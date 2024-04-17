A Celebration of Design — Texas Design Week Houston Kicks Off Soon

Anne Lee Phillips at Culp Associates and Patterson Flynn, Counterpart Studios founders Stacy Bain and Andree Chalaron, Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles founders Kyra and Robertson Hartnett at Hastens.

Texas Design Week Houston kicks off Monday, April 22. Kathryn Ireland is on on Wednesday, April 24 at James Showroom.

Texas Design Week Houston is Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25, 2024 — a fantastic week of design in Houston filled with salon talks, panel discussions, book signings, product launches and cocktails with some of the most recognized names in design and architecture. Celebrated speakers include Kathryn M. Ireland, Mary McDonald, Giles Deacon, John Ike, D. Stanley Dixon, Chairish co- founder Anna Brockway, Oliver Furth, Donald Robertson, Decades’ founder Cameron Silver, and Emily Evans Eerdmans, author of Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator.

Special panels include designer Adam Lippes, OKA co-founder Sue Jones and designer Marie Flanigan in discussion: Becoming Multi- Hyphenate Creators and Building a Design Empire. Moderated by Mieke ten Have, New York City.

And don’t miss Private Label Design and Development: The Brave New World of Digital Fabric and Wallpaper — for customization of projects and private label collections, with digital printing gurus Kyra and Robertson Hartnett, founders, Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles, CT, and Andrée Chalaron and Stacy Bain, founders, Counterpart Studios, Austin.

A Few Highlights from the 12 Scheduled Events

Cocktails and salon talk with Chairish co-founder Anna Brockway and Park House Houston co-founder Deborah Scott, and a first look at the hot new private social club Park House Houston and the Chairish Gallery installation.

Pop artist and illustrator Donald Robertson aka @drawbertson, salon talk and afternoon wine, works on exhibit and signing of his hot new book Sofa King Great (say it fast), at C2 Art.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe ASSAEL OLYMPIA LE-TAN EMILY P. WHEELER EMILY P. WHEELER MARIA OLIVER KATHERINE JETTER MEREDITH YOUNG LEIGH MAXWELL MEREDITH YOUNG















Next

The Architect’s Eye with D. Stanley Dixon, in conversation with Lauren Rottet, and Drew Davis, partner, Kligerman Architecture & Design, moderated by Rebecca Birdwell, at Visual Comfort & Co.

For more on Texas Design Week Houston, including speakers, the complete schedule and to purchase tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.