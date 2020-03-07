Fort Worth’s Don’t Miss Parties — 9 Society Events That Everyone Will be Talking About
Save the Dates for These Glittering Galas and GatheringsBY Billy Fong // 03.07.20
If you’re still catching your breath after another glittering Jewel Charity Ball in its new home at Dickies Arena, well, guess what, social season is still in high gear. There are still plenty of Fort Worth society events that will feed your need to slip on a Valentino ball gown and pack your Amex so you can be quick on the draw to bid big on a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
With so many parties and so little time, we have curated the offerings into a sampling of those you don’t want to miss. These are Fort Worth’s don’t-miss parties:
MARCH
Butterfly Wishes Gala
Benefiting a Wish With Wings
When: Friday, March 20
Where: Omni Fort Worth Hotel
Who: Chairs Loretta and Don S. Marable
Tariff: $300; sponsorships from $3,000
Information: awww.org/events
APRIL
Classically Cliburn Gala
When: Friday, April 3
Where: Simmons Bank Pavilion at Dickies Arena
Who: Chairs Jennifer and Philip Williamson; honorary chair Gail Rawl
Tariff: From $600; tables from $6,000
Information: cliburn.org
Roadhouse
Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth
When: Friday, April 3
Where: Fort Worth Zoo, The Reserve
Who: Chairs Karen and Larry Anfin, Gaylan and Dan Hendricks; honorary chairs Casey and Justin Frazell
Tariff: Sponsorships from $2,500
Information: rmhroadhouse.org
Puttin’ on the Pink
Hosted by Kupferle Health Board of Texas Health Resources Foundation
When: Wednesday, April 8
Who: Co-chairs Kristi Christensen, Lisa Ferrand
Where: Fort Worth Convention Center
Tariff: tables from $1,750
Information: texashealth.org/foundation/events
Purple Party
Benefiting Safe Haven
When: Friday, April 17
Where: Ashton Depot
Tariff: $150; sponsorships from $2,500
Information: safehaventc.org
MAY
A Midsummer Night’s Gala
Benefiting Texas Ballet Theater
When: Friday, May 8
Where: Maddox Muse Center, Bass Performance Hall
Who: Honoring Amy and Randy Walton
Tariff: $625; sponsorships from $5,000
Information: texasballettheater.org
Beastro
Benefiting the Fort Worth Zoo
When: Friday, May 15
Where: Fort Worth Zoo
Tariff: VIP $160; general admission $110
Information: fortworthzoo.org
Sporting Clay Tournament
Benefiting Alliance for Children
When: Friday, May 29
Where: Defender Outdoors Clay Sports Ranch
Who: Honorary chair Mayor Betsy Price
Tariff : $45 to $750; sponsorships from $750
Information: allianceforchildren.org
AUGUST
Black and White Gala
Benefiting Texas Health Cleburne
When: Saturday, August 1
Where: The WorthingtonRenaissance Fort Worth Hotel
Who: Chair Lori Lyness; vice chair Leslie Wooley
Tariff: $175; tables from $1,750
Information: texashealth.org/foundation/events
