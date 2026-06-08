Your PaperCity Account
Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Fort Worth This Summer — Art, Music, Dining, Western Sports, and Family-Friendly Events

Whether Visiting for the World Cup or Staying Local, There's Plenty To Do in Cowtown

By //

1/0
With tens of thousands of visitors expected to pass through or stay over in Fort Worth during the World Cup, this summer will be unlike anything in recent memory. (Courtesy of fortworthtexas.gov)

With tens of thousands of visitors expected to pass through or stay over in Fort Worth during the World Cup, this summer will be unlike anything in recent memory. (Courtesy of fortworthtexas.gov)

The Kimbell Art Museum’s summer calendar includes family festivals, hands-on art activities, story-based programs for younger children, teen workshops led by professional artists, and special events tied to the museum’s exhibition. (Photograph by Robert LaPrelle/Kimbell Art Museum)

The Kimbell Art Museum’s summer calendar includes family festivals, hands-on art activities, story-based programs for younger children, teen workshops led by professional artists, and special events tied to the museum’s exhibition. (Photograph by Robert LaPrelle/Kimbell Art Museum)

Fort Works Art’s Celebrate 100 exhibition marks Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday with a summer-long tribute to the actress, model, and cultural icon. (Courtesy)

Fort Works Art’s Celebrate 100 exhibition marks Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday with a summer-long tribute to the actress, model, and cultural icon. (Courtesy)

Throughout the World Cup, the Cowtown Coliseum hosts daily Western sports events, including bull riding, championship rodeos, and family-friendly matinee shows. (Courtesy)

Throughout the World Cup, the Cowtown Coliseum hosts daily Western sports events, including bull riding, championship rodeos, and family-friendly matinee shows. (Courtesy)

Hiro’s Kitchen aims to blend traditional sushi techniques with globally inspired flavors and premium sake pairings. (Courtesy)

Hiro’s Kitchen aims to blend traditional sushi techniques with globally inspired flavors and premium sake pairings. (Courtesy)

The Stockyards is worth a visit to the museum, BBQ, and cattle drives.

The Stockyards is worth a visit to the museum, BBQ, and cattle drives.

Trinity Pride Fest returns to the Near Southside on Saturday, June 27, featuring food trucks, live music, a vendor market, and more. (Courtesy)

Trinity Pride Fest returns to the Near Southside on Saturday, June 27, featuring food trucks, live music, a vendor market, and more. (Courtesy)

With tens of thousands of visitors expected to pass through or stay over in Fort Worth during the World Cup, this summer will be unlike anything in recent memory. Even without rounds of the world’s largest sporting event taking place, summer is a time to welcome visitors, plan outings to entertain kids, or simply enjoy a slower pace of life in the welcome company of a refined dinner and show. These are the best places and events to spend your summer in Fort Worth.

For First-Time Visitors

Fun fact: The Fort Worth Stockyards draw more tourists — just over 9 million annually — than the Eiffel Tower, San Antonio River Walk, or the Taj Mahal. It’s fortunate that the epicenter for tourism in Cowtown is also home to many of the city’s top shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. Throughout the World Cup, the Cowtown Coliseum hosts daily Western sports events, including bull riding, championship rodeos, and family-friendly matinee shows.

After buying Fort Worth’s finest Western wear at Maverick Fine Western Wear, The Best Hat Store, M.L. Leddy’s, or elsewhere in the Stockyards, guests can catch a live show at the iconic Billy Bob’s Texas or enjoy Hotel Drover’s Backyard Unplugged series, which runs Fridays and Saturdays through September. Fort Worth has several must-see districts, including The Shops at Clearfork, Camp Bowie District, and the Cultural District, each offering a unique perspective on the city’s culture.

Fort Worth Summer things to do
With tens of thousands of visitors expected to pass through or stay over in Fort Worth during the World Cup, this summer will be unlike anything in recent memory. (Photo by City of Mansfield)

Best Local Events This Summer

The Fort Worth Symphony’s concert series has concluded, but there are still several notable concerts and chamber music performances on the horizon. The Mimir Chamber Music Festival returns July 1 to The Kimbell Art Museum, with performances featuring works by Franck, Mozart, Haydn, as well as several 20th-century composers.

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s Sounds of the Summer Series brings performances beyond Bass Hall this June, including Night of Strings at the Garden concerts on June 12 and June 19 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, and Concert on the Lawn on June 13

Fort Works Art is marking its 10th anniversary with a summer-long celebration honoring Marilyn Monroe ahead of what would have been the Hollywood legend’s 100th birthday. On view through August 22, the exhibition features photographs by Lawrence Schiller, the last living photographer to capture Monroe. A collaboration with Fort Worth’s Wild Silks transforms historic images into wearable works of art, exploring the intersection of photography, fashion, and cultural history through silk.

Top Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026

Trinity Pride Fest returns to the Near Southside on Saturday, June 27, featuring food trucks, live music, a vendor market, and more. Fort Worth’s only Pride celebration welcomed more than 7,500 attendees to South Main Street last year, and this year’s event promises to be every bit as festive and well attended. Special activations include a pop-up performance by Amphibian Stage, the Wandering Roots Pride Market, and a performance by the award-winning Turtle Creek Chorale.

Fort Worth Summer things to do
The Kimbell Art Museum’s summer calendar includes family festivals, hands-on art activities, story-based programs for younger children, teen workshops led by professional artists, and special events tied to the museum’s exhibition. (Photograph by Robert LaPrelle/Kimbell Art Museum)

Top Summertime Dining in Cowtown

Fort Worth favorite restaurant Grace is embracing the season with a new Taste of Summer menu — a four-course tasting experience that highlights Texas ingredients such as local melon, Fredericksburg peaches, charred corn, and Sungold tomatoes. Diners can choose between hand-cut fettuccine with jumbo lump crab or sticky Berkshire pork ribs before finishing with a decadent roasted banana pudding. Optional wine pairings accompany each course. Tickets start at $89, with wine pairings available for an additional $30.

Emilia’s at The Crescent will host a Caymus Wine Dinner on June 24, featuring a three-course menu paired with wines from one of Napa Valley’s most iconic wineries. Founded by the Wagner family in 1972, Caymus is best known for its lush, fruit-forward Cabernet Sauvignon and has earned a reputation as one of America’s most influential luxury wine brands. The ticketed event runs $165 per guest.

Fort Worth gained notable sushi destinations this year. We highly recommend Nikuya, the downtown rooftop bar managed by DRG Concepts and headed by Chef Alvin Chik. Try the Nigiri Platter, Salmon Crudo, or Cowboy Kiss Roll for a sublimely delicious experience.

We recently profiled the co-owners of a forthcoming sushi bar, Hiro’s Kitchen, and learned that the culinary duo serves sushi at The Holly every Wednesday from 4 pm to 9 pm, where small plates are paired with the wine shop’s curated selections. Pre-orders are highly recommended.

Nikuya Fort Worth
The Cowboy Kiss roll blends Texas, Japanese, and Korean influences with pickled daikon radish and crisp salmon skin for texture and balance. (Courtesy of Nikuya)

Best Places for Entertaining Kids and Teens

Summer can be an adventurous time for locals and visitors alike. For many parents — this writer included — some days are spent keeping kids entertained and untethered from their screens. Fortunately, our city’s lauded museums have fun, kid-friendly programming throughout the summer.

The Kimbell Art Museum’s summer calendar includes family festivals, hands-on art activities, story-based programs for younger children, teen workshops led by professional artists, and special events tied to the museum’s exhibition. Don’t miss Ice Cream Sunday on, yes, Sunday, July 19.

Nearby, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art will host family events, workshops, and classes over the next three months, and the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth also has multiple art camps planned with programming geared toward specific age groups.

And if you missed it, don’t forget to catch up on our list of Best Places to Watch the World Cup.

Trending

  1. Inside a Houston Couple’s Charming Mexican Retreat and Wedding Land — Feronia Brings Natural Beauty and a Mystical Ambience
  2. Inside a Texas Bride’s Storybook Kentucky Farmhouse Wedding — Talley Hodges and Will Pike’s Magical Day
  3. Jerry Jones’ Nephew To Debut New Coffee Shop in Former New York Sub Space in Dallas
  4. Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac’s Houston Proud NBA Draft Nights — Tears Of Investment, Early Vows and Very Different Hawks and Celtics Truths
  5. Checking In at the Hedges Inn, Circa 1774, in East Hampton
Advertisement
Water reflection with foreground foliage
Three mirrored bunny sculptures in Dallas Arboretum garden
Hunt Slonem — Bunnies, Birds and Butterflies — April 20 to September 30 Only at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Experience a Gallery in Bloom
Scroll

Featured Properties

Swipe
5506 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

5506 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5506 Blossom Street
1702 Beech Bend Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1702 Beech Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$519,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Beech Bend Drive
1046 W 23rd Street #C
Whitaker Cottage
FOR SALE

1046 W 23rd Street #C
Houston, TX

$459,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1046 W 23rd Street #C
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Plantation Creek
FOR SALE

4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Missouri City, TX

$349,998 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
5027 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5027 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5027 Heatherglen Drive
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Arabella
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Houston, TX

$979,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
5618 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5618 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5618 Wigton Drive
5622 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5622 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
5622 Braesvalley Drive
5039 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5039 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$1,425,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5039 Wigton Drive
2323 San Felipe Street #901
London House, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2323 San Felipe Street #901
Houston, TX

$2,525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2323 San Felipe Street #901
7631 Westwind Lane
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

7631 Westwind Lane
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7631 Westwind Lane
1410 Malone Street #C
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1410 Malone Street #C
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1410 Malone Street #C
10226 Briar Forest Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10226 Briar Forest Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10226 Briar Forest Drive
825 Woodcrest Drive
Shepherd Park Plaza Area
FOR SALE

825 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
825 Woodcrest Drive
3307 Liberty Way Drive
Vicksburg
FOR SALE

3307 Liberty Way Drive
Missouri City, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
3307 Liberty Way Drive
1814 Tattenhall Drive
Lazybrook
FOR SALE

1814 Tattenhall Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1814 Tattenhall Drive
6 Red Adler Place
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

6 Red Adler Place
The Woodlands, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
6 Red Adler Place
11407 Freestone Ave
Southgate
FOR SALE

11407 Freestone Ave
Pearland, TX

$457,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
11407 Freestone Ave
10718 Longmont Drive
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10718 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$699,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10718 Longmont Drive
709 Forest Lane Court
River Plantation
FOR SALE

709 Forest Lane Court
Conroe, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
709 Forest Lane Court
5030 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5030 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5030 Braesheather Drive
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Astoria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
196 Harvard Street
Harvard Heights | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

196 Harvard Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan McCauley
This property is listed by: Susan McCauley (713) 858-4532 Email Realtor
196 Harvard Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulbrook On Fulshear Creek
FOR SALE

30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulshear, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
1023 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1023 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$929,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1023 Nicholson Street
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Westchase Area
FOR SALE

9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Houston, TX

$109,500 Learn More about this property
Brandon Russell
This property is listed by: Brandon Russell (215) 920-4270 Email Realtor
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
8800 Brae Acres Road
Braeburn Acres
FOR SALE

8800 Brae Acres Road
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8800 Brae Acres Road
1214 W 31st Street
Shepherd Forest
FOR SALE

1214 W 31st Street
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1214 W 31st Street
5902 Wayne Way
Kingdom Heights
FOR SALE

5902 Wayne Way
Rosenberg, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5902 Wayne Way
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$554,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
Lamar Tower
FOR SALE

2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
543 W 22nd Street
Heights
FOR SALE

543 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX

$1,190,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
543 W 22nd Street
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress Creek Lakes | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
215 E 26th Street
Sunset Heights
FOR SALE

215 E 26th Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
215 E 26th Street
922 Crossroads Drive
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

922 Crossroads Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
922 Crossroads Drive
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress Point
FOR SALE

14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
4903 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

4903 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4903 Heatherglen Drive
10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10801 Long Shadow Lane
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X