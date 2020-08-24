Society / Profiles

How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth

The Musician Discusses the Digital Shift at the Revolutionary Booker T. Washington High School

BY // 08.24.20
photography Ana Hop
Jenny Kirtland (Photo by Ana Hop)

Jenny Kirtland, photographed by Ana Hop (Photo by Ana Hop)

In its fourth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges the worlds of fashion, art and philanthropy. The Ambassadors ― a masterful idea brought to life by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― shines the spotlight on Dallas’ top influencers and the nonprofits they support.

Hand-selected for their philanthropic contributions, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for various events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organization. This year’s Ambassadors possess and unswerving commitment to the community, and are unshakably tethered to fashion, art and stylish philanthropy.

Today, we catch up with Jenny Kirtland. She’s a musician, investment manager, and an entrepreneur all rolled into one. Kirtland throws her support behind Booker T. Washington High School for Performing and Visual Arts. Dallas’ revolutionary high school for 21-century scholar artists, Booker T. Washington provides intensive, integrated training to build a bridge for students heading into the post-secondary and professional world.

Why are you passionate about this charitable organization?
Jenny Kirtland: Booker T. is the school my daughter graduated from last year, so I’m not only a supporter, I have been involved as a parent as well. Before she had thoughts of going there, I was a big fan. The school nurtures creative young people’s talents, and gives them opportunities to take those talents into the world.

With social distancing, how are you staying engaged with your friends and community? 
I’ve spent a lot of time with family, which has been wonderful, especially since my daughter just left for college. I’ve gotten together with friends, but more carefully, and in smaller environments.

NorthPark is at the center of both fashion and art. Describe your own fashion and art interests:
I love both fashion and art! My fashion style is definitely high/low. I love to pair a vintage top with a beautiful pair of Italian pants, or anything not too “matchy” and with some playfulness.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

I will forever be collecting art. I’m constantly blown away by talented artists, and I love to create pieces as well.

What little luxuries, hobbies or rituals are keeping you sane these days?
I spend time in the country, and take my dogs on long walks. My other hobbies include fishing, and stand-up paddle boarding at the lake. We cook and play board games together ― it’s the simple things that are both connecting and fulfilling. But, I also love getting my nails done! And, that feels like a true luxury now.

Describe an ideal day for Jenny Kirtland. 
Wake up when the sun comes up, do yoga outside, or on the lake on SUPs (stand up paddle boards) with my daughter. Then I’d take the dogs for a long walk, have a healthy breakfast, followed by reading, and fishing with my son. We’d grill steaks and veggies for dinner, and play a long competitive board game ― in which the girls are the winners!

What is your chosen charity doing in times of COVID19 to continue its mission and cause?
Booker T. Washington is shifting its programming to digital, and has a cool programmatic series in the works that has a student enrichment, faculty enrichment, and extended BTW family component.

Any creative fundraising or virtual fundraisers planned?
BTW will still offer scholarships, student and faculty enrichment opportunities, and lessons, focused on the removal of barriers for students. It may look different right now, but the need for funding the creative and educational mission is absolutely there.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Impact Makers
Visit The Parklane
Take a Look

Featured Properties

Swipe
2928 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2928 Vacherie Lane
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2928 Vacherie Lane
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X