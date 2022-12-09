Fashion Woodlands Turns The Closet Queen’s New Home Into a Wonderland — Top Designers Step Up For Make-A-Wish

Models on the catwalk built over the swimming pool at the home of Theresa Roemer (Photo by Hung Truong Photography)

Models on the catwalk built over the swimming pool at the home of Theresa Roemer (Photo by Hung Truong Photography)

Michael Pearce, Shelly Millwee of Make a Wish Foundation, at the Fashion Woodlands extravaganza (Photo by Hung Truong Photography)

Page Parkes with an assistant at the Fashion Woodlands extravaganza (Photo by Hung Truong Photography)

On the catwalk at the Fashion Woodlands extravaganza (Photo by Hung Truong Photography)

Models on the catwalk built over the swimming pool at the home of Theresa Roemer (Photo by Hung Truong Photography)

What: Fashion Woodlands Fashion Show

Where: The new Woodlands home of Theresa Roemer (not the storied mansion in the Carlton Woods section of The Woodlands)

PC Moment: Houstonians across the region gathered in the a lavishly decorated holiday tent where a catwalk extended across the swimming pool for the fashion presentation that featured the designs of Jose Sanchez from Mexico, Dahlia Razook from London, Cesar Galindo from New York and Houston’s Johnathan Blake.

(Vivian Wise, attending this event, was one of three Houston belles who had tapped Blake to create their gowns for the recent Menil Collection 35th anniversary gala.)

The event not only raised funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation but also made the fashion dreams of one young lady a reality. Make-A-Wish youngster Sydney, thanks to Roemer and the foundation, was outfitted in a custom outfit provided by Blake and treated to hair and makeup. She walked the runway and was then told her wish for walking in a New York fashion show would be coming true in February in Galindo’s fashion show during fashion week.

Page Parkes of Page Parkes Texas was on hand and donated runway classes to help Sydney prepare for her New York City fashion debut. Icing on this incredible cake that dreams are made of, the woman who won the raffle for the $20,000 diamond hoop earrings, compliments of Mark Pharo Extraordinary Jewels, donated them to the young lady.

The raffle included seven VIP front row seats also at Galindo’s fashion show in New York City during February’s fashion week.

PC Seen: Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Shelley Millwee, Michael Pearce, Vicki Gunvalson from Real Housewives of Orange County, five-time Olympic medalist Chad Hendricks and wife Lynsey, Amanda Abbiassi,Neera Patidar, Iraida and Danny Brown, Hector Villarreal from Lucho, Christopher Mitchell, Candace Ford, Kim Gagne, Christopher Mitchell, Brandi and Brandon Berryhill, and Letricia and Anthony Willbanks.