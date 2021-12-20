Houston Energy Professionals Make a Difference — Spindletop Ball Recognizes Those Who Give Back

Since its founding in 1966, Spindletop Charities has been bringing together leaders and emerging talents in the Houston energy industry in support of area nonprofits serving children in need. The 47th Spindletop Charities holiday ball proved that giving continues to go strong in the oil and gas industry.

More than 500 black-tie attired guests, many of them top guns in Houston’s energy industry, poured into the Hilton-Post Oak ballroom for the evening that raised close to $700,000. The event began with a cultured bang when members of Virtuosi of Houston launched a flash mob performance of Beethoven’s popular “Ode to Joy.”

Once on stage, the chamber orchestra of talented classical music students performed holiday favorites, classical pieces and a few pop hits throughout the dinner evening. A dance band followed the dinner program.

The benefit continued not only the mission of fundraising but also the annual toy drive that has been a Spindletop signature since its founding. More than 600 toys were collected. With this evening, Spindletop expanded its gifting of toys and providing financial support to include 35 organizations dedicated to helping under-served youngsters. Among those feeling the Spindletop love are Youth Development Center, Child Builders, Urban Harvest, Camp for All and Kids Meals.

Spindletop Charities executive director Lia Vallone, Tracy & Laurie Krohn at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas, received the Spindletop Award, which is presented to an individual in the exploration and production sector of the energy industry, while Bill Dodd, vice president of sales Halliburton, was honored with the Spindletop Founders Award, which goes to an individual in the service sector of the energy industry. The awards are given to those who are making outstanding contributions and involvement in the industry and the broader community.

The inaugural Volunteer Service Award was presented to Constance White, who served as Spindletop executive director from 1982 to 2020. Henceforth, the award will be named the Constance White Volunteer Service Award and will be presented to someone in the industry who has devoted volunteer hours to Spindletop’s nonprofit partners.

PC Seen: Cathy and Steve Green, Chevron North America Exploration and Production president; Laurie and Tracy Krohn, CEO and president W& T Offshore, Starlee Sykes and Al Vickers, BP Wind Energy CEO; Dan Dinges, Coterra Energy executive chairman with fiancée, Susan Vick; Jenny and Clay Williams, chairman, president and CEO of National Oilwell Varco (NOV); Kathy and Galen Cobb, vice president industry relations with Halliburton; Carmen and Chris Golden, senior vice president — US Upstream — Equinor; and Spindletop Charities executive director Lia Vallone.