With the Infamous Dalton Girls Looking On, Fort Worth’s Best Dressed Celebrate Fashion and Shopping With Cowgirl Flair

Mackenzie Knapp and Emily Pedersen of Milliard Diamond Concierge at the Desert Rose Fashion Show and Luncheon Patron Party at River Crest Country Club on November 9, 2021. (Photo by/Sharon Ellman)

Teresa Hubbard and Katherine Holmgren of Galvan London at the Desert Rose Fashion Show and Luncheon Patron Party at River Crest Country Club on November 9, 2021. (Photo by/Sharon Ellman)

Catherine Bankston and Erin Davis of Cappello at the Desert Rose Fashion Show and Luncheon Patron Party at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on November 9, 2021. (Photo by/Sharon Ellman)

Noble 31 Co-Founders Madi Davis and Mackenzie Moore at the Desert Rose Fashion Show and Luncheon Patron Party at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on November 9, 2021. (Photo by/Sharon Ellman)

Casey Marks Owner Casey Sills and Sarah Bray of Sarah Bray Bermuda at the Desert Rose Fashion Show and Luncheon at River Crest Country Club on November 10, 2021. (Photo by/Ellman Photography)

Janis Brous in Noble 31 and Barfield Collection at the Desert Rose Fashion Show and Luncheon at River Crest Country Club on November 10, 2021. (Photo by/Ellman Photography)

The River Crest Country Club ballroom never looked better. With luncheon tables adorned with soft florals, shades of peach and magnolia leaves surrounded a gorgeous, fashion runway. Adding to the glamour? Fort Worth’s best dressed filled every chivari chair.

Adding to the excitement? A giant backdrop of the infamous Dalton Girls, guns drawn, behind the stage. After all, this exciting new event called the Desert Rose Luncheon benefited the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.

Fort Worth’s favorite cowgirl Elaine Agather served as luncheon host. She conducted the Rodeo to Runway fashion show and auction with personal flair. The best surprise of the day came in the professional models strutting alongside Fort Worth fashion icons Olivia Kearney, Teresa Hubbard and Janis Brous. Each of their flawless turns on the runway were met with enthusiastic applause. Something tells me these three modeled before.

Event chair Ally Ravnaas recruited a perfectly curated group of vendors to offer clothing, jewelry and accessories for the show and for sale. Ravnaas’ personal touches were seen everywhere. From the gorgeous ballroom décor to the unique, fresh selection of merchandise for this highly selective crowd.

Event Chair Ally Ravnaas, Emmy Lou Prescott, and Olivia Kearney at the Desert Rose Fashion Show and Luncheon at River Crest Country Club on November 10, 2021. (Photo by/Ellman Photography)

Top Fashions, Great Shopping Make This Desert Rose Standout

Attendees who loved what they saw during the fashion show were in luck. All of it was available for purchase. After lunch, guests adjourned to the River Crest Founders Room where the 18 participating vendors set up shop. As a result, the fun and shopping lasted well into the afternoon.

Participating brands included Dallas/Fort Worth favorites such as Noble 31 and Hadleigh’s. Shoppers also delighted in hats from the Texas-based Cappello company as well as hand painted, customizable totes, clutches and bags from Houston’s COLORES Collective.

Some vendors traveled from much farther to participate. New York City-based designer Casey Marks brought versatile creations suitable for the playground, dinner or beach. Galvan London provided clean, cool and ready-to-wear separates from the United Kingdom. Bermuda-based Sarah Bray offered biodegradable sun hats with interchangeable vintage floral ribbons. The way they were selling, her hats are sure to be seen on spring break beaches all over the world,

Although this was the first year for this Desert Rose Luncheon, it will not be the last. The secret to its immediate success? Incredible shopping supported by an enthusiastic and savvy crowd. Each vendor donated a portion of their proceeds to the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, so this event is sure to benefit Fort Worth for many years to come.

PC Scene: Stacie McDavid, Kit Moncrief, Martha Williams, Pat Schutts, Anne Marie Bratton, Lorene Agather, Ashli Blumenfeld and Rozanne Rosenthal.