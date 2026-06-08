The Best Things To Do in Fort Worth This Summer — Art, Music, Dining, Western Sports, and Family-Friendly Events

Trinity Pride Fest returns to the Near Southside on Saturday, June 27, featuring food trucks, live music, a vendor market, and more. (Courtesy)

The Kimbell Art Museum’s summer calendar includes family festivals, hands-on art activities, story-based programs for younger children, teen workshops led by professional artists, and special events tied to the museum’s exhibition. (Photograph by Robert LaPrelle/Kimbell Art Museum)

With tens of thousands of visitors expected to pass through or stay over in Fort Worth during the World Cup, this summer will be unlike anything in recent memory. (Courtesy of fortworthtexas.gov)

With tens of thousands of visitors expected to pass through or stay over in Fort Worth during the World Cup, this summer will be unlike anything in recent memory. Even without rounds of the world’s largest sporting event taking place, summer is a time to welcome visitors, plan outings to entertain kids, or simply enjoy a slower pace of life in the welcome company of a refined dinner and show. These are the best places and events to spend your summer in Fort Worth.

For First-Time Visitors

Fun fact: The Fort Worth Stockyards draw more tourists — just over 9 million annually — than the Eiffel Tower, San Antonio River Walk, or the Taj Mahal. It’s fortunate that the epicenter for tourism in Cowtown is also home to many of the city’s top shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. Throughout the World Cup, the Cowtown Coliseum hosts daily Western sports events, including bull riding, championship rodeos, and family-friendly matinee shows.

After buying Fort Worth’s finest Western wear at Maverick Fine Western Wear, The Best Hat Store, M.L. Leddy’s, or elsewhere in the Stockyards, guests can catch a live show at the iconic Billy Bob’s Texas or enjoy Hotel Drover’s Backyard Unplugged series, which runs Fridays and Saturdays through September. Fort Worth has several must-see districts, including The Shops at Clearfork, Camp Bowie District, and the Cultural District, each offering a unique perspective on the city’s culture.

Best Local Events This Summer

The Fort Worth Symphony’s concert series has concluded, but there are still several notable concerts and chamber music performances on the horizon. The Mimir Chamber Music Festival returns July 1 to The Kimbell Art Museum, with performances featuring works by Franck, Mozart, Haydn, as well as several 20th-century composers.

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s Sounds of the Summer Series brings performances beyond Bass Hall this June, including Night of Strings at the Garden concerts on June 12 and June 19 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, and Concert on the Lawn on June 13

Fort Works Art is marking its 10th anniversary with a summer-long celebration honoring Marilyn Monroe ahead of what would have been the Hollywood legend’s 100th birthday. On view through August 22, the exhibition features photographs by Lawrence Schiller, the last living photographer to capture Monroe. A collaboration with Fort Worth’s Wild Silks transforms historic images into wearable works of art, exploring the intersection of photography, fashion, and cultural history through silk.

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Trinity Pride Fest returns to the Near Southside on Saturday, June 27, featuring food trucks, live music, a vendor market, and more. Fort Worth’s only Pride celebration welcomed more than 7,500 attendees to South Main Street last year, and this year’s event promises to be every bit as festive and well attended. Special activations include a pop-up performance by Amphibian Stage, the Wandering Roots Pride Market, and a performance by the award-winning Turtle Creek Chorale.

Top Summertime Dining in Cowtown

Fort Worth favorite restaurant Grace is embracing the season with a new Taste of Summer menu — a four-course tasting experience that highlights Texas ingredients such as local melon, Fredericksburg peaches, charred corn, and Sungold tomatoes. Diners can choose between hand-cut fettuccine with jumbo lump crab or sticky Berkshire pork ribs before finishing with a decadent roasted banana pudding. Optional wine pairings accompany each course. Tickets start at $89, with wine pairings available for an additional $30.

Emilia’s at The Crescent will host a Caymus Wine Dinner on June 24, featuring a three-course menu paired with wines from one of Napa Valley’s most iconic wineries. Founded by the Wagner family in 1972, Caymus is best known for its lush, fruit-forward Cabernet Sauvignon and has earned a reputation as one of America’s most influential luxury wine brands. The ticketed event runs $165 per guest.

Fort Worth gained notable sushi destinations this year. We highly recommend Nikuya, the downtown rooftop bar managed by DRG Concepts and headed by Chef Alvin Chik. Try the Nigiri Platter, Salmon Crudo, or Cowboy Kiss Roll for a sublimely delicious experience.

We recently profiled the co-owners of a forthcoming sushi bar, Hiro’s Kitchen, and learned that the culinary duo serves sushi at The Holly every Wednesday from 4 pm to 9 pm, where small plates are paired with the wine shop’s curated selections. Pre-orders are highly recommended.

Best Places for Entertaining Kids and Teens

Summer can be an adventurous time for locals and visitors alike. For many parents — this writer included — some days are spent keeping kids entertained and untethered from their screens. Fortunately, our city’s lauded museums have fun, kid-friendly programming throughout the summer.

The Kimbell Art Museum’s summer calendar includes family festivals, hands-on art activities, story-based programs for younger children, teen workshops led by professional artists, and special events tied to the museum’s exhibition. Don’t miss Ice Cream Sunday on, yes, Sunday, July 19.

Nearby, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art will host family events, workshops, and classes over the next three months, and the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth also has multiple art camps planned with programming geared toward specific age groups.

And if you missed it, don’t forget to catch up on our list of Best Places to Watch the World Cup.