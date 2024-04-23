Houston Astros Wives and Girlfriends Help Girls Inc. Hit It Out of the Park — A Glamorous Inspiration With Kat Pressly, Kara McCullers, Reagan Bregman & More

Kara McCullers, Samatha Tucker, Pam Espada,Lindsey Kessinger, Kat Pressly, REagan Bregman, Alexandra Rich
Kara McCullers, Samatha Tucker, Pam Espada, Lindsey Kessinger, Kat Pressly, Reagan Bregman, Alexandra Rich at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kat Pressly, Treopia Cannon, Sue Rogers at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kara & Lance McCullers at Girls Inc.(Photo by Lauren Holub)

Marian Harper, Ryan Pressly at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Reagan Bregman, Anita Sehgal at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Cherie Lindley, Alexandra Rich at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)

Scott & Stacy Humphries, Melanie Gray & Mark Wawro at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Julia Morales, Twila Carter, Treopia Cannon at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)

Claire Day, Brittany McDowell, Tami Wall at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)

Danny & Iris Shaftel at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)

Charles Rogers, Grae & Lindsey Kessinger, Samatha Tucker at Girls Inc. (Photo by Lauren Holub)

Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)

Karina Moreno, Lisa Helfman, Suzanne Ross, Hannah Brook at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kelsey & Stuart Cook at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kristen Collins, Dana Barton at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kristen Harper, Jessica Mikell and Natalie Alvarado at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Leah Oliver Christman, Lisa Malosky at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Chelsea Collmer, Fady Armanious at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)

Pam Espada, Samatha Tucker, Lindsey Kessinger, Courtney McKinney at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Ryan & Kat Pressly at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Brenda Champion, Molly Champion at Girls Inc.

Shelley Ludwick, Chelsea Collmer and Ellie Franciscoat Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Sue Rogers, Marion Gilmore at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Taylor Kessler, Courtney Powell at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston Astros Wives and Girlfriends Help Girls Inc. Hit It Out of the Park — A Glamorous Inspiration With Kat Pressly, Kara McCullers, Reagan Bregman & More

More Than $400,000 Raised and new Records Set

BY // 04.23.24
Kara McCullers, Samatha Tucker, Pam Espada, Lindsey Kessinger, Kat Pressly, Reagan Bregman, Alexandra Rich at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kat Pressly, Treopia Cannon, Sue Rogers at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kara & Lance McCullers at Girls Inc.(Photo by Lauren Holub)
Marian Harper, Ryan Pressly at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Reagan Bregman, Anita Sehgal at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cherie Lindley, Alexandra Rich at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)
Scott & Stacy Humphries, Melanie Gray & Mark Wawro at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Julia Morales, Twila Carter, Treopia Cannon at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)
Claire Day, Brittany McDowell, Tami Wall at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)
Danny & Iris Shaftel at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)
Charles Rogers, Grae & Lindsey Kessinger, Samatha Tucker at Girls Inc. (Photo by Lauren Holub)
Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)
Karina Moreno, Lisa Helfman, Suzanne Ross, Hannah Brook at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kelsey & Stuart Cook at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kristen Collins, Dana Barton at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kristen Harper, Jessica Mikell and Natalie Alvarado at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Leah Oliver Christman, Lisa Malosky at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chelsea Collmer, Fady Armanious at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)
Pam Espada, Samatha Tucker, Lindsey Kessinger, Courtney McKinney at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ryan & Kat Pressly at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Brenda Champion, Molly Champion at Girls Inc.
Shelley Ludwick, Chelsea Collmer and Ellie Franciscoat Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Sue Rogers, Marion Gilmore at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Taylor Kessler, Courtney Powell at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kara McCullers, Samatha Tucker, Pam Espada, Lindsey Kessinger, Kat Pressly, Reagan Bregman, Alexandra Rich at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kat Pressly, Treopia Cannon, Sue Rogers at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kara & Lance McCullers at Girls Inc.(Photo by Lauren Holub)

Marian Harper, Ryan Pressly at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Reagan Bregman, Anita Sehgal at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Cherie Lindley, Alexandra Rich at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)

Scott & Stacy Humphries, Melanie Gray & Mark Wawro at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Julia Morales, Twila Carter, Treopia Cannon at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)

Claire Day, Brittany McDowell, Tami Wall at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)

Danny & Iris Shaftel at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)

Charles Rogers, Grae & Lindsey Kessinger, Samatha Tucker at Girls Inc. (Photo by Lauren Holub)

Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)

Karina Moreno, Lisa Helfman, Suzanne Ross, Hannah Brook at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kelsey & Stuart Cook at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kristen Collins, Dana Barton at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Kristen Harper, Jessica Mikell and Natalie Alvarado at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Leah Oliver Christman, Lisa Malosky at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Chelsea Collmer, Fady Armanious at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)

Pam Espada, Samatha Tucker, Lindsey Kessinger, Courtney McKinney at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Ryan & Kat Pressly at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Brenda Champion, Molly Champion at Girls Inc.

Shelley Ludwick, Chelsea Collmer and Ellie Franciscoat Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Sue Rogers, Marion Gilmore at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Taylor Kessler, Courtney Powell at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: Girls Inc. of Greater Houston (GIGH) “A League of Their Own” luncheon

Where: Union Station

PC Moment: For Houston Astros fans, it was about rubbing elbows with luncheon co-chair Kat and Ryan Pressly, Kara and Lance McCullers Jr. and a host of Astros wives and girlfriends that included Samantha Tucker, Reagan Bregman, Maria Hader, Lindsey Kessinger, Pam Espada and Alexandra Rich.

Kara & Lance McCullers at Girls Inc.(Photo by Lauren Holub)

Kat Pressley joined her mother Sue Rogers in co-chairing the event for the nonprofit Girls Inc. of Greater Houston where Rogers has been a longtime supporter. The Astros connection transformed this luncheon into a record breaker with more than 350 attendees and more than $400,000 raised for Girls Inc. and its mission of inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

Adding to the Astros glam was Julia Morales, the team’s popular sideline reporter, serving as the luncheon emcee.

Julia Morales, Twila Carter and Treopia Cannon
Julia Morales, Twila Carter, Treopia Cannon at Girls Inc.(Photo by Wilson Parish)

GIGH president and CEO Treopia Cannon helmed the program that honored Paula Harris, senior vice president of Community Affairs and Astros Foundation executive director. Unable to attend, Harris sent remarks via video.

The inaugural Melanie Gray Vanguard Award, presented by Melanie Gray a longtime supporter and philanthropist in the Houston community, was given to Melissa Cook, LPC-S. In her remarks, Cook  emphasized the need for support for young girls, especially in today’s social media driven society. She also spoke of her personal experiences with mental illness and the need to have open conversations about recovery.

Ryan and Kat Pressly
Ryan & Kat Pressly at Girls Inc. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Worley received the corporate award. Special recognition was given to Cherie Lindley, who was lead sponsor of the luncheon.

PC Seen: Grae Kessinger,  Anita Sehgal, Shelli Lindley, Dana Barton, Lara Bell, Lisa Helfman, Twila Carter, Marian Harper, Mark Wawro, Laura and Juan Perez, Fady Armanious, Charles Rogers, Iris and Danny Shaftel, Jordan Seff, Cathy de la Mora, Daniella Hernandez, Chelsea Collmer, Kristen Collins, Chree Boydstun, Laurie Sanders and Jeannie Garder, GIGH president of the board.

