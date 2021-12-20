Houston Energy Professionals Make a Difference — Spindletop Ball Recognizes Those Who Give Back

Spindletop Emerging Leader Steering Committee Members (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Dave Stover, Stephanie Dodd, Bill Dodd, Starlee Sykes (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Karen Saltiel, Rob Saltiel (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Katie Muras, Billy Arnold, Heetal Patel, Anish Simon (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Lia Vallone, Tracy Krohn, Laurie Krohn (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Louis Bonno, Terry Bonno, Tracy McGarity, Tim McGarity (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Patti Murphy, Kristen Cannon (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Starlee Sykes, Gill Mallon, Liam Mallon, Galen Cobb (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Starlee Sykes, Stuart Nelson, Constance White, Heetal Patel (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Virtuosi of Houston Small Ensemble (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Spindletop Holiday Toy Drive (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
01
11

Spindletop Emerging Leaders' steering committee members (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

02
11

Dave Stover, Stephanie Dodd, Bill Dodd, Starlee Sykes at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

03
11

Karen & Rob Saltiel at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

04
11

Katie Muras, Billy Arnold, Heetal Patel, Anish Simon at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

05
11

Spindletop Charities executive director Lia Vallone, Tracy & Laurie Krohn at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

06
11

Louis & Terry Bonno, Tracy & Tim McGarity at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

07
11

Patti Murphy, Kristen Cannon at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

08
11

Starlee Sykes, Gill Mallon, Liam Mallon, Galen Cobb at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

09
11

Starlee Sykes, Stuart Nelson, Constance White, Heetal Patel at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

10
11

The Virtuosi of Houston Small Ensemble at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

11
11

More than 600 toys collected for the Spindletop Holiday Toy Drive (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

Spindletop Emerging Leader Steering Committee Members (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Dave Stover, Stephanie Dodd, Bill Dodd, Starlee Sykes (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Karen Saltiel, Rob Saltiel (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Katie Muras, Billy Arnold, Heetal Patel, Anish Simon (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Lia Vallone, Tracy Krohn, Laurie Krohn (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Louis Bonno, Terry Bonno, Tracy McGarity, Tim McGarity (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Patti Murphy, Kristen Cannon (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Starlee Sykes, Gill Mallon, Liam Mallon, Galen Cobb (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Starlee Sykes, Stuart Nelson, Constance White, Heetal Patel (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Virtuosi of Houston Small Ensemble (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Spindletop Holiday Toy Drive (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Energy Professionals Make a Difference — Spindletop Ball Recognizes Those Who Give Back

With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility

BY // 12.20.21
photography Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio
Spindletop Emerging Leaders' steering committee members (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Dave Stover, Stephanie Dodd, Bill Dodd, Starlee Sykes at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Karen & Rob Saltiel at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Katie Muras, Billy Arnold, Heetal Patel, Anish Simon at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Spindletop Charities executive director Lia Vallone, Tracy & Laurie Krohn at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Louis & Terry Bonno, Tracy & Tim McGarity at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Patti Murphy, Kristen Cannon at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Starlee Sykes, Gill Mallon, Liam Mallon, Galen Cobb at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Starlee Sykes, Stuart Nelson, Constance White, Heetal Patel at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
The Virtuosi of Houston Small Ensemble at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
More than 600 toys collected for the Spindletop Holiday Toy Drive (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
1
11

Spindletop Emerging Leaders' steering committee members (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

2
11

Dave Stover, Stephanie Dodd, Bill Dodd, Starlee Sykes at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

3
11

Karen & Rob Saltiel at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

4
11

Katie Muras, Billy Arnold, Heetal Patel, Anish Simon at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

5
11

Spindletop Charities executive director Lia Vallone, Tracy & Laurie Krohn at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

6
11

Louis & Terry Bonno, Tracy & Tim McGarity at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

7
11

Patti Murphy, Kristen Cannon at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

8
11

Starlee Sykes, Gill Mallon, Liam Mallon, Galen Cobb at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

9
11

Starlee Sykes, Stuart Nelson, Constance White, Heetal Patel at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

10
11

The Virtuosi of Houston Small Ensemble at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

11
11

More than 600 toys collected for the Spindletop Holiday Toy Drive (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

Since its founding in 1966, Spindletop Charities has been bringing together leaders and emerging talents in the Houston energy industry in support of area nonprofits serving children in need. The 47th Spindletop Charities holiday ball proved that giving continues to go strong in the oil and gas industry.

More than 500 black-tie attired guests, many of them top guns in Houston’s energy industry, poured into the Hilton-Post Oak ballroom for the evening that raised close to $700,000. The event began with a cultured bang when members of Virtuosi of Houston launched a flash mob performance of Beethoven’s popular “Ode to Joy.”

Once on stage, the chamber orchestra of talented classical music students performed holiday favorites, classical pieces and a few pop hits throughout the dinner evening. A dance band followed the dinner program.

The benefit continued not only the mission of fundraising but also the annual toy drive that has been a  Spindletop signature since its founding. More than 600 toys were collected. With this evening, Spindletop expanded its gifting of toys and providing financial support to include 35 organizations dedicated to helping under-served youngsters. Among those feeling the Spindletop love are Youth Development Center, Child Builders, Urban Harvest, Camp for All and Kids Meals.

Lia Vallone, Tracy Krohn, Laurie Krohn (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Spindletop Charities executive director Lia Vallone, Tracy & Laurie Krohn at the Spindletop Charities Holiday Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas, received the Spindletop Award, which is presented to an individual in the exploration and production sector of the energy industry, while Bill Dodd, vice president of sales Halliburton, was honored with the Spindletop Founders Award, which goes to an individual in the service sector of the energy industry. The awards are given to those who are making outstanding contributions  and involvement in the industry and the broader community.

The inaugural Volunteer Service Award was presented to Constance White, who served as Spindletop executive director from 1982 to 2020. Henceforth, the award will be named the Constance White Volunteer Service Award and will be presented to someone in the industry who has devoted volunteer hours to Spindletop’s nonprofit partners.

Visit South Walton

Swipe
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth

PC Seen: Cathy and Steve Green, Chevron North America Exploration and Production president; Laurie and Tracy Krohn, CEO and president W& T Offshore, Starlee Sykes and Al Vickers,  BP Wind Energy CEO; Dan Dinges, Coterra Energy executive chairman with fiancée, Susan Vick; Jenny and Clay Williams, chairman, president and CEO of National Oilwell Varco (NOV); Kathy and Galen Cobb, vice president industry relations with Halliburton; Carmen and Chris Golden, senior vice president — US Upstream — Equinor; and Spindletop Charities executive director Lia Vallone.

Spindletop Emerging Leader Steering Committee Members (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Dave Stover, Stephanie Dodd, Bill Dodd, Starlee Sykes (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Karen Saltiel, Rob Saltiel (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Katie Muras, Billy Arnold, Heetal Patel, Anish Simon (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Lia Vallone, Tracy Krohn, Laurie Krohn (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Louis Bonno, Terry Bonno, Tracy McGarity, Tim McGarity (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Patti Murphy, Kristen Cannon (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Starlee Sykes, Gill Mallon, Liam Mallon, Galen Cobb (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Starlee Sykes, Stuart Nelson, Constance White, Heetal Patel (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Virtuosi of Houston Small Ensemble (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Spindletop Holiday Toy Drive (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
The PaperCity Magazine

December
Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Gift Guide

PaperCity’s curated gift guide for the 2021 holiday season.
Holiday Jewels that Shine Bright — 11 Unique Gifts From Ylang 23
Holiday Jewels that Shine Bright — 11 Unique Gifts From Ylang 23
The Best Places to Holiday Shop in Fort Worth — Why Shopping Local Rules More Than Ever This Year
The Best Places to Holiday Shop in Fort Worth — Why Shopping Local Rules More Than Ever This Year
A Texan’s Guide to Holiday Gifting
A Texan’s Guide to Holiday Gifting
The Dallas Gift Shops <em>PaperCity</em> Staffers Return to Again and Again
The Dallas Gift Shops PaperCity Staffers Return to Again and Again
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
5314 Doliver Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5314 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Burns
This property is listed by: Cindy Burns (281) 630-8865 Email Realtor
5314 Doliver Drive
2121 Kirby Drive #32S
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2121 Kirby Drive #32S
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Burns
This property is listed by: Cindy Burns (281) 630-8865 Email Realtor
2121 Kirby Drive #32S
1305 Nantucket Drive #A
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

1305 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$779,000 Learn More about this property
Vickie Driscoll
This property is listed by: Vickie Driscoll (713) 962-1442 Email Realtor
1305 Nantucket Drive #A
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X