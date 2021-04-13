An Accidental Birthday Party Turns This Heights Real Estate Office Into a Scene — Getting Fabulous for Fady

37_FadysBirthday_DOrtizPhoto_041121 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
25

Birthday boy Fady Armanious celebrates his 39th with friends during a Sunday Funday on rooftop terrace of Boulevard Realty in The Heights. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
25

Kisha Itkin, Kelli Weinzierl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
25

Host Bill Baldwin and birthday boy Fady Armanious celebrating Tootsies creative director's 39th on the rooftop terrace of Boulevard Realty. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
25

Hallie Vanderhider (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
25

Tony Bradfield (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
25

Phoebe Tudor, Richard Flowers & Angel Rios (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
25

Ryan DePuit , Wendy Baldwin, Ginger Baldwin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
25

John Anger, Ted Gregory (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
25

Dr. Kevin Black attends Fady Armanious' birthday bash on the rooftop terrace of Boulevard Realty. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
25

Bethany Buchanan, Audrey White (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
25

Jordan Seff, Roslyn Bazzell Mitchell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
25

Sergio Morales, Calvin Azzam , Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Xandro Canals (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
25

Ellie Francisco (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
25

Sippi Khurana, Bill Baldwin, Donae Chramosta (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
25

Becca Cason Thrash, Fady Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
25

Beth Muecke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
25

Kristy Bradshaw, Kelley Lubanko (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
25

DeeDee & Wallis Marsh, Jennifer Allison (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
25

Fady Armanious, Mariam Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
25

Sverre & Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
25

Penne Weidig, Myra Wilson, Robin McCann (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
25

Julie & Stephen Chen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
25

Travis Weaver (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
25

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at Fady Armanious' 39th birthday luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

25
25

The table is set for 50-plus guests, 93 percent vaccinated, for Fady Armanious' birthday lunch on the rooftop terrace of Boulevard Realty offices. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

An Accidental Birthday Party Turns This Heights Real Estate Office Into a Scene — Getting Fabulous for Fady

It's All About the Yellow

BY // 04.13.21
photography Daniel Ortiz
Birthday boy Fady Armanious celebrates his 39th with friends during a Sunday Funday on rooftop terrace of Boulevard Realty in The Heights. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kisha Itkin, Kelli Weinzierl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Host Bill Baldwin and birthday boy Fady Armanious celebrating Tootsies creative director's 39th on the rooftop terrace of Boulevard Realty. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tony Bradfield (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phoebe Tudor, Richard Flowers & Angel Rios (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ryan DePuit , Wendy Baldwin, Ginger Baldwin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Anger, Ted Gregory (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Kevin Black attends Fady Armanious' birthday bash on the rooftop terrace of Boulevard Realty. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bethany Buchanan, Audrey White (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jordan Seff, Roslyn Bazzell Mitchell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sergio Morales, Calvin Azzam , Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Xandro Canals (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ellie Francisco (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sippi Khurana, Bill Baldwin, Donae Chramosta (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Becca Cason Thrash, Fady Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beth Muecke (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristy Bradshaw, Kelley Lubanko (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
DeeDee & Wallis Marsh, Jennifer Allison (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fady Armanious, Mariam Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sverre & Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Penne Weidig, Myra Wilson, Robin McCann (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julie & Stephen Chen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Travis Weaver (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at Fady Armanious' 39th birthday luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The table is set for 50-plus guests, 93 percent vaccinated, for Fady Armanious' birthday lunch on the rooftop terrace of Boulevard Realty offices. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fady Armanious wasn’t planning on celebrating his 39th birthday in any significant way. After all, arrangements were already in the works for his big 4-0 in Marrakesh in 2022. But friends kept asking. And so it was that on Sunday in Houston, more than 50 amigos gathered on the rooftop terrace of Boulevard Realty’s office in The Heights to salute the gregarious Aries.

Hosting the merry throng was Bill Baldwin, Fady’s partner and owner of Boulevard Realty. Caveat to all guests: Don’t come if you aren’t feeling well. Bring your mask. Keep your distance. However, with 93 percent of the guests boasting COVID-19 vaccinations, caution was tossed to the rooftop breezes.

It was a gregarious gathering, a first outing for many who had been carefully adhering to pandemic precautions. There were air kisses, elbow bumps and even hugs as this festive clutch of partygoers embraced the rare in-person fellowship, compliments of Moderna and Pfizer.

It was quite the al fresco fête. Summer frocks in bold colors and bright florals, linen shirts, the occasional Bermuda shorts, hats and more hats ruled the fashion scene as one might expect from an event celebrating Tootsies fashion director. An avowed fashion peacock, Armanious dressed in his favorite color — yellow. An avant-garde yellow jumpsuit by Haider Ackermann and Valentino sandals embellished with brown leather flowers comprised his ensemble.

The rooftop terrace of Boulevard Realty's headquarters in The Heights where Bill Baldwin hosted a 39th birthday party for Fady Armanious. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz
The rooftop terrace of Boulevard Realty’s headquarters in The Heights where Bill Baldwin hosted a 39th birthday party for Fady Armanious. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

A variety of yellow flowers in various containers and knick knacks from the Armanious/Baldwin home lined the single table that stretched the full length of the terrace. The multi-talented birthday boy acknowledged that he and his design buddies arrived at 7 that morning to decorate the party scape. As Becca Cason Thrash, one who is noted for her grand fêtes, exclaimed on first seeing the festive tableau, “This looks like I could’ve decorated it.”

Indeed, the gathering had all the markings of a brilliant bash: the DJ, the California umbrellas, the flowing wine, the presents stacked high on a side table. and the four-course lunch  provided by Height’s hot spot Mastrantos, which happens to be a ground floor tenant of the three-story building on Studewood.

PC Seen: Hallie Vanderhider, Richard Flowers and Angel Rios, Elizabeth Stein, Kelley Lubanko, Tony Bradfield and Dr. Kevin Black, Amanda and Terry Boffone, Roslyn Bazzell Mitchell, Phoebe Tudor, Stephanie Fleck, Sergio Morales, Beth Muecke, Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Carrie and Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl, and Melissa Juneau.

