Houston Astros Wives and Girlfriends Help Girls Inc. Hit It Out of the Park — A Glamorous Inspiration With Kat Pressly, Kara McCullers, Reagan Bregman & More
More Than $400,000 Raised and new Records SetBY Shelby Hodge // 04.23.24
What: Girls Inc. of Greater Houston (GIGH) “A League of Their Own” luncheon
Where: Union Station
PC Moment: For Houston Astros fans, it was about rubbing elbows with luncheon co-chair Kat and Ryan Pressly, Kara and Lance McCullers Jr. and a host of Astros wives and girlfriends that included Samantha Tucker, Reagan Bregman, Maria Hader, Lindsey Kessinger, Pam Espada and Alexandra Rich.
Kat Pressley joined her mother Sue Rogers in co-chairing the event for the nonprofit Girls Inc. of Greater Houston where Rogers has been a longtime supporter. The Astros connection transformed this luncheon into a record breaker with more than 350 attendees and more than $400,000 raised for Girls Inc. and its mission of inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.
Adding to the Astros glam was Julia Morales, the team’s popular sideline reporter, serving as the luncheon emcee.
GIGH president and CEO Treopia Cannon helmed the program that honored Paula Harris, senior vice president of Community Affairs and Astros Foundation executive director. Unable to attend, Harris sent remarks via video.
The inaugural Melanie Gray Vanguard Award, presented by Melanie Gray a longtime supporter and philanthropist in the Houston community, was given to Melissa Cook, LPC-S. In her remarks, Cook emphasized the need for support for young girls, especially in today’s social media driven society. She also spoke of her personal experiences with mental illness and the need to have open conversations about recovery.
Worley received the corporate award. Special recognition was given to Cherie Lindley, who was lead sponsor of the luncheon.
PC Seen: Grae Kessinger, Anita Sehgal, Shelli Lindley, Dana Barton, Lara Bell, Lisa Helfman, Twila Carter, Marian Harper, Mark Wawro, Laura and Juan Perez, Fady Armanious, Charles Rogers, Iris and Danny Shaftel, Jordan Seff, Cathy de la Mora, Daniella Hernandez, Chelsea Collmer, Kristen Collins, Chree Boydstun, Laurie Sanders and Jeannie Garder, GIGH president of the board.