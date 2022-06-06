Scenes from a Night With Cartier at the Dallas Museum of Art

The invitation announced a black tie dinner with Cartier in celebration of the Dallas Museum of Art’s opening of “Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity.” Well, who couldn’t refuse to don a natty Tom Ford cummerbund on a Tuesday evening? Not moi.

Upon arriving for the reception for the Museum’s Circle members (their premier giving program) my date, Kira Nasrat, and I were greeted by some terribly handsome Cartier pages. (A photo op is the best way to start an evening.)

After oohing and ahhing our way through the anticipated exhibition, which was four years in the making, we made our way up the Museum’s concourse to a magically designed tent, where We Cassandra Moses (the genius at R2Art Catering) had prepared a divine dinner. The walk gave us an opportunity to catch up with two of my favorite people: Nancy Dedman and Brad Kelly. Nancy shared the story of finding the right sequined Carolina Herrera gown she was wearing years ago for a white party on Gene Jones’ yacht — it’s been a go-to for a chic evening on the town ever since.