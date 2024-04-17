Texas Design Week Houston kicks off Monday, April 22. Kathryn Ireland is on on Wednesday, April 24 at James Showroom.
txdw2@2x
txdw3@2x
txdw4@2x
txdw5@2x
txdw6@2x
txdw7@2x
txdw8@2x
txdw9@2x
01
09

Texas Design Week Houston kicks off Monday, April 22. Kathryn Ireland is on on Wednesday, April 24 at James Showroom.

02
09

Mary McDonald at Patterson Flynn Showroom, Stan Dixon at Visual Comfort, John Ike at CAM Studios, Texas Design Week Houston.

03
09

Adam Lippes at OKA, Oliver Furth at Roche Bobois, Chairish co-founder Anna Brockway at Park House Houston.

04
09

Park House co-founder Deborah Scott at Park House Houston, London designer Giles Deacon at Culp Associates, artist Donald Robertson aka @drawbertson at C2 Art.

05
09

Sanderson design director Claire Vallis at Culp Associates, Decades founder Cameron Silver at Shabby Slips.

06
09

Mario Buatta biographer Emily Evans Eerdmans at Kravet Showroom, Lauren Rottet and Drew Davis, Partner Kilgerman Architecture & Design at Visual Comfort.

07
09

Rebecca Birdwell at Visual Comfort and CAM Studios, Marie Flanigan at OKA.

08
09

Anne Lee Phillips at Culp Associates and Patterson Flynn, Counterpart Studios founders Stacy Bain and Andree Chalaron, Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles founders Kyra and Robertson Hartnett at Hastens.

09
09

Laurann Claridge at Hastens, stylist Mieke ten Haven at OKA.

Texas Design Week Houston kicks off Monday, April 22. Kathryn Ireland is on on Wednesday, April 24 at James Showroom.
txdw2@2x
txdw3@2x
txdw4@2x
txdw5@2x
txdw6@2x
txdw7@2x
txdw8@2x
txdw9@2x
Home + Design / Texas Design Week

A Celebration of Design — Texas Design Week Houston Kicks Off Soon

Here's Who You'll See and How to Get Tickets

Texas Design Week Houston kicks off Monday, April 22. Kathryn Ireland is on on Wednesday, April 24 at James Showroom.
Mary McDonald at Patterson Flynn Showroom, Stan Dixon at Visual Comfort, John Ike at CAM Studios, Texas Design Week Houston.
Adam Lippes at OKA, Oliver Furth at Roche Bobois, Chairish co-founder Anna Brockway at Park House Houston.
Park House co-founder Deborah Scott at Park House Houston, London designer Giles Deacon at Culp Associates, artist Donald Robertson aka @drawbertson at C2 Art.
Sanderson design director Claire Vallis at Culp Associates, Decades founder Cameron Silver at Shabby Slips.
Mario Buatta biographer Emily Evans Eerdmans at Kravet Showroom, Lauren Rottet and Drew Davis, Partner Kilgerman Architecture & Design at Visual Comfort.
Rebecca Birdwell at Visual Comfort and CAM Studios, Marie Flanigan at OKA.
Anne Lee Phillips at Culp Associates and Patterson Flynn, Counterpart Studios founders Stacy Bain and Andree Chalaron, Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles founders Kyra and Robertson Hartnett at Hastens.
Laurann Claridge at Hastens, stylist Mieke ten Haven at OKA.
1
9

Texas Design Week Houston kicks off Monday, April 22. Kathryn Ireland is on on Wednesday, April 24 at James Showroom.

2
9

Mary McDonald at Patterson Flynn Showroom, Stan Dixon at Visual Comfort, John Ike at CAM Studios, Texas Design Week Houston.

3
9

Adam Lippes at OKA, Oliver Furth at Roche Bobois, Chairish co-founder Anna Brockway at Park House Houston.

4
9

Park House co-founder Deborah Scott at Park House Houston, London designer Giles Deacon at Culp Associates, artist Donald Robertson aka @drawbertson at C2 Art.

5
9

Sanderson design director Claire Vallis at Culp Associates, Decades founder Cameron Silver at Shabby Slips.

6
9

Mario Buatta biographer Emily Evans Eerdmans at Kravet Showroom, Lauren Rottet and Drew Davis, Partner Kilgerman Architecture & Design at Visual Comfort.

7
9

Rebecca Birdwell at Visual Comfort and CAM Studios, Marie Flanigan at OKA.

8
9

Anne Lee Phillips at Culp Associates and Patterson Flynn, Counterpart Studios founders Stacy Bain and Andree Chalaron, Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles founders Kyra and Robertson Hartnett at Hastens.

9
9

Laurann Claridge at Hastens, stylist Mieke ten Haven at OKA.

Texas Design Week Houston is Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25, 2024 — a fantastic week of design in Houston filled with salon talks, panel discussions, book signings, product launches and cocktails with some of the most recognized names in design and architecture. Celebrated speakers include Kathryn M. IrelandMary McDonaldGiles DeaconJohn IkeD. Stanley DixonChairish co- founder Anna BrockwayOliver FurthDonald Robertson, Decades’ founder Cameron Silver, and Emily Evans Eerdmans, author of Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator.

Special panels include designer Adam Lippes, OKA co-founder Sue Jones and designer Marie Flanigan in discussion: Becoming Multi- Hyphenate Creators and Building a Design Empire. Moderated by Mieke ten Have, New York City.

And don’t miss Private Label Design and Development: The Brave New World of Digital Fabric and Wallpaper — for customization of projects and private label collections, with digital printing gurus Kyra and Robertson Hartnett, founders, Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles, CT, and Andrée Chalaron and Stacy Bain, founders, Counterpart Studios, Austin.

A Few Highlights from the 12 Scheduled Events

Cocktails and salon talk with Chairish co-founder Anna Brockway and Park House Houston co-founder Deborah Scott, and a first look at the hot new private social club Park House Houston and the Chairish Gallery installation.

Pop artist and illustrator Donald Robertson aka @drawbertson, salon talk and afternoon wine, works on exhibit and signing of his hot new book Sofa King Great (say it fast), at C2 Art.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
ASSAEL
OLYMPIA LE-TAN
EMILY P. WHEELER
EMILY P. WHEELER
MARIA OLIVER
KATHERINE JETTER
MEREDITH YOUNG
LEIGH MAXWELL
MEREDITH YOUNG
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1

The Architect’s Eye with D. Stanley Dixon, in conversation with Lauren Rottet, and Drew Davis, partner, Kligerman Architecture & Design, moderated by Rebecca Birdwell, at Visual Comfort & Co.

For more on Texas Design Week Houston, including speakers, the complete schedule and to purchase tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

Special Series

Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion benefitting March of Dimes
Unforgettable Houston Best Dressed Moments — The Best Photos From a Buzzy Philanthropy in Fashion
Unforgettable Houston Best Dressed Moments — The Best Photos From a Buzzy Philanthropy in Fashion
Reenergized Houston Best Dressed Raises $1 Million In One Afternoon, Puts Sophisticated Fashion and True Difference Makers Centerstage
Reenergized Houston Best Dressed Raises $1 Million In One Afternoon, Puts Sophisticated Fashion and True Difference Makers Centerstage
Corporate Lawyer Turned Conservationist Makes a Houston Best Dressed Splash — Kelli Weinzierl Keeps It Community Focused
Corporate Lawyer Turned Conservationist Makes a Houston Best Dressed Splash — Kelli Weinzierl Keeps It Community Focused
Prolific Nonprofit Champion Kathryn Smith Parades Into the Houston Best Dressed With a Giving Heart
Prolific Nonprofit Champion Kathryn Smith Parades Into the Houston Best Dressed With a Giving Heart
Making Houston’s Best Dressed Sparkle — Pediatric Dentist Julie Longoria Chen Is a First Time Trailblazer
Making Houston’s Best Dressed Sparkle — Pediatric Dentist Julie Longoria Chen Is a First Time Trailblazer
Award Winning Children’s Book Author and Dedicated Nonprofit Leader Zane Carruth Bows Into Houston’s Best Dressed Ranks
Award Winning Children’s Book Author and Dedicated Nonprofit Leader Zane Carruth Bows Into Houston’s Best Dressed Ranks
read full series
Hop into Bering's this Easter for Egg-citing Finds!
Shop Berings
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Mission Sierra
FOR SALE

18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Richmond, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
2215 Driscoll Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2215 Driscoll Street
Houston, TX

$2,098,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2215 Driscoll Street
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,649,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
19819 Sonterra Lane
Co-list: Janice Ratliff | Grand Mission Estat
FOR SALE

19819 Sonterra Lane
Richmond, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
19819 Sonterra Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
5413 Petty Street #A
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5413 Petty Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
5413 Petty Street #A
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$576,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Morton Creek Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Katy, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$199,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
902 Jolen Court
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

902 Jolen Court
Bellaire, TX

$848,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
902 Jolen Court
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
The Heights
FOR SALE

209 E Woodland Street 1/2
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
504 Woodland Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

504 Woodland Street
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
504 Woodland Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
4208 Schuler Street #A
Rice Military/Washington Corridor Area
FOR SALE

4208 Schuler Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4208 Schuler Street #A
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
14039 Saint Marys Lane
Nottingham West
FOR SALE

14039 Saint Marys Lane
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
14039 Saint Marys Lane
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
3317 New Garden View Lane
Garden Oaks
FOR SALE

3317 New Garden View Lane
Houston, TX

$379,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
3317 New Garden View Lane
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X