Dr. Marie-Elena Bottazzi and Dr. Peter Hotez to receive the 2023 Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award at the Holocaust Museum Houston annual dinner.

Bill Baldwin & Fady Armanious, chairs of Holocaust Museum Houston's Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Dinner, at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée.

LBJ Moral Courage Award Dinner honorary vice chair Margaret Alkek Williams, honorary chair Hallie Vanderhider at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée

LBJ Moral Courage Award honorary committee chairs Luis F. Gomar & Stacy Soefer Gomar flank Holocaust Museum Houston CEO Kelly J. Zuniga.

LBJ Moral Courage Award dinner honorary vice chair Mayor Sylvester Turner, Linda Lorelle & Lou Gregory at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée

LBJ Moral Courage Award dinner honorary vice chairs Sylvia Quan & Gordon Quan at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée

LBJ Moral Courage Award dinner honorary vice chairs Laura & Rick Jaramillo at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée

David Bell, Holocaust Museum Houston board chair Barbara Herz, Harrison Yang at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Nobel Peace Prize Nominees and a Music Superstar to Be Spotlighted In Moral Courage Award Dinner

Holocaust Museum Shines a Light on Notable Scientists, Gives Vanessa Williams the Stage

BY // 01.09.23
Dr. Marie-Elena Bottazzi and Dr. Peter Hotez to receive the 2023 Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award at the Holocaust Museum Houston annual dinner.
Bill Baldwin & Fady Armanious, chairs of Holocaust Museum Houston's Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Dinner, at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée.
LBJ Moral Courage Award Dinner honorary vice chair Margaret Alkek Williams, honorary chair Hallie Vanderhider at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée
LBJ Moral Courage Award honorary committee chairs Luis F. Gomar & Stacy Soefer Gomar flank Holocaust Museum Houston CEO Kelly J. Zuniga.
LBJ Moral Courage Award dinner honorary vice chair Mayor Sylvester Turner, Linda Lorelle & Lou Gregory at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée
LBJ Moral Courage Award dinner honorary vice chairs Sylvia Quan & Gordon Quan at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée
LBJ Moral Courage Award dinner honorary vice chairs Laura & Rick Jaramillo at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée
David Bell, Holocaust Museum Houston board chair Barbara Herz, Harrison Yang at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée
Dr. Marie-Elena Bottazzi and Dr. Peter Hotez to receive the 2023 Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award at the Holocaust Museum Houston annual dinner.

Bill Baldwin & Fady Armanious, chairs of Holocaust Museum Houston's Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Dinner, at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée.

LBJ Moral Courage Award Dinner honorary vice chair Margaret Alkek Williams, honorary chair Hallie Vanderhider at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée

LBJ Moral Courage Award honorary committee chairs Luis F. Gomar & Stacy Soefer Gomar flank Holocaust Museum Houston CEO Kelly J. Zuniga.

LBJ Moral Courage Award dinner honorary vice chair Mayor Sylvester Turner, Linda Lorelle & Lou Gregory at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée

LBJ Moral Courage Award dinner honorary vice chairs Sylvia Quan & Gordon Quan at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée

LBJ Moral Courage Award dinner honorary vice chairs Laura & Rick Jaramillo at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée

David Bell, Holocaust Museum Houston board chair Barbara Herz, Harrison Yang at the VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée

What: VIP Spotlight on Courage Soirée

Where: Holocaust Museum Houston

PC Moment: While the evening served announcement of the Who’s Who of community leadership taking the reins of the Holocaust Museum Houston’s upcoming Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner on May 11, there was big news to be revealed. First was announcement that acclaimed scientists and longterm research partners Dr. Peter Hotez and Dr. Maia Elena Botazzi, co-directors of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize Nominees, will be dinner honorees.

The physicians are joining an esteemed cadre of past recipients that include notables such as late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, Holocaust survivor and author Elie Wiesel, U.S. Senator Lloyd Bentsen and former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell. The event was founded in 1994 as a tribute to the former U.S. President, who in 1938 as a young congressman stretched the limits of his authority and risked his personal dreams to provide American sanctuary for threatened European Jews.

Second big news of the cocktail reception was the reveal that multi-talented, award-winning actress and singer Vanessa Williams will provide the evening’s entertainment. As special entertainment for this Spotlight on Courage Soirée, Demon the Violinist performed.

