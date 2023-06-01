Cassandra Hurst, Shelly Levy, Randee Kaplan (Photo by TK Images)
Society / Featured Parties

Courageous Houston Breast Cancer Fighter and Real Estate Legend Honored in a Colorful Fashion for the Cure

Nancy Owens' Community Turns Out In Force at Tootsies

BY // 05.31.23
photography TK Images
What: The Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation (NOBCF) “Fashion for the Cure”

Where: Tootsies

PC moment: The visuals, it was all about the visuals when the majority of attendees at Fashion for the Cure stepped out in Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year Viva Magenta. Pantone describes the favored color as “brave and fearless, a pulsating . . . vibrates with vim and vigor.” It fits right in with the foundation‘s mission of not only supporting education and research towards finding a cure for breast cancer. But also saluting the memory of Nancy Owens.

The late real estate agent was long admired for the courage with which she faced her 20-year battle with breast cancer.

Owens was a highly regarded leader in the Houston real estate industry and lost her courageous battle with breast cancer in September of 2001. In her honor the foundation committee is made up of real estate community members whose lives have been touch by breast cancer.

The 2023 committee members are chair Terri Guerra, event coordinator Ellie Riney, Amy Bernstein, Christina Sacco, Elizabeth Rankin Rice, Gloria Moorman, Jennifer Hernandez, Mary Piper, Mariella Massa, Peggie Kohnert, Randee Kaplan, Robin Mueck, Shelly Levy, Tamara Mannen, and Vicki Fullerton. The membership exemplifies the power of professionals coming together for a common cause.

Despite the solemnity behind the mission, the evening of shopping and schmoozing was upbeat and colorful particularly with Tootsies’ creative director Fady Armanious, dressed in his favorite color yellow, taking the lead. The event featured trunk shows from Samira13 Jewelry, PatBO, Christy Lynn, Sandra Weil, and Mother Denim.

Emcee Deborah Duncan of KTRK Channel 13 Great Day Houston stirred the enthusiasm when she announced a raffle of two tickets to the PatBO fashion presentation during New York Fashion Week in September.

PC Seen: Deborah Duncan, Courtney Zavala, Kate Robinson, Terri Guerra, Ellie Riney, Amy Bernstein, Jennifer Hernandez, Mariella Massa, Peggie Kohnert, Cassandra Hurst, Randee Kaplan, Shelly Levy, Elizabeth Rankin Rice, Dana Litwilder, Tamara Mannen, Megan Jordon, Susan Chaluh, Jennifer Langeland, and Vanessa Sao Hernandez. 

