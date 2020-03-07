Sleeping Beauty Ballet
fw zoo beastro
puttin on the pink
sporting clays FW
purple party
Cliburn Amateur Piano
butterfly wishes
01
07

The Sleeping Beauty ballet is an enchanting way to spend the weekend. Courtesy of Texas Ballet Theater

02
07

Beastro is the Fort Worth Zoo's major event.

03
07

Puttin on the Pink

04
07

This is not just another Sporting Clays tournament.

05
07

The Purple Party is one of Fort Worth's biggest events of the year.

06
07

Thomas Yu from Canada performs with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra with conductor Damon Gupton in the finals of the Seventh Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Tx. (Photo by Ralph Lauer)

07
07

Butterfly Wishes

Sleeping Beauty Ballet
fw zoo beastro
puttin on the pink
sporting clays FW
purple party
Cliburn Amateur Piano
butterfly wishes
Society / Featured Parties

Fort Worth’s Don’t Miss Parties — 9 Society Events That Everyone Will be Talking About

Save the Dates for These Glittering Galas and Gatherings

BY // 03.07.20
Celebrate the Texas Ballet Theater with a Midsummer Night's Gala in May.
Beastro is the Fort Worth Zoo's major event.
Puttin on the Pink
This is not just another Sporting Clays tournament.
The Purple Party is one of Fort Worth's biggest events of the year.
Thomas Yu from Canada performs with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra with conductor Damon Gupton in the finals of the Seventh Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Tx. (Photo by Ralph Lauer)
Butterfly Wishes
1
7

The Sleeping Beauty ballet is an enchanting way to spend the weekend. Courtesy of Texas Ballet Theater

2
7

Beastro is the Fort Worth Zoo's major event.

3
7

Puttin on the Pink

4
7

This is not just another Sporting Clays tournament.

5
7

The Purple Party is one of Fort Worth's biggest events of the year.

6
7

Thomas Yu from Canada performs with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra with conductor Damon Gupton in the finals of the Seventh Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Tx. (Photo by Ralph Lauer)

7
7

Butterfly Wishes

If you’re still catching your breath after another glittering Jewel Charity Ball in its new home at Dickies Arena, well, guess what, social season is still in high gear. There are still plenty of Fort Worth society events that will feed your need to slip on a Valentino ball gown and pack your Amex so you can be quick on the draw to bid big on a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

With so many parties and so little time, we have curated the offerings into a sampling of those you don’t want to miss. These are Fort Worth’s don’t-miss parties:

MARCH

Butterfly Wishes Gala

Benefiting a Wish With Wings

When: Friday, March 20

Where: Omni Fort Worth Hotel

Who: Chairs Loretta and Don S. Marable

Tariff: $300; sponsorships from $3,000

Information: awww.org/events

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

APRIL

Classically Cliburn Gala

When: Friday, April 3

Where: Simmons Bank Pavilion at Dickies Arena

Who: Chairs Jennifer and Philip Williamson; honorary chair Gail Rawl

Tariff: From $600; tables from $6,000

Information: cliburn.org

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Thomas Yu from Canada performs with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra with conductor Damon Gupton in the finals of the Seventh Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Tx. (Photo by Ralph Lauer)

Roadhouse

Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth

When: Friday, April 3

Where: Fort Worth Zoo, The Reserve

Who: Chairs Karen and Larry Anfin, Gaylan and Dan Hendricks; honorary chairs Casey and Justin Frazell

Tariff: Sponsorships from $2,500

Information: rmhroadhouse.org

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

 

Puttin’ on the Pink

Hosted by Kupferle Health Board of Texas Health Resources Foundation

When: Wednesday, April 8

Who: Co-chairs Kristi Christensen, Lisa Ferrand

Where: Fort Worth Convention Center

Tariff: tables from $1,750

Information: texashealth.org/foundation/events

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

puttin on the pink
Puttin on the Pink

Purple Party

Benefiting Safe Haven

When:  Friday, April 17

Where:  Ashton Depot

Tariff:  $150; sponsorships from $2,500

Information: safehaventc.org

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

purple party
The Purple Party is one of Fort Worth’s biggest events of the year.

MAY

A Midsummer Night’s Gala

Benefiting Texas Ballet Theater

When: Friday, May 8

Where: Maddox Muse Center, Bass Performance Hall

Who: Honoring Amy and Randy Walton

Tariff: $625; sponsorships from $5,000

Information: texasballettheater.org

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

 

Beastro

Benefiting the Fort Worth Zoo

When: Friday, May 15

Where: Fort Worth Zoo

Tariff: VIP $160; general admission $110

Information: fortworthzoo.org

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

 

Sporting Clay Tournament

Benefiting Alliance for Children

When: Friday, May 29

Where: Defender Outdoors Clay Sports Ranch

Who:  Honorary chair Mayor Betsy Price

Tariff : $45 to $750; sponsorships from $750

Information: allianceforchildren.org

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

sporting clays FW
This is not just another Sporting Clays tournament.

AUGUST

Black and White Gala

Benefiting Texas Health Cleburne

When:  Saturday, August 1

Where:  The WorthingtonRenaissance Fort Worth Hotel

Who:  Chair Lori Lyness; vice chair Leslie Wooley

Tariff:  $175; tables from $1,750

Information: texashealth.org/foundation/events

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Special Series

The Pour

Inside the world of wine
My Favorite Budget Bargain Wine of 2020 (So Far) — This $16 Tempranillo is a Happy Steal
My Favorite Budget Bargain Wine of 2020 (So Far) — This $16 Tempranillo is a Happy Steal
The Chemist of Wine — This Grapes Guru Treats No Block of Fruit the Same
The Chemist of Wine — This Grapes Guru Treats No Block of Fruit the Same
Sonoma County Wine Picks That Will Make Any California Grapes Fanatic Swoon
Sonoma County Wine Picks That Will Make Any California Grapes Fanatic Swoon
Former Disney Studios Head Makes His Own Wine Fairytale Come True
Former Disney Studios Head Makes His Own Wine Fairytale Come True
This Largely Unknown Wine Grape Produces an Underrated Red
This Largely Unknown Wine Grape Produces an Underrated Red
Napa Valley Wine Guru Makes This Triple Threat Restaurant a Must-Visit
Napa Valley Wine Guru Makes This Triple Threat Restaurant a Must-Visit
read full series
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$3,249,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Ellis
This property is listed by: Donna Ellis (713) 851-5183 Email Realtor
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
4216 Villanova Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4216 Villanova Street
West University Place, TX

$1,069,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4216 Villanova Street
3635 Grennoch Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3635 Grennoch Lane
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3635 Grennoch Lane
5648 Shady River
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River
3124 Albans Road
West University Place
FOR SALE

3124 Albans Road
West University Place, TX

$1,249,999 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
3124 Albans Road
305 Longwoods Lane
Memorial
FOR SALE

305 Longwoods Lane
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
305 Longwoods Lane
2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place
FOR SALE

2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2708 Pemberton Drive
2603 Avalon Place
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2603 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$1,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
2603 Avalon Place
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Cara Moore
This property is listed by: Cara Moore (713) 818-9778 Email Realtor
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X