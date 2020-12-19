Mickey Mouse Becomes a High Fashion Icon With Coach Mashup — Models, Disney Stars and Celebs Are All In

MickeyxKH_Cole Sprouse
Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.
Disney Channel star Cole Sprouse is part of the Coach ad campaign introducing the special edition Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection, available in January.

Model Kaia Gerber is part of the Coach ad campaign introducing the special edition Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection, available in January.

Model and songwriter Koki is part of the Coach ad campaign introducing the special edition Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection, available in January.

TV personality Myles O'Neal is part of the Coach ad campaign introducing the special edition Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection, available in January.

Chinese Model Xiao Wen Ju is part of the Coach ad campaign introducing the special edition Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection, available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Fashion / Style

Mickey Mouse Becomes a High Fashion Icon With Coach Mashup — Models, Disney Stars and Celebs Are All In

Pop Culture at its Funnest

BY // 12.18.20
Disney Channel star Cole Sprouse is part of the Coach ad campaign introducing the special edition Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection, available in January.

Model Kaia Gerber is part of the Coach ad campaign introducing the special edition Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection, available in January.

Model and songwriter Koki is part of the Coach ad campaign introducing the special edition Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection, available in January.

TV personality Myles O'Neal is part of the Coach ad campaign introducing the special edition Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection, available in January.

Chinese Model Xiao Wen Ju is part of the Coach ad campaign introducing the special edition Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection, available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring special edition collection to be available in January.

Playful images by ’80s pop artist Keith Haring will be making a serious fashion statement in January when Coach releases a line of accessories that salutes the heritage of — drum roll please! — Mickey Mouse.

What a funky fashionable relief from the COVID-19 stress of 2020 as we look forward to cramming our Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring totes and backpacks with hopes for a truly happy new year. 

The special edition collection includes bags crafted in glove-tanned leather topped with Mickey’s ears, plus a shearling jacket, totes and sweatshirts printed with Haring’s artwork. The collection also includes Haring’s “Andy Mouse,” featuring Haring’s personal hero Andy Warhol drawn as Mickey Mouse — and a celebration of pop art.

“Sometimes the best design comes from the most unlikely juxtapositions, and I can’t think of a cultural clash that brings me more joy than Mickey Mouse and Keith Haring,” Coach creative director Stuart Vevers says in a statement. “Ahead of its time when it was first made, this art feels so timely today as we can celebrate and appreciate the diverse work of great creators whoever they may be, without social boundaries.

“As my collections over the years have shown, I love Disney and I love Keith Haring, so this collaboration makes for my ultimate treat.”

To entice customers, Coach collaborated with punk/hip-hop photographer Alessandro Simonetti, to create an ad campaign that depicts an international cast on streets that channel the energy of downtown New York in the ’80s, where Haring lived and created his art.

