela_Rose_Fall_2020_Look_3 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela_Rose_Fall_2020_Look_21 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela_Rose_Fall_2020_Look_26 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela_Rose_Fall_2020_Look_25 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Fashion

Dallas Designer’s Little Shop of Flowers and Homemade Baked Goods Makes the New York Press Swoon

How Lela Rose Slayed Fashion Week

BY // 02.25.20
photography Taylor Jewell
The Lela Rose fall '20 collection includes a numbers of floral designs. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose created a pop-up flower shop to showcase her fall '20 collection. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose floral-themed evening wear, from left, metallic embossed matelassé side tucked gown, gold threaded fern georgette gown with turban sleeve, anthracite threaded fern threaded georgette twist-neck halter gown. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose delphinium vine embroidered tulle overlay dress, black crepe trouser. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose baked 500 shortbread cookies pressed with pansies and daffodils to match her fall collection. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose rose silk satin hand-draped gown. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose shasta and dot engineered woven jacquard dress. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose botanical crepe slacks fit right in with the flower shop theme. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
From left, Lela Rose charcoal floral embroidered coat, delphinium silk satin draped blouse, delphinium embossed trouser; camellia wool crepe floral embroidered floor-length sheath; black crepe floral embroidreed dress. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
From left, Lela Rose botanical crepe floor-length dress with turban sleeve; botanical crepe button front dress with matching snood, botanical crepe pant, rust woven dot mohair coat. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
(Lela Rose gold vine-embroidered tulle overlay dress, matching bralette. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose black crepe belted tuxedo with delicate crystal detailing. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose shasta and dot engineered woven strapless dress over knit turtleneck. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
A little rain doesn't dampen Lela Rose's salute to everything floral at New York Fashion Week. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
1
14

The Lela Rose fall '20 collection includes a numbers of floral designs. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

2
14

Lela Rose created a pop-up flower shop to showcase her fall '20 collection. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

3
14

Lela Rose floral-themed evening wear, from left, metallic embossed matelassé side tucked gown, gold threaded fern georgette gown with turban sleeve, anthracite threaded fern threaded georgette twist-neck halter gown. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

4
14

Lela Rose delphinium vine embroidered tulle overlay dress, black crepe trouser. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

5
14

Lela Rose baked 500 shortbread cookies pressed with pansies and daffodils to match her fall collection. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

6
14

Lela Rose rose silk satin hand-draped gown. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

7
14

Lela Rose shasta and dot engineered woven jacquard dress. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

8
14

Lela Rose botanical crepe slacks fit right in with the flower shop theme. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

9
14

From left, Lela Rose charcoal floral embroidered coat, delphinium silk satin draped blouse, delphinium embossed trouser; camellia wool crepe floral embroidered floor-length sheath; black crepe floral embroidreed dress. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

10
14

From left, Lela Rose botanical crepe floor-length dress with turban sleeve; botanical crepe button front dress with matching snood, botanical crepe pant, rust woven dot mohair coat. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

11
14

(Lela Rose gold vine-embroidered tulle overlay dress, matching bralette. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

12
14

Lela Rose black crepe belted tuxedo with delicate crystal detailing. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

13
14

Lela Rose shasta and dot engineered woven strapless dress over knit turtleneck. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

14
14

A little rain doesn't dampen Lela Rose's salute to everything floral at New York Fashion Week. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

NEW YORK — At one time during my “obsessive listicle” phase, I kept a running directory of people whose name matched their profession. They included professional golfer Hubert Green, astronaut Sally Ride, poet William Wordsworth, tennis great Margaret Court, Houston Chronicle fashion writer Joy Sewing and Houston Post photographer Jerry Click.

Maybe I should revive the list, because there’s another name to add: Lela Rose.

I’ve always suspected the inventive Dallas-born fashion designer might be a closet gardner. In addition to creating fashion collections that often incorporate a floral theme, she has authored a well-received book, Pret-a-Party: Great Ideas for Good Times and Creative Entertaining, where she includes tips on how to make flowers, vegetables and other greenery an integral part of any great gathering.

So it shouldn’t have come as much of a surprise that instead of presenting a stuffy New York Fashion Week show, Rose created a pop-up shop reminiscent of a big-time flower market, with hundreds of roses, tulips, peonies, torch ginger and other colorful blossoms tailor made for an Instagrammable moment.

“You know, we like to do different things. I’m tired of doing shows inside. So I decided we’re going to do a pop-up shop with a whole week’s long of events, where we’re literally doing cake decorating with flowers,” Rose explained.

Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose created a pop-up flower shop to showcase her fall ’20 collection. (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

Delighted to be attending a different kind of presentation, the fashion press mobbed the small West Village space on a gloomy February day, where they sampled shortbread cookies stamped with daffodils and pansies baked by Rose and sipped on cocktails with edible flower cubes, while models in looks from the designer’s fall ’20 collection posed for photos amid the buckets of flowers. Also attending was Rose’s mother, Deedie Rose, who flew up from Dallas for the festivities.

Naturally, the 26-piece collection included a number of delightful florals, including a multi-colored botanical patterned dress on black crepe with a matching snood, a halter gown in a threaded fern pattern, and a green delphinium silk satin one-shoulder dress with turban sleeves. Nighttime looks incorporated a more subtle floral theme in shiny embossed metallics, delicate hand-threaded florals on tulle and a goddess gown in a pink rose shade.

Among those impressed was former Neiman Marcus fashion director Ken Downing, who now serves as chief creative officer at Triple Five Group, the Canadian developer of Mall of America in Minnesota and the American Dream mall in New Jersey.

He noted that Rose always thinks outside of the box. During her previous New York Fashion week outings, she has hosted a fashion show on a schooner docked in the Hudson River, put on a full-scale dog show with dozens of lovable (and unpredictably behaved) canines to showcase her collection, and held an outdoor fashion show with a runway festooned with hundreds of yellow rose petals.

“Nothing binds Lela to the old norms of a how to show collections. There’s always something brilliant and unusual and delightful every season,” Downing said. “Besides being a great designer, she has a free-thinking mind.”

“Did you not mention my baking skills?” Rose teased.

“I don’t eat,” Downing responded. “But I did have a cookie.”

Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela_Rose_Fall_2020_Look_12 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela_Rose_Fall_2020_Look_3 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela_Rose_Fall_2020_Look_21 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela_Rose_Fall_2020_Look_26 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela_Rose_Fall_2020_Look_25 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)
Lela Rose at New York Fashion Week February 2020 (Photo by Taylor Jewell)

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - On The Runway Spring 2020
Special Series
Presented by Elizabeth Anthony

On The Runway Spring 2020

Dallas Designer’s Little Shop of Flowers and Homemade Baked Goods Makes the New York Press Swoon
Dallas Designer’s Little Shop of Flowers and Homemade Baked Goods Makes the New York Press Swoon
New York’s Super Garden Transforms Into Fashion Wonderland Thanks to Wonder Boy Designer
New York’s Super Garden Transforms Into Fashion Wonderland Thanks to Wonder Boy Designer
Anna Sui Finally Gets Her Due With New Museum Exhibit, Pop Culture Moment
Anna Sui Finally Gets Her Due With New Museum Exhibit, Pop Culture Moment
Fashion Designer Rieke Common Embraces Jungle Prints, Decries Self Serious Fashion
Fashion Designer Rieke Common Embraces Jungle Prints, Decries Self Serious Fashion
Rag & Bone Turns Fashion Into Performance Art Thanks to Unconventional Founder
Rag & Bone Turns Fashion Into Performance Art Thanks to Unconventional Founder
Tropical Getaway Fit For a Movie Star Conjured up by Badgley Mischka
Tropical Getaway Fit For a Movie Star Conjured up by Badgley Mischka
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X