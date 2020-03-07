Fort Worth’s Don’t Miss Parties — 9 Society Events That Everyone Will be Talking About

Thomas Yu from Canada performs with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra with conductor Damon Gupton in the finals of the Seventh Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Tx. (Photo by Ralph Lauer)

The Purple Party is one of Fort Worth's biggest events of the year.

This is not just another Sporting Clays tournament.

The Sleeping Beauty ballet is an enchanting way to spend the weekend. Courtesy of Texas Ballet Theater

If you’re still catching your breath after another glittering Jewel Charity Ball in its new home at Dickies Arena, well, guess what, social season is still in high gear. There are still plenty of Fort Worth society events that will feed your need to slip on a Valentino ball gown and pack your Amex so you can be quick on the draw to bid big on a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

With so many parties and so little time, we have curated the offerings into a sampling of those you don’t want to miss. These are Fort Worth’s don’t-miss parties:

MARCH

Butterfly Wishes Gala

Benefiting a Wish With Wings

When: Friday, March 20

Where: Omni Fort Worth Hotel

Who: Chairs Loretta and Don S. Marable

Tariff: $300; sponsorships from $3,000

Information: awww.org/events

APRIL

Classically Cliburn Gala

When: Friday, April 3

Where: Simmons Bank Pavilion at Dickies Arena

Who: Chairs Jennifer and Philip Williamson; honorary chair Gail Rawl

Tariff: From $600; tables from $6,000

Information: cliburn.org

Roadhouse

Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth

When: Friday, April 3

Where: Fort Worth Zoo, The Reserve

Who: Chairs Karen and Larry Anfin, Gaylan and Dan Hendricks; honorary chairs Casey and Justin Frazell

Tariff: Sponsorships from $2,500

Information: rmhroadhouse.org

Puttin’ on the Pink

Hosted by Kupferle Health Board of Texas Health Resources Foundation

When: Wednesday, April 8

Who: Co-chairs Kristi Christensen, Lisa Ferrand

Where: Fort Worth Convention Center

Tariff: tables from $1,750

Information: texashealth.org/foundation/events

Puttin on the Pink

Purple Party

Benefiting Safe Haven

When: Friday, April 17

Where: Ashton Depot

Tariff: $150; sponsorships from $2,500

Information: safehaventc.org

MAY

A Midsummer Night’s Gala

Benefiting Texas Ballet Theater

When: Friday, May 8

Where: Maddox Muse Center, Bass Performance Hall

Who: Honoring Amy and Randy Walton

Tariff: $625; sponsorships from $5,000

Information: texasballettheater.org

Beastro

Benefiting the Fort Worth Zoo

When: Friday, May 15

Where: Fort Worth Zoo

Tariff: VIP $160; general admission $110

Information: fortworthzoo.org

Sporting Clay Tournament

Benefiting Alliance for Children

When: Friday, May 29

Where: Defender Outdoors Clay Sports Ranch

Who: Honorary chair Mayor Betsy Price

Tariff : $45 to $750; sponsorships from $750

Information: allianceforchildren.org

AUGUST

Black and White Gala

Benefiting Texas Health Cleburne

When: Saturday, August 1

Where: The WorthingtonRenaissance Fort Worth Hotel

Who: Chair Lori Lyness; vice chair Leslie Wooley

Tariff: $175; tables from $1,750

Information: texashealth.org/foundation/events

