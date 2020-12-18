Behind the Picture — Multitasker Extraordinaire Maggie Cooke Kipp Takes Us Back to the ’80s

Few girls seem to be as giddily exuberant and, might I say, polite as this month’s Bomb Girl feature — Maggie Cooke Kipp. For

my first few years living in Dallas, it was hard not to bump into Maggie. She seemed omnipresent at events ranging from Cattle Baron’s to Mad Hatter’s Tea and always with a megawatt smile. She favored colorful ensembles from Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta that she paired with sky-high heels from Tom Ford or Saint Laurent. She shares that her shoe choices are “often a reflection of my mood.” Which leaves me wondering: What mood does Saint Laurent signal? Very intriguing.

I’m elated to end the year with a Bomb like Maggie. Let’s be frank, 2020 has been more than challenging and short on fun. She’s endless hope and optimism with a dash of frivolity — although you might not get that from the slightly pouty pic (above) that we’ve chosen to feature. She’s also incredibly forthright when discussing the fact that she’s in her fourth year of sobriety. She’s a devoted working single mom, albeit with a lot (her words, not mine) of help from her boyfriend, Jack Pratt. Along with her daughters, 8-year-old Caroline and 11-year-old Katie, a day in the life of Maggie involves dashing from carpool to work to charity luncheon (virtual of late), back to work and carpool … You get the picture.

Maggie is equal parts Texas and Louisiana girl. She was raised in Uptown New Orleans, and her younger brother, Drew, still lives within six blocks of her extended family back home. Maggie continually throws wild cards at me and shares that she attended University of Texas on an art scholarship. “I was a painter,” she breezily remarks, “but my sophomore year, I realized that I loved math.” She made the decision to lead a life of bleeding burnt orange (once again, her words, not mine) after going to Austin for Round Up weekend. Over those days, she realized that UT would provide the ultimate party atmosphere (and that party bar was pretty high, she reminds me, due to her roots in New Orleans). However, she ended up keeping all of that in check and graduated with her undergrad in business and her masters in professional accounting in just four and half years.

Maggie returns to Louisiana frequently, and the ideal visit consists of indulging in her mom’s jambalaya and a long walk through Audubon Park. Also, it’s not a trip home, she shares, “unless I get an extended Friday lunch at Galatoire’s.”

The list of charities to which Maggie has devoted countless volunteer hours include the North Texas Food Bank and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. However, she credits her personal growth to when she works with sober women and those who represent diversity. A part of growing up in New Orleans, she shares, is “being part of this fabulous gumbo. People of all colors, rich and poor, and representing every viewpoint imaginable.”

Maggie Kipp (left) with Stephan Pyles and previous Bomb Girl Melinda Knowles in 2018

Maggie is truly committed to kindness to all, even those who might not share her views. “It’s all about gratitude,” she says. “You can’t be hateful and grateful at the same time.” I hope that I meet more people like Maggie in 2021.

Approximate date of this (top) photo.

1987. I was 13.

The occasion.

My first sub-debutante party: “Eight O’Clocks Club” Winter Dance.

What were you wearing.

A pout! I desperately wanted to wear a strapless hot-pink taffeta tiered mini- dress, but my parents thought it was

“way too mature.” Hence, the pout. In hindsight, I do love the double bows!

What price fashion.

Alas, I wasn’t privy to the purchase price of this outfit. However, I do recall my first extravagant purchase — a

Chanel clutch which I bought with my tip money waitressing at Scholz’s Beer Garden when I was at UT.

Why this is a Bomb.com picture.

Even in grade school, I had very definite sartorial preferences — and I adore strapless hot-pink mini-dresses, bows, and jeweled sweaters. As mom to two daughters, I now agree with my parents that my fabulous dress choice was “too mature.” No doubt, a similar fashion conversation is in this mom’s future.