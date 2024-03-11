A Heartfelt $900,000 Night In Montgomery County Celebrates 100 Years of Saving Lives — This is No Ordinary Heart Ball

Woodlands Township Board of Directors chair Ann Snyder, president and CEO of Blackpearl Technology's Misti Jeter and development director for Montgomery County Lisa Fenley make the scene at The Heart Ball. (Photo by American Heart Association)

Ketrese and Jon White at the Heart Ball. Ketrese is a member of the Gulf Coast Board of Directors, and SVP for Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands and West Campus. (Photo by American Heart Association)

Second Century Donors Suzanne and Bob Potter at the Heart Ball. They are Lifetime Giving Ambassadors.

“From the Tiniest of Hearts to The Most Mature” served as the theme for The American Heart Association (AHA) as it celebrated its 100th year at the Montgomery County Heart Ball. Raising approximately $900,000, the association brought hearts together to save lives, push for equitable health care and raise awareness around its longstanding mission of battling heart disease and strokes.

The gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott, was chaired by Amy and Tony Torres, longtime friends and supporters of the American Heart Association. Amy Torres currently serves as the Montgomery County Circle of Red chair. This is a personal cause to their family. Tony Torres’ father suffered from cardiac issues and multiples strokes, and died last year from congestive heart failure.

“The AHA in the Gulf Coast wouldn’t be able to make such a difference in our local community without the generous support of this year’s Heart Ball attendees and those who donated on Saturday evening,” AHA Gulf Coast executive director Kellie Armstrong says. “Our organization is also so grateful for our corporate event sponsors, including our Second Century Donors who have pledged to give to the American Heart Association in honor of its second 100 years.”

Survivor stories were told through videos and photographs, and survivors and their family members were recognized at the dinner. Tucker Carpenter, Cathryn Moore, Gypsie Hufnagle and Clifford Green, all of whom suffered cardiac issues, were named Heart Heroes.

The Gulf Coast Division’s Second Century Campaign supporters, those who made pledges to support the American Heart Association as it begins its second 100 years, were also recognized at the Heart Ball. These donors included BlackPearl Technology, First Community Credit Union, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital, St. Luke’s Health The Woodlands Hospital, Tomball Regional Health Foundation, UTMB Health, Woodforest National Bank and Suzanne and Bob Potter.

The Heart Ball began with a cocktail reception which featured a collection of historical photos highlighting the American Heart Association’s first 100 years. After the reception, a seated dinner and program preceded a lively auction emceed by Woodlands resident Will Murphy. Auction items included jewelry, a suite at a Houston Astros game, a tasting experience at Armina restaurant, a dinner at Tris and a week at a vacation home in Orlando.

This year marks 100 years of scientific discovery and innovation from the American Heart Association. Founded in Chicago by six cardiologists, the AHA was inspired by a social worker who felt more could be done to help people who suffered heart attacks.

Funds raised through this Montgomery County Heart Ball will support the AHA’s 2024 Health Impact Goal.

For more information on the American Heart Association, go here.